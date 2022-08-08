A Jamestown man is facing a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a TV at the Chautauqua County Jail beyond repair. The County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark was being escorted within the facility around 9:30 am on Monday when he grabbed a wall-mounted TV, propelling it to the floor. Clark has been charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and was being held for centralized arraignment. It's the second time in less than a month that Clark has been charged following an incident at the jail; on July 10th, he was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate after he allegedly covered himself in bodily fluids and came in contact with several jail employees.

