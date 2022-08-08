Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home
The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
Remembering a trailblazing Bayonne firefighter
Retired Bayonne Fire Lieutenant Richard Burroughs Sr., a veteran of the United States Air Force and the very first African-American Bayonne fire officer passed away on July 24, according to Mayor James Davis. He served on the Bayonne Fire Department for 37 years. He earned the ‘first officer’ distinction when...
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
Newark hospitals cancel some procedures due to water main break
A major water main break impacting the city of Newark caused some hospitals in the city to cancel certain procedures.
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County, NorthJersey.com reports. A sign was reportedly posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
Saint Peter’s University sues to stop potential cannabis location
A Jersey City university’s opposition to a potential nearby cannabis dispensary and lounge has prompted litigation, and the university is suing the applicants and the city’s Planning Board over their vote of approval. Saint Peter’s University filed a lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on August 4 against...
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
Bayonne Planning Board approves 18-story Silk Lofts tower
Bayonne has approved two major mixed-used residential and commercial buildings to be constructed as the next part of the Silk Lofts redevelopment. The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the application to construct the redevelopments at its August 10 meeting. AMS Equities, LLC is the redeveloper for the site, located...
unionnewsdaily.com
Union County students attain top leadership posts at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — Sarah Flores, of Elizabeth, and William Register, of Hillside, have been named senior group leaders of their respective single-sex high school divisions at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark. Senior group leader is the top leadership post a student can attain at the Catholic school, which places leadership, as well as the day-to-day operation of the school, in the hands of students.
hobokengirl.com
La Festa Italiana Returns to Jersey City This Week
Jersey City’s largest Italian-American Festival, La Festa Italiana, is returning this week beginning on August 10th. This 5-night downtown Jersey City festival, which runs through August 14th, will include food, drinks, musical entertainment, and more — and it runs from 5:00PM to 11:00PM each evening. Read on to learn more about La Festa Italiana, located at 344 Sixth Street in Jersey City.
Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
jerseydigs.com
Second Phase of Bayonne’s Liberty Bay Club Heads to Planning Board
Officials in Bayonne will soon consider allowing an established development to expand across the street as a Fairfield-based company is looking to enlarge their footprint in the Peninsula City. Woodmont Properties has applied to the city’s planning board to revitalize a vacant lot known as the former Bayer site. The...
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
Jersey City cannabis applicant sues to overturn rejection
A Jersey City cannabis applicant who was denied approval by the city’s cannabis board is suing them and the city to overturn their rejection, arguing that the board had applied “an incorrect standard” and had treated them differently than other applicants before the board. Local Modiv, a...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
Spotlight NJ: Community activists in Newark plan back to school supply drive
Community activists Davanna Booker and Kelly Harrison "are going big" to give back to the Newark community. They are holding several upcoming events, including a back to school event in Newark on Aug. 12. and a school drive cook out on Aug. 13.
Look into the future at the Psychic Fair on August 21
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council invite residents to the mystical celebration known as the Psychic Fair. The town held a fair earlier this year on May 1, and the event is returning to Secaucus again. On Sunday, August 21, the fair will take place in front of...
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Team Recognized for Sales Performance in July
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office and a top team were recognized for outstanding performance in July. The Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the most listings in the Weichert sales region, which is comprised...
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place and Top Associate Recognized for Sales Achievements in July
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in July. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most revenue units and sales in the Weichert sales region,...
