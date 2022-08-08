ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County Sheriff Seeking Witnesses to Accident Leading to the Death of a 4-Year-Old Child

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to the accident resulting in the death of a 4-year-old boy around 4:00 AM Monday morning. According to a report the Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook Monday afternoon, Central Dispatch received a call from a driver saying they had just struck a child with their vehicle on Highway 66 near the intersection of Outer Lincoln Avenue (pictured, above).
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
