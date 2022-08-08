I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO