Lincoln, NE

klin.com

LPS Adding SRO At Northwest High School

LPS is adding another school resource officer with the opening of the new Northwest High School next week. There will now be 13 SRO’s working at the district’s middle and high schools. The district’s interlocal agreement with the City of Lincoln will pay $602, 595 for the resource...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Vehicles Vandalized At Holmes Lake Park

Lincoln Police are investigating a pair of vandalism cases that they say are related. Around 4:00 Monday afternoon officers took the report of a vehicle vandalism occurring at Holmes Lake Park north shore. “The victim reported parking at Holmes Lake north shore near the restrooms between 1:45 – 2:00 p.m....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two vehicles allegedly vandalized in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two different victims reported their cars were vandalized on Monday in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a vandalism at 4:00 p.m. at Holmes Lake Park north shore. Officers said the 70-year-old victim reported parking at the north shore near the restrooms between...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Another Vehicle Targeted By Spray Painting Vandals

Lincoln Police are investigating another case of vandalism involving vehicles spray painted by vandals. Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 9th, a woman called police to say her vehicle was targeted. She had been at Adventure Golf at 5109 S 56th Street from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A door...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Construction Tools Stolen From Lincoln Business

Lincoln Police are investigating after several items were stolen Monday morning from 21st Century Contracting at 3800 South 6th. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were called around 8:30 a.m. “Communication with contractors found two trailers were entered by cutting their locking latches during the evening hours. Numerous construction related tools...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake

A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Finds 17 Laptops Taken From New Northwest High School Storage Closet.

Lincoln Police and LFR were called to a grass fire on Sunday, August 7th at 10:27 p.m. at Northwest 38th and West Webster. Officers spotted a vacant vehicle with the doors open. Inside, they found a stack of MacBook laptop computers that were tabled belonging to LPS. More MacBooks were found wrapped in a towel and had been placed under a bush.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store

Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Streets To Close August 10 For Railroad Track Repair

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities says beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, two streets will be closed for railroad track repair. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday, August 11. The projects are:. Pioneers Boulevard between Highway 2 and South Ninth Street – The recommended...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

New Contract Makes LPD Officers Highest Paid In State

The Lincoln City Council unanimously approved a new contract on Monday that will make Lincoln Police Department officers the highest paid in the state. The three-year contract was negotiated by the Lincoln Police Union and a City team that included staff from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department, LPD, and the City Attorney’s office.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Six people arrested in Lincoln narcotics operation

(Lincoln, NE) -- Six people are arrested in a narcotics operation in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say around 7:15 last Friday night, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street as part of an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search warrant, six people were arrested and booked.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Crime Analyst Receives Mayor’s Award Of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Monday presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for June 2022 to Crime Analyst Marie Mathine of the Lincoln Police Department. Mathine was nominated by the Crime Analysis Manager Jeff Peterson for her work to track catalytic converter thefts. After noticing a spike in converter thefts in 2019, Mathine created a spreadsheet to help officers identify the patterns, perform predictive analysis and map trends occurring in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wymore home searched, authorities recover drugs and paraphernalia

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s Officers and Wymore Police combined efforts to arrest one person and cite another for alleged drug violations near a school. Authorities served a search warrant late Monday afternoon at a Wymore residence, in the 200-block of North 11th Street. The search uncovered about...
WYMORE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Platte County Sheriff: 22-year-old Schuyler man arrested after weekend pursuit

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.
COLUMBUS, NE
klin.com

Drug Bust At Lincoln Home Results In Six Arrests

Six people were arrested Friday night after the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at a home near 28th and Washington as part of an ongoing investigation. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says investigators recovered 193.2 grams of methamphetamine, 59 grams of marijuana, 25.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms,...
LINCOLN, NE

