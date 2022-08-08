ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUB BAND TO MARCH ACROSS TOWN FRIDAY

The Brenham Cub Band’s annual tradition of marching across Brenham returns on Friday. The public can cheer the band on during its March-a-thon, as it plays marching tunes around the city in preparation for the new school year. The march begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Brenham High School...
kwhi.com

BRENHAM AND BURTON TO BEGIN 2022 SEASONS LATER TONIGHT (TUESDAY)

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team opens the 2022 season later this evening (Tuesday), when they travel to Katy Taylor High School. It will be the Cubettes first season under new head coach Megan Whalen. First serve for the Varsity game is scheduled for 5:30pm. Meanwhile, the Freshman and Junior Varsity...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM RETURNS THURSDAY

The Brenham ISD Roundtable returns tomorrow (Thursday) on KWHI. The show hosts Brenham ISD officials as they discuss the various happenings and programs of the school district. Tomorrow’s guest will be Courtney Mason, Coordinator of Community Engagement and former principal of Krause Elementary School. The Brenham ISD Roundtable can...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON PANTHERS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

(Note: Due to the construction work going on, Burton will not be playing any games at Panther Stadium this season.) (Thursday) August 11 at Hempstead, 6pm, Bobcat Stadium in Hempstead. (Thursday) August 18 at Shiner, 6pm, Comanche Stadium in Shiner. NON-DISTRICT. August 26, at Holland, 7pm, Hornet Stadium in Holland.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 26 at Oak Ridge, 7pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. September 9 vs. Bryan, 7:30pm, Cub Stadium (Seniors Night) September 16 - BYE WEEK (Washington County Fair) September 22 (Thursday) - at New Braunfels, 7pm, Unicorn Stadium in New Braunfels. DISTRICT GAMES. September 30 - Richmond Randle, 7:30pm, Cub...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

GERMANIA FILLS BACKPACKS AT ANNUAL SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

As Brenham and Burton ISD students get ready to return to school this fall, Germania Insurance wanted to help make sure they start out on the right foot. Germania sponsored two grade levels by making a $10,000 donation to the school supply drive that was hosted by the Brenham Game Changers this past Saturday.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CUB VARSITY AND JV REPORT FOR FIRST DAY OF FOOTBALL PRACTICES

The Brenham Cub Football Team started practices this (Monday) morning for the upcoming season. This year is the first season under new head coach Danny Youngs. The Cubs were able to take an extra week off due to participating in Spring Football. Youngs said that it was good to see...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HUDSON NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Hudson as its Pet of the Week. Hudson is a neutered classic mixed breed, medium-sized dog just over a year old. Brenham Animal Services says Hudson has a curly tail reminiscent of a Shar Pei and sports a shepherd coat and double dew claws. He has an old rear leg injury, but it has healed and does not seem to slow him down.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON ISD PARTNERING WITH TAMU TO BRING MOBILE CLINIC TO COMMUNITY

A mobile clinic is coming to Burton through a partnership between Burton ISD and Texas A&M University. During her report to the Burton School Board on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy said the Texas A&M School of Nursing has secured a $4 million grant for the next four years to bring a mobile clinic to the district. The clinic will serve students and the public one day a week.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

MONDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: queen size mattress, boxspring, and frame $350; queen size mattress and boxspring $325; captain bed $80; plus size clothes used; 30-piece bundle $150 – 979.551.5168. Free: working dogs, mixed breed (Blue Heeler/Sheppard/Blue Lacy Mix) 8wks old, wormed...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED

Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. HISTORICAL COMMISSION EARNS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

The Washington County Historical Commission (WCHC) has received an award from the state. Members of the WCHC were recognized by Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, after it received a distinguished service award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for its efforts in 2021. The THC presents distinguished service awards to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

EVERLY BROTHERS MUSIC COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER SEPT. 3

The music of the rock/pop icons, The Everly Brothers, will be performed at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The Zmed Brothers, known as “The Everly Brothers Experience”, will entertain with songs, comedy, and a little history of rock, country and pop music on Saturday, September 3rd at 7 p.m.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD HEARS BOND COMMITTEE REPORT

The Brenham School Board heard a report from the bond committee at their meeting at noon Tuesday. Missy Robinson told the board that community polling done by the committee revealed that the public wants a multi proposition bond this time, the overall price must be lower, they were in favor of grades 6, 7, and 8 going to the new Junior High School, and to save money, but do not cut corners. She said the committee is recommending that the bond be split in two parts, with Proposition A being for a new Junior High School for $111 million and Proposition B for a new CTE building and current CTE remodel for $25 million. She reveals how the price of the Proposition A was reduced from $118 to $111 million:
BRENHAM, TX

