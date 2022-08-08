Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
Here is why Andy Reid had Michael Vick at Chiefs training camp on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs had a special guest out at training camp practice over the weekend. Former NFL QB Michael Vick joined the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday. The team shared a photo of Vick, alongside both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce breaking the huddle during the course of practice.
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game
WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold
Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Showing Off Just How Rich They Are With 1 Major Investment
One of the companies Patrick Mahomes invested in has been described as a type of Uber for the rich and ensures plenty of comfort for him and his wife.
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade
With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL Season begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Every Sunday Night Football...
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale
John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
