Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB BAND TO MARCH ACROSS TOWN FRIDAY
The Brenham Cub Band’s annual tradition of marching across Brenham returns on Friday. The public can cheer the band on during its March-a-thon, as it plays marching tunes around the city in preparation for the new school year. The march begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Brenham High School...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM STARTS 2022 SEASON WITH A WIN, WHILE BURTON FALLS TO NAVASOTA
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team started the 2022 season off on a good note with a three set sweep over Katy Taylor last (Tuesday) night. The Cubettes won the first set 25-12, and then won both the second and third set by identical scores of 25-14. Brooke Bentke had 12...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AND BURTON TO BEGIN 2022 SEASONS LATER TONIGHT (TUESDAY)
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team opens the 2022 season later this evening (Tuesday), when they travel to Katy Taylor High School. It will be the Cubettes first season under new head coach Megan Whalen. First serve for the Varsity game is scheduled for 5:30pm. Meanwhile, the Freshman and Junior Varsity...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM RETURNS THURSDAY
The Brenham ISD Roundtable returns tomorrow (Thursday) on KWHI. The show hosts Brenham ISD officials as they discuss the various happenings and programs of the school district. Tomorrow’s guest will be Courtney Mason, Coordinator of Community Engagement and former principal of Krause Elementary School. The Brenham ISD Roundtable can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Note: Due to the construction work going on, Burton will not be playing any games at Panther Stadium this season.) (Thursday) August 11 at Hempstead, 6pm, Bobcat Stadium in Hempstead. (Thursday) August 18 at Shiner, 6pm, Comanche Stadium in Shiner. NON-DISTRICT. August 26, at Holland, 7pm, Hornet Stadium in Holland.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
August 26 at Oak Ridge, 7pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. September 9 vs. Bryan, 7:30pm, Cub Stadium (Seniors Night) September 16 - BYE WEEK (Washington County Fair) September 22 (Thursday) - at New Braunfels, 7pm, Unicorn Stadium in New Braunfels. DISTRICT GAMES. September 30 - Richmond Randle, 7:30pm, Cub...
kwhi.com
GERMANIA FILLS BACKPACKS AT ANNUAL SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE
As Brenham and Burton ISD students get ready to return to school this fall, Germania Insurance wanted to help make sure they start out on the right foot. Germania sponsored two grade levels by making a $10,000 donation to the school supply drive that was hosted by the Brenham Game Changers this past Saturday.
kwhi.com
CUB VARSITY AND JV REPORT FOR FIRST DAY OF FOOTBALL PRACTICES
The Brenham Cub Football Team started practices this (Monday) morning for the upcoming season. This year is the first season under new head coach Danny Youngs. The Cubs were able to take an extra week off due to participating in Spring Football. Youngs said that it was good to see...
RELATED PEOPLE
kwhi.com
HUDSON NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Hudson as its Pet of the Week. Hudson is a neutered classic mixed breed, medium-sized dog just over a year old. Brenham Animal Services says Hudson has a curly tail reminiscent of a Shar Pei and sports a shepherd coat and double dew claws. He has an old rear leg injury, but it has healed and does not seem to slow him down.
kwhi.com
BURTON ISD PARTNERING WITH TAMU TO BRING MOBILE CLINIC TO COMMUNITY
A mobile clinic is coming to Burton through a partnership between Burton ISD and Texas A&M University. During her report to the Burton School Board on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy said the Texas A&M School of Nursing has secured a $4 million grant for the next four years to bring a mobile clinic to the district. The clinic will serve students and the public one day a week.
kwhi.com
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: queen size mattress, boxspring, and frame $350; queen size mattress and boxspring $325; captain bed $80; plus size clothes used; 30-piece bundle $150 – 979.551.5168. Free: working dogs, mixed breed (Blue Heeler/Sheppard/Blue Lacy Mix) 8wks old, wormed...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM FIREMAN’S FIESTA, CHAPPELL HILL WINE & CHEESE CRAWL
KWHI’s Community Corner tomorrow (Tuesday) will preview two local events happening this weekend in Washington County. Brenham Fire Department President Billy Ruemke will visit with KWHI to discuss the 53rd Annual Fireman’s Fiesta and highlight the activities on Friday and Saturday at the Fireman’s Training Center. Dale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Block: Our reaction to Haynes King running with the 1s at Texas A&M
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the quarterback battle in College Station, pinning Aggies sophomore Haynes King as the likely front-runner.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED
Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. HISTORICAL COMMISSION EARNS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD
The Washington County Historical Commission (WCHC) has received an award from the state. Members of the WCHC were recognized by Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, after it received a distinguished service award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for its efforts in 2021. The THC presents distinguished service awards to...
kwhi.com
EVERLY BROTHERS MUSIC COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER SEPT. 3
The music of the rock/pop icons, The Everly Brothers, will be performed at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The Zmed Brothers, known as “The Everly Brothers Experience”, will entertain with songs, comedy, and a little history of rock, country and pop music on Saturday, September 3rd at 7 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD HEARS BOND COMMITTEE REPORT
The Brenham School Board heard a report from the bond committee at their meeting at noon Tuesday. Missy Robinson told the board that community polling done by the committee revealed that the public wants a multi proposition bond this time, the overall price must be lower, they were in favor of grades 6, 7, and 8 going to the new Junior High School, and to save money, but do not cut corners. She said the committee is recommending that the bond be split in two parts, with Proposition A being for a new Junior High School for $111 million and Proposition B for a new CTE building and current CTE remodel for $25 million. She reveals how the price of the Proposition A was reduced from $118 to $111 million:
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
'A Good Place To Be': Why D.J. Durkin Chose to Join Texas AM
After finding success with Ole Miss in two seasons, D.J. Durkin is set to replace long-time Texas A&M standout defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
Comments / 0