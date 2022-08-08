Read full article on original website
14news.com
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store. Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent. Authorities say the six-year-old was...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
wevv.com
Police looking for two possible suspects in Evansville murder investigation
Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two suspects were possibly involved in the Tuesday night murder of a 35-year-old man. The Evansville Police Department's officers were called to a shooting at a home in the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. Arriving...
Warrick County Sheriff Seeking Witnesses to Accident Leading to the Death of a 4-Year-Old Child
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to the accident resulting in the death of a 4-year-old boy around 4:00 AM Monday morning. According to a report the Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook Monday afternoon, Central Dispatch received a call from a driver saying they had just struck a child with their vehicle on Highway 66 near the intersection of Outer Lincoln Avenue (pictured, above).
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
wevv.com
One dead following shooting on East Mulberry Street in Evansville
A Sergeant with Evansville Police Department confirmed one person was shot and killed Tuesday night. Dispatch told 44News that someone called 911 to report the shooting around 9:45pm Tuesday night at a residence near the intersection of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue. EPD says they don't have a...
Explosion obliterates house in Indiana, kills 3 people
At least three people were injured in the explosion, police said.
wevv.com
Man accused of leading authorities on pursuit in Dubois County
A man was arrested in Dubois County, Indiana early Tuesday morning after authorities say he led them on a pursuit. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says that around 5 a.m. Tuesday, multiple units responded to the report of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Interstate 64 and State Road 162.
wrul.com
Two Theft Reports and Three Arrests in the White County Sheriff’s Department Report
Last Friday a Carmi man filed a theft report saying that his car had been stolen. 64 year old Mark Winters told the White County Sheriff’s Department that his silver 2005 GMC Yukon had been stolen sometime between August 1st and August 5th. Winters stated that there is a 4 inch by 4 inch section of the chrome plated bumper that was missing on either the front or back bumper of the vehicle. No more information about this case has been made available at this time.
Man killed after being hit by a car in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Madisonville Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed while crossing a road Tuesday night. The police department says Jon Harrell was crossing the street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Country Mart gas station. The driver of the car told officers she hit a person […]
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
wevv.com
Local man describes moment he heard Evansville explosion that destroyed multiple homes
44News Reporter Valerie Lyons speaks with a local man LIVE near the scene of an explosion that wiped out four homes in Evansville. 39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in Evansville explosion. As of around 4 p.m. Wednesday authorities confirmed that three lives were lost as a result of the incident.
wevv.com
Police still looking for suspect after fatal Tuesday morning shooting in Evansville
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are continuing to look for suspects after a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. EPD says officers were called to the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Garvin Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting. The...
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
wrul.com
Two Monday Arrests for the Carmi Police Department
A New Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court on theft charges. On Monday, August 8th, 21 year old Shayla Grove of 1051 Vine Street in New Haven was arrested in the lobby of the Carmi Police Department on a White County warrant for Theft under $300. Grove was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date for Grove has been set for September 6th at 9:00 AM.
whopam.com
Pedestrian killed in Madisonville accident
A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Madisonville. It happened about 8:30 p.m. and Madisonville police say 47-year old Misty Baxter of Earlington was southbound on South Main Street when she struck a man identified as Jon Harrell, who was walking west as he crossed the street near the Country Mark gas station.
104.1 WIKY
Coroner Called To The Scene Of Shooting
The Evansville Police Department and the coroner were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in around 2:45 this morning. More on this story as it develops.
wevv.com
Child found alone and crying outside leads to neglect arrest in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested and charged with neglect after police say a child was found alone and crying. The Evansville Police Department says an investigation started Sunday around 6:30 p.m. According to police, it started after a woman called 911 and said she was outside an apartment complex near...
wevv.com
Couple found intoxicated at Evansville home facing neglect charges, police say
Two people are facing neglect charges in Evansville after an incident that happened on Sunday night, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the area of West Florida Street and North Second Avenue late Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. for a harassment call. While officers...
