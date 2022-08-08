ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #49, TE Josh Kubala

2021 stats: Kubala caught 7 passes for 137 yards last season for CNS. 2022 projections: Kubala is a walk-on and being two (and a half) tight ends in Max Mang, Steven Mahar Jr., and Chris Elmore. He probably won’t play in 2022. How’d he get here?: He joins the...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #32, DB Gregory Delaine

Get to know a surprise flip for the Syracuse Orange:. 2021 stats: During his senior year, Delaine compiled 75 tackles, five interceptions, and two pick-sixes. He also spent time at wide receiver and caught six touchdowns. 2022 projections: While Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut are sure-fire starters, the last few...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #46, LB Kadin Bailey

Get to know a newcomer with a familiar name to the Syracuse Orange:. 2021 stats: During his senior year, Bailey put together a decent haul of 33 tackles, a sack, a puck and a fumble recovery. He also played running back on the year and earned the Georgia Region 8-4A Athlete of the Year and was a two time All-Region selection.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football 2022 opponent preview: Clemson Tigers

We’re past the halfway point of our Syracuse Orange football schedule preview. Coming off a game where they host NC State, SU will hit the road for the first time in over a month. They’ll do so against this next ACC opponent, who present possibly the toughest matchup on the entire ‘Cuse calendar.
CLEMSON, SC
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #61, LS Ethan Stangle

2021 stats: In addition to long snapping, Stangle also played guard for John Carroll. 2022 projections: Aaron Bolinsky seems to have the position locked down so look for Stangle to redshirt as he prepares to compete for the job in 2023. How’d he get here?: Chose to join the Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #47 TE, Carter Clark

2021 stats: Played tight end, defensive line, and was the long snapper for Hilton. Was selected to the All-Greater Rochester team. 2022 projections: We have no idea how (if?) Robert Anae will use tight ends in his Syracuse Orange offense but the team is thin at the position. Clark is likely a redshirt this year but he’s an interesting player to watch the next couple of years.
HILTON, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim sounds off on conference realignment

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim recently discussed conference realignment and the world of collegiate athletics in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. Boeheim, the long-time Orange leader who is always candid in his comments with the media, doesn’t appear to be a big fan of conference realignment. His thoughts, of course, stem from the recent decisions by Southern California and UCLA to bolt the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference.
SYRACUSE, NY
abc12.com

Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
FLUSHING, MI
nunesmagician.com

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: We’re Talking About Practice!

The Syracuse Orange started fall camp, so after months of subtly mentioning that this was a football show, Steve, Christian, and Andy go full football season preview mode and talk Orange Football for an hour!. In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... We’re talking the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball recruit gets into the swing of things on visit (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Thunderstorms; heat advisory in effect. Forecast. CNY NATIVE WRITES, DIRECTS, PRODUCES ROM-COM: A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” which follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder). While the plot may sound like an opportunity to mine psychological issues for jokes, Raymond approached the subject with compassion, respect, and research. (Getty Images)
SYRACUSE, NY
MLive.com

Homer football brings back key offensive weapons

The Homer Trojans enter the 2022 season with a 1,000-yard passer and his favorite target back from a 5-5 playoff campaign of a year ago. In 2021 Davey Mohn completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,420 yards and 15 touchdowns (while also rushing 83 times for 437 yards) with 28 of those completions and 470 receiving yards going to Carter Harris.
HOMER, NY
localsyr.com

Julian Springer named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at OCC

Syracuse, N.Y. (OCC ATHLETICS)- OCC and Director of Athletics, Mike Borsz, are excited to announce that Julian Springer will take over as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “I’m very excited to welcome Coach Springer to OCC. I believe he is the right person at the right time to...
SYRACUSE, NY
