wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: Shanley Head Coach Troy Mattern
Big Game Jame caught up with Coach Mattern before Deacons practice to preview their 2022 season. He also talked about the motivation they have after losing in last years state semifinals, and which players may breakout this season!
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: Shanley Senior Joey Dukart
Big Game James had a chance to catch up with senior two-way player Joey Dukart. They discussed his motivation this season, goals for the year, and more!
North Dakota State Football No. 1 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State is staying on top after being ranked No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 announced Monday, Aug. 8. They collected 52 of the 54 first-place votes in the national media poll. The Bison have 13 starters returning from last year’s 14-1 team that won the […]
valleynewslive.com
‘They deserve this moment, they’ve worked hard for it.’ Horace Hawks prepare for first varsity season
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time in school history, the varsity shades of black and gold helmets will paint the turf of Horace High School Stadium. And for head coach Harvey McMahon, who has patiently waited three long years for this moment. “The word that comes...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU Is No. 1 In The Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 Poll
The defending national champion North Dakota State University Bison are ranked No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. NDSU received 52 of the 54 first-place votes in the national media poll. The Bison are returning 13 starters from last year’s team that won the Missouri Valley Football...
lakesarearadio.net
Simonich Paces Field On Day Two of 90th Annual Pine to Palm Tournament
“Six birdies, no bogies put me at 65 and I’ll take it,” Simonich told KDLM’s Andy Lia following his Tuesday round. “I hit my driver well and felt like I could make everything on these greens. There’s just something about these Detroit Lakes greens…when they’re fast and moving well I feel like I can make about anything.”
wdayradionow.com
Update: West Fargo restaurant closed through Wednesday after weekend fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some tough news for fans of a West Fargo restaurant that dealt with a fire over the weekend. Spitfire Bar and Grill took to social media Monday morning to update its customers on the status of the building, which was damaged heavily in the kitchen area following the fire Saturday morning.
wdayradionow.com
RedHawks Infielder Peter Maris is the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Peter Maris has earned the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week of August 1. Maris led the American Association with a .560 batting average throughout the week. He also hit three home runs and drove in a league-high 11 RBIs. His week was highlighted by a 3-for-4 explosion vs Sioux City on Thursday that included a grand slam and 6 RBI.
earnthenecklace.com
Nick Couzin Leaving KVRR: Where Is the Sports Director Going?
Nick Couzin has been the one-stop source of all the news on North Dakota sports for four years. But the sportscaster is now moving on to the next big step in sports broadcasting. Nick Couzin announced he is leaving KVRR in Fargo. Viewers of the Fox affiliate naturally want to know where the sports director is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Fargo. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Couzin answered all their questions on his official social media.
wdayradionow.com
New online tool helps incoming students select majors at NDSU
(Fargo, ND) -- Selecting your major and finding your path may have just gotten a bit simpler, courtesy of NDSU. The College's Office of Admission has unveiled a special online tool to help incoming students choose their major and match them to NDSU’s academic programs and potential careers. “Focus...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police Captain speaks with WDAY Radio regarding multiple weekend shooting reports and multiple other topics
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Captain George Vinson joined WDAY Midday to speak on multiple topics happening in our metro area. Captain Vinson first elaborated on the three weekend shootings that occurred in Fargo. Vinson called shootings "very concerning" saying three of the city's five shootings occurred over the course of two days.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
Barnes county motorcycle injury crash
The punctured tire caused the driver to attempt to slow to the shoulder when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to be laid down on its side.
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo police investigate 3 shootings. Fire at Spitfire restaurant. Former Miss America running for congress
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A busy weekend for Fargo police. Three shootings leave two people injured. A fire at the Spitfire. Details on the blaze and when the restaurant might re-open. A former Miss America is running for North Dakota's only congressional seat.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
kvrr.com
West Fargo teen wins community service crown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine. She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week. Anderson was excited to dress up and get out...
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Schools Superintendent speaks on the new school year, staff shortages, and open enrollment policies
(Fargo, ND) -- One of Fargo's educational leaders joined WDAY Midday speaking about the beginning of the school year, labor shortages, and possible open enrollment policies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Dr. Rupak Gandhi, Fargo School Board President, says the beginning of the academic year is always an exciting...
kvrr.com
2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
