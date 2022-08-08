LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO