wnynewsnow.com
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Physically Assaulting Woman, Juvenile
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Jamestown man is accused of physically assaulting a woman and a juvenile during a domestic dispute on Tuesday. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Anthony Roios-Colon following the reported incident at a southside residence. Through investigation it is alleged that...
Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Who Fled Police Faces Additional Charges Following Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man who allegedly led police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Jamestown is facing additional charges after officers raided his residence uncovering drugs and guns. Just before noon on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop 40-year-old Samuel Pointer’s vehicle...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man sentenced for possessing loaded weapon
A Dunkirk man will serve time in a state prison after he pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree. Chautauqua County DA Jason Schmidt says that Judge David Foley sentenced 32-year-old Glen Hurrell on Monday to 5 years in prison with 5 years post release supervision. Dunkirk Police caught Hurrell illegally possessing a loaded handgun without a pistol permit. Schmidt says the plea occurred in April 2022. Hurrell was sentenced as a predicate felon due to having two felony convictions within 10 years.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for alleged terroristic threats. According to the City of Bradford Police, 61-year-old William J. Brooks threatened to kill another man without provocation. Brooks, who was out on bail at the time for another terroristic treats case and an unconnected disorderly conduct case,...
Four arrested after Jamestown police chase, search warrant
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police arrested four people on Tuesday, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, which started in Jamestown just before noon and ended in Frewsburg. The pursuit began after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Allen Street and Willard Street, as police reportedly observed Samuel Pointer, a wanted […]
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Man Busted With Loaded Pistol Sentenced
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 32-year-old man caught by police illegally possessing a loaded handgun in Dunkirk has been sentenced in the case. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Glen Hurrell will spend five years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision.
Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping
ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
wesb.com
Fugitive Arrested in Bradford Tops
A fugitive was arrested in Bradford. Around noon Sunday, City Police located 50 year old John Hallock of Bradford, who they knew to have a warrant out for his arrest, on a bicycle near Tops on Main Street. Officers lost sight of Hallock, but surveillance cameras allowed officers to track...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged after damaging TV set at County Jail
A Jamestown man is facing a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a TV at the Chautauqua County Jail beyond repair. The County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark was being escorted within the facility around 9:30 am on Monday when he grabbed a wall-mounted TV, propelling it to the floor. Clark has been charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and was being held for centralized arraignment. It's the second time in less than a month that Clark has been charged following an incident at the jail; on July 10th, he was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate after he allegedly covered himself in bodily fluids and came in contact with several jail employees.
chautauquatoday.com
Brocton man sentenced to prison time for two felony charges
A Brocton man who pleaded guilty to two felony charges stemming from two separate incidents in the south county has been sentenced to serve time in state prison. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 37-year-old Richard Sendall was sentenced Friday by Judge David Foley to a determinate state prison term of 6 years with 3 years post-release supervision after having entered a guilty plea to two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, both Class B felonies, back in May. The charges are from two separate incidents, including one in the City of Jamestown in July 2021, when the Jamestown Metro Task Force found quantities of a fentanyl compound and methamphetamine, scales, packaging material, ammunition, and $4,400 in cash in a raid on West 10th Street. Schmidt says the other incident occurred in the Town of Ellery. Jamestown Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and New York State Police were involved in the investigations.
erienewsnow.com
chautauquatoday.com
Dayton Man Charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Tampering
A traffic stop last week led to the arrest of a Dayton man on a felony warrant. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 79-year-old Daniel Gabel was taken into custody after State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 62 in the Town of Dayton at about 10:30 PM Thursday. Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and took Gabel into custody on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree criminal tampering. Gabel was arraigned in Ellicottville Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged after domestic incident on city's south side
A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman, and choking her during a domestic incident on the city's south side early Tuesday evening. Jamestown police say that officers responded to the call around 6 pm and learned that 33-year-old Anthony Rios-Colon had grabbed the woman by the neck, and began choking her in the presence of two young girls. Police say Rios-Colon then allegedly held the victim against a wall and pushed one of the girls. The second girl then became very upset. Officers arrested Rios-Colon, charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the city jail, pending arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown woman charged after wandering toddler was located
A Jamestown woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a two-year-old toddler was discovered wandering around unattended Monday evening. Jamestown Police says officers were on patrol in the area of West 9th and Cherry Streets around 7:45 pm when they were flagged down by two citizens who had noticed the child. The child was located about two blocks from the residence. Police later arrested 19-year-old Lynette Merced. She was transported to the city jail pending arraignment on the charge. The child was not injured and was turned over to another family member.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs In Overnight Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with several illegal drug compounds overnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Elsesser’s vehicle in the area of East Second near Cowing Streets....
wesb.com
Duke Center Man Arrested in Bradford
A Duke Center man was arrested on warrants in Bradford on Tuesday. City of Bradford Police stopped a vehicle on Longfellow Avenue shortly after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, and found that the driver, 39-year-old Brad Lee Taylor, was allegedly driving on a suspended license, and had administrative warrants out for his arrest.
explore venango
First-Degree Murder Added to Charges Against Oil City Man Accused of Murdering Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – First-degree murder has been added to the charges against an Oil City man accused of killing a woman and then putting her body inside a 55-gallon drum at his Mineral Street residence in March. (Photo by Jacob Deemer.) During a pre-trial conference at 10:00...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly $10,000 from Widow’s Bank Account
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed felony charges against an Oil City woman accused of stealing a recent widow’s identity and transferring nearly $10,000.00 from the woman’s bank account to her own. April Marie Lee, 42, of Oil City, was arraigned Monday on the following...
