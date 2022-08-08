Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #49, TE Josh Kubala
2021 stats: Kubala caught 7 passes for 137 yards last season for CNS. 2022 projections: Kubala is a walk-on and being two (and a half) tight ends in Max Mang, Steven Mahar Jr., and Chris Elmore. He probably won’t play in 2022. How’d he get here?: He joins the...
orangefizz.net
JP Estrella Could be the First Domino in the Future of SU Basketball
The Fizz has devoted lots of characters talking about JP Estrella over the last couple of weeks. It’s been written about, talked about on Fizz Five, and tweeted about. But, the class of 2023 can be a bridge class for Syracuse, and build on what was started in 2022.
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #32, DB Gregory Delaine
Get to know a surprise flip for the Syracuse Orange:. 2021 stats: During his senior year, Delaine compiled 75 tackles, five interceptions, and two pick-sixes. He also spent time at wide receiver and caught six touchdowns. 2022 projections: While Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut are sure-fire starters, the last few...
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #46, LB Kadin Bailey
Get to know a newcomer with a familiar name to the Syracuse Orange:. 2021 stats: During his senior year, Bailey put together a decent haul of 33 tackles, a sack, a puck and a fumble recovery. He also played running back on the year and earned the Georgia Region 8-4A Athlete of the Year and was a two time All-Region selection.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football 2022 opponent preview: Clemson Tigers
We’re past the halfway point of our Syracuse Orange football schedule preview. Coming off a game where they host NC State, SU will hit the road for the first time in over a month. They’ll do so against this next ACC opponent, who present possibly the toughest matchup on the entire ‘Cuse calendar.
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #61, LS Ethan Stangle
2021 stats: In addition to long snapping, Stangle also played guard for John Carroll. 2022 projections: Aaron Bolinsky seems to have the position locked down so look for Stangle to redshirt as he prepares to compete for the job in 2023. How’d he get here?: Chose to join the Syracuse...
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #47 TE, Carter Clark
2021 stats: Played tight end, defensive line, and was the long snapper for Hilton. Was selected to the All-Greater Rochester team. 2022 projections: We have no idea how (if?) Robert Anae will use tight ends in his Syracuse Orange offense but the team is thin at the position. Clark is likely a redshirt this year but he’s an interesting player to watch the next couple of years.
Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim sounds off on conference realignment
Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim recently discussed conference realignment and the world of collegiate athletics in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. Boeheim, the long-time Orange leader who is always candid in his comments with the media, doesn’t appear to be a big fan of conference realignment. His thoughts, of course, stem from the recent decisions by Southern California and UCLA to bolt the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference.
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star recruit a big contender for No. 1 national rating
Vyctorius Miller, a 2024 five-star wing who reportedly holds a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball, recently wrapped up a stellar AAU circuit and is eyeing campus visits. The 6-foot-5 Miller earned positive reviews from national analysts and scouts for his spring and summer performances in grassroots basketball for the Los...
abc12.com
Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy
FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: We’re Talking About Practice!
The Syracuse Orange started fall camp, so after months of subtly mentioning that this was a football show, Steve, Christian, and Andy go full football season preview mode and talk Orange Football for an hour!. In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... We’re talking the...
Syracuse basketball recruit gets into the swing of things on visit (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 8)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Thunderstorms; heat advisory in effect. Forecast. CNY NATIVE WRITES, DIRECTS, PRODUCES ROM-COM: A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” which follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder). While the plot may sound like an opportunity to mine psychological issues for jokes, Raymond approached the subject with compassion, respect, and research. (Getty Images)
MLive.com
Homer football brings back key offensive weapons
The Homer Trojans enter the 2022 season with a 1,000-yard passer and his favorite target back from a 5-5 playoff campaign of a year ago. In 2021 Davey Mohn completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,420 yards and 15 touchdowns (while also rushing 83 times for 437 yards) with 28 of those completions and 470 receiving yards going to Carter Harris.
Tom Izzo Lands Another 4 Star, Lou Whitaker Day, and More
On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Detroit News Reporter Angelique Chengelis and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Tom Izzo's wild success on the recruiting trail as of late
localsyr.com
Julian Springer named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at OCC
Syracuse, N.Y. (OCC ATHLETICS)- OCC and Director of Athletics, Mike Borsz, are excited to announce that Julian Springer will take over as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “I’m very excited to welcome Coach Springer to OCC. I believe he is the right person at the right time to...
NY men’s amateur golf championship returns to Onondaga Golf and Country Club
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some of the top amateur golfers in New York are returning to Onondaga Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville this week for the 99th annual New York State Golf Championship. The event runs Tuesday through Thursday with more than 140 golfers competing for the Ganson Depew...
NY men’s amateur golf championship: 2 players tied for the lead after Round 1
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The New York State Golf Association hosted 151 of the best in-state amateur golfers at Onondaga Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The players traveled from across the state to compete in the 99th men’s amateur championship. Leading the pack at the end of Day...
Who’s the boss now? Ownership of long-time Syracuse ad agency is going to employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eric Mower, who turned his Syracuse-based ad agency into one of the largest independent marketing communications firms in the country, has sold ownership of the company to his employees. The agency said Wednesday that Mower transferred 100% ownership of the company to a newly formed employee stock...
The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy
This weekend marked the return of one of Central New York’s most unique art and cultural institutions, “Shakespeare in the Park,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Over the last two decades, the program has brought the legendary English playwright’s work to life on the stage...
