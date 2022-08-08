$5M bond set for suspect in Laurel quadruple homicide

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A judge has set the bond for a man accused of killing four people in Laurel , Nebraska.

On Saturday, Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe set the bond for Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, to $5 million. In the setting of Jones’ bond, Luebe said Jones “is considered an extreme danger to public safety.”

Jones is accused of killing four people early Thursday morning at two locations and then starting fires. Authorities identified the victims as Michele Ebeling, 53, Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55.

Jones is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson charges, and four counts of the use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Court documents state that all four victims had gunshot wounds. They also state that receipts were found showing the purchase of gas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.