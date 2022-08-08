ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jacquemus
Simon Porte Jacquemus
Robb Report

Grand Seiko Dives Back Into the ’60s for Its Two Newest Watches

Click here to read the full article. Grand Seiko is taking collectors back to the ’60s. The Japanese watchmaker just added two timepieces to its Heritage Collection of reinterpreted classics that are literally centered around the iconic 44GS. The new references, known as SBGW291 and SBGW293, feature modern 36.5 mm stainless-steel cases inspired by the original mid-size design that debuted in 1967. Although the 44GS has technically been reimagined twice before in 2012 and 2013, respectively, the new pair have slightly smaller cases that are more in line with the original. Unveiled in ’67, the 44GS had nine separate design elements that...
APPAREL
The Independent

Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks

Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’

Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE.   Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Selfridges#Design#Provence#French Fashion
shefinds

We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!

Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Pop Trading Company Updates Skate Staples For Fall/Winter 2022

Amsterdam-based skate label Pop Trading Company has returned with a lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, inspired by Benelux’s skate culture and its subsequent community, style and skill. Highlights from the forthcoming collection include the brand’s signature designs of casual silhouettes as well as denim, loose knits and technical...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Designer Issey Miyake has died, aged 84

Famed Japanese designer Issey Miyake has passed away after a battle with cancer, his team has confirmed. According to a short statement released by his company, Miyake died in a Tokyo hospital this week surrounded by close friends and associates, aged 84. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service held.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Raf Simons x Fred Perry Reunite To Celebrate Northern Soul

Raf Simons has debuted the latest collection in his ongoing Fred Perry collaboration, once again taking inspiration from classic subcultures in Britain. For his latest collection, Simons has reinterpreted some classic pieces from the tennis brand’s archive, mixing them with elements of Northern Soul music and fictional record labels, artists, and song titles, each of which are individually mentioned throughout.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Palace Partners With Starter for New Capsule of Jerseys, Snapbacks, and More

Palace has partnered with Starter, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a brand, on a new collab capsule. Featured in the collection—which launches online in the U.S. starting at 11:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 12—are football jerseys, breakaway jackets, warm-up pullovers, snapbacks, and t-shirts. The pieces, of course, boast the instantly recognizable logos of each brand, which have also been creatively brought together in a newly released skate video-inspired campaign clip.
Complex

Nike x Patta Announce Upcoming ‘The Next Wave’ Air Max 1

After kick starting “The Wave” in 2021, Nike and Patta have joined forces once again to present its latest expansion of the same theme – the Nike x Patta “The Next Wave” Air Max 1. Arriving in a new “Dark Russett” colourway, the latest delivery...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Descente ALLTERRAIN FW22 Celebrates 10 Years of Outerwear Innovations

Descente ALLTERRAIN turns 10 this year, and in celebration of its decade of outerwear, the Japanese label has produced a knock-out Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around the silhouettes and technologies that have shaped the brand’s identity. Signatures such as the Mizusawa Down Jacket appear in a new “Burnt Orange”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

