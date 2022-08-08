Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Last Thursday, Jeffrey Moore of Starkville, Mississippi pled guilty and was sentenced on one count of Culpable Negligence Manslaughter and one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem from the April 2019 death of Moore’s mother.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO