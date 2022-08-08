Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Multiple crashes around the Lincoln area tie up emergency responders early Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two crashes about a half hour apart kept emergency responders extra busy Wednesday morning. The first wreck was reported just west of the city near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections. Eight units were called to Southwest 40th Street and West O Street around 7:22...
klin.com
LPS Adding SRO At Northwest High School
LPS is adding another school resource officer with the opening of the new Northwest High School next week. There will now be 13 SRO’s working at the district’s middle and high schools. The district’s interlocal agreement with the City of Lincoln will pay $602, 595 for the resource...
klin.com
Two Vehicles Vandalized At Holmes Lake Park
Lincoln Police are investigating a pair of vandalism cases that they say are related. Around 4:00 Monday afternoon officers took the report of a vehicle vandalism occurring at Holmes Lake Park north shore. “The victim reported parking at Holmes Lake north shore near the restrooms between 1:45 – 2:00 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicles allegedly vandalized in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two different victims reported their cars were vandalized on Monday in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a vandalism at 4:00 p.m. at Holmes Lake Park north shore. Officers said the 70-year-old victim reported parking at the north shore near the restrooms between...
klin.com
Another Vehicle Targeted By Spray Painting Vandals
Lincoln Police are investigating another case of vandalism involving vehicles spray painted by vandals. Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 9th, a woman called police to say her vehicle was targeted. She had been at Adventure Golf at 5109 S 56th Street from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A door...
klkntv.com
Officers recover 17 laptops stolen from Northwest High School, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers were able to recover several laptops that were stolen from the newest Lincoln high school, police say. On Sunday, officers were sent to a grass fire near 38th and Webster Streets, according to Lincoln Police. Close by, officers found laptops inside a vehicle that...
klin.com
Construction Tools Stolen From Lincoln Business
Lincoln Police are investigating after several items were stolen Monday morning from 21st Century Contracting at 3800 South 6th. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were called around 8:30 a.m. “Communication with contractors found two trailers were entered by cutting their locking latches during the evening hours. Numerous construction related tools...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
klin.com
LPD Finds 17 Laptops Taken From New Northwest High School Storage Closet.
Lincoln Police and LFR were called to a grass fire on Sunday, August 7th at 10:27 p.m. at Northwest 38th and West Webster. Officers spotted a vacant vehicle with the doors open. Inside, they found a stack of MacBook laptop computers that were tabled belonging to LPS. More MacBooks were found wrapped in a towel and had been placed under a bush.
klin.com
Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store
Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
1011now.com
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
klin.com
Two Streets To Close August 10 For Railroad Track Repair
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities says beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, two streets will be closed for railroad track repair. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday, August 11. The projects are:. Pioneers Boulevard between Highway 2 and South Ninth Street – The recommended...
klin.com
New Contract Makes LPD Officers Highest Paid In State
The Lincoln City Council unanimously approved a new contract on Monday that will make Lincoln Police Department officers the highest paid in the state. The three-year contract was negotiated by the Lincoln Police Union and a City team that included staff from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department, LPD, and the City Attorney’s office.
iheart.com
Six people arrested in Lincoln narcotics operation
(Lincoln, NE) -- Six people are arrested in a narcotics operation in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say around 7:15 last Friday night, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street as part of an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search warrant, six people were arrested and booked.
klin.com
LPD Crime Analyst Receives Mayor’s Award Of Excellence
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Monday presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for June 2022 to Crime Analyst Marie Mathine of the Lincoln Police Department. Mathine was nominated by the Crime Analysis Manager Jeff Peterson for her work to track catalytic converter thefts. After noticing a spike in converter thefts in 2019, Mathine created a spreadsheet to help officers identify the patterns, perform predictive analysis and map trends occurring in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Wymore home searched, authorities recover drugs and paraphernalia
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s Officers and Wymore Police combined efforts to arrest one person and cite another for alleged drug violations near a school. Authorities served a search warrant late Monday afternoon at a Wymore residence, in the 200-block of North 11th Street. The search uncovered about...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff: 22-year-old Schuyler man arrested after weekend pursuit
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.
klin.com
Drug Bust At Lincoln Home Results In Six Arrests
Six people were arrested Friday night after the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at a home near 28th and Washington as part of an ongoing investigation. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says investigators recovered 193.2 grams of methamphetamine, 59 grams of marijuana, 25.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms,...
