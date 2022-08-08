ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Chalkbeat

Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home

The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Remembering a trailblazing Bayonne firefighter

Retired Bayonne Fire Lieutenant Richard Burroughs Sr., a veteran of the United States Air Force and the very first African-American Bayonne fire officer passed away on July 24, according to Mayor James Davis. He served on the Bayonne Fire Department for 37 years. He earned the ‘first officer’ distinction when...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years

A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County, NorthJersey.com reports. A sign was reportedly posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Planning Board approves 18-story Silk Lofts tower

Bayonne has approved two major mixed-used residential and commercial buildings to be constructed as the next part of the Silk Lofts redevelopment. The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the application to construct the redevelopments at its August 10 meeting. AMS Equities, LLC is the redeveloper for the site, located...
BAYONNE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Union County students attain top leadership posts at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Sarah Flores, of Elizabeth, and William Register, of Hillside, have been named senior group leaders of their respective single-sex high school divisions at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark. Senior group leader is the top leadership post a student can attain at the Catholic school, which places leadership, as well as the day-to-day operation of the school, in the hands of students.
hobokengirl.com

La Festa Italiana Returns to Jersey City This Week

Jersey City’s largest Italian-American Festival, La Festa Italiana, is returning this week beginning on August 10th. This 5-night downtown Jersey City festival, which runs through August 14th, will include food, drinks, musical entertainment, and more — and it runs from 5:00PM to 11:00PM each evening. Read on to learn more about La Festa Italiana, located at 344 Sixth Street in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool

I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Second Phase of Bayonne’s Liberty Bay Club Heads to Planning Board

Officials in Bayonne will soon consider allowing an established development to expand across the street as a Fairfield-based company is looking to enlarge their footprint in the Peninsula City. Woodmont Properties has applied to the city’s planning board to revitalize a vacant lot known as the former Bayer site. The...
BAYONNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
