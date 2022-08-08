ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Drake’s Young Money Reunion, a Triumphant Homecoming

By Max Mertens
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyysy_0h9BPZaf00

Click here to read the full article.

A few songs into his set at Toronto ’s Budweiser Stage on Saturday night, Drake paused the show to momentarily reflect on his first hometown show in three years. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been here and been able to do this together,” the rapper told the sold-out crowd. “First and foremost, I just want to say tonight I got to stand in a crowd and watch two of the greatest musicians of all time. I’m so grateful, I’m so grateful to be a part of that team.”

The two musicians in question were Lil Wayne , who gave a young Aubrey Graham his musical start when he signed him to his label Young Money Entertainment in 2009, and Nicki Minaj , another Wayne protégé with a long history with the Canadian rapper. Originally scheduled for the previous Monday as part of the rapper’s OVO World Weekend festivities—which kicked off with historic Canadian hip-hop and R&B-celebrating event featuring Kardinal Offishall, k-os, Jully Black, Keshia Chanté, surprise guest Nelly Furtado , and more—the concert was canceled last minute after Drake tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, he announced on Instagram that he had received a negative test, and the rescheduled show would happen Saturday with Wayne and Minaj “flying back in to make it happen for you all.”

The eleventh-hour makeup date didn’t deter the audience, many of whom showed up early to the Lake Ontario-side venue in the sweltering late afternoon heat to queue up for limited-edition merch, including $188 embroidered owl hoodies and Young Money New York Yankees-referencing logo t-shirts. From his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone to last year’s Certified Lover Boy , and at least a few of the rapper’s tongue-in-cheek “Huge Fan Of Your Old Stuff” shirts, all eras of Drake were represented on the backs of fans. At least one Toronto Raptors player was in attendance to see the team’s “Global Ambassador” play.

After a heavily delayed start, during which a DJ spun hits by Burna Boy (who also happened to be performing in Toronto that night), Amaarae, Baby Keem, and others to an increasingly restless crowd, a video message flashed across the screen saying “UNFORTUNATELY, LIL WAYNE HAD ISSUES AT THE BORDER.” Before people could finish groaning, a second message “LUCKILY, DRAKE RUNS THE BORDER” popped up, and the New Orleans rapper bounded on stage grinning ear-to-ear. Sporting a long sleeveless jean jacket (which he quickly took off), black t-shirt, and gold OVO chain, and brandishing a blunt, he wasted no time tearing through a vigorous half-hour set spanning his 20-year career, including “Pop Bottles,” No Ceilings mixtape cut “Swag Surf,” “Mrs. Officer,” and “6 Foot 7 Foot.” Ever the consummate showman, Wayne also took a moment to remind everybody of his role in Graham’s beginnings. “I want you to know that standing before you is the person who’s responsible for the best thing ever to come out of Canada,” he said to huge cheers, before ending with a spirited “A Milli” singalong.

Wearing a checkered green and white jacket, matching Louis Vuitton bag, and thigh-high boots, Nicki Minaj’s set was also heavy on fan favorites, including “Did It On’em,” “Beez In The Trap,” “Super Bass,” and “Feeling Myself” (a video Beyoncé standing in for the real Beyoncé). She giddily introed “Only”—her endlessly-quotable The Pinkprint collab with Drake and Lil Wayne (“These hoes couldn’t test me, even if their name was Pop Quiz”)—by saying “You know I had to do this one tonight,” and brought out Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng to perform her 2021 “Crocodile Teeth” remix while shouting out Toronto’s Caribbean communities.

Compared to previous editions of OVO Fest —including the 2017 one which famously featured a 1,815-foot CN Tower replica for him to recreate the Views cover—Drake’s stage setup was scaled back to just a large video screen flashing lyrics and messages like “ FREE YSL ” and “ RIP KEED .” Walking through the crowd to the stage soundtracked by Arkansas singer-songwriter Yebba ’s haunting “Yebba’s Heartbreak” off Certified Lover Boy , he opened with the 1-2 punch of “Jimmy Cooks” and “What’s Next,” before bringing out recent Toronto OVO signee Smiley (who was celebrating his birthday) to do their collaboration “Over The Top.” Eschewing a nostalgia-leaning solo set in favor of recent material, and collabs with Future (“I’M ON ONE,” “WAIT FOR U”) and Gunna (“P power”), the rapper also debuted a handful of songs from his recently-released Honestly, Nevermind . “Calling My Name” found its way into a medley with Take Care centerpiece “Marvins Room,” Drake jokingly referring to criticisms of his seventh album as being “Zara music.” The Virgil Abloh-quoting, Baltimore club-indebted “Sticky” received one of the biggest responses of the evening and segued perfectly into “Way 2 Sexy” and “Knife Talk,” the audience filling in for an absent 21 Savage on the latter.

Not yet done with the special guests, the crowd was treated to a Big Tymer$ mini-set by Southern hip-hop legends Birdman and Mannie Fresh, before Drake (ditching his vest for a black tee and shorts), Wayne, and Minaj returned for the night’s final act. Despite not having performed together in many years, the easygoing chemistry between the three was evident, with Drake gleefully conducting the crowd during the others’ verses.  “Do you still have COVID?” Minaj playfully teased him at one point when he went in for a hug, while a beaming Wayne two-stepped beside them. Opening with 2008 Young Money posse cut “Bed Rock”— complete with twerking Flintstones animations—Drake took turns duetting with Minaj on “Up All Night” and “Moment 4 Life,” and Wayne on Take Care anthems “The Motto” and “HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right).”

Towards the end, Drake made sure to give Wayne his flowers and recounted a memory early in his career when he went on Wayne’s tour bus and the rapper gave him $30,000. “I was able to bring [that] home to my mother and that changed the next six months for us. I’ll never forget it,” he said. “You are truly the most selfless man on planet earth.” After echoing his sentiments, Minaj turned the attention back to Drake, saying, “When you’re at the top and you always remember your motherfucking family that shows character.” After all the sincere statements, they closed on a light-hearted note with the goofy “EveryGirl In The World,” with Wayne being given the last word to promise his album Tha Carter IV was “coming soon.” While some fans might have bemoaned the lack of encore (perhaps so Drake could hang out with Avril Lavigne and Fefe Dobson at Lady Gaga’s Toronto Chromatica Ball stop), the fact that the concert was even able to happen given the many setbacks was no small thing. Previously Drake hinted at bringing OVO Fest on the road in 2023 for its tenth anniversary, and although the rapper was tight-lipped on further details as to what that might look like (or where), Saturday’s concert proved that the festival belongs first and foremost to Toronto.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing

Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
CARSON, CA
Rolling Stone

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease” Film Star and Pop Hitmaker, Dead at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the celebrated pop culture icon known for her performances in Grease and Xanadu, as well as her Grammy-winning hits like “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” died Monday, Aug. 8. She was 73. Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, confirmed her death on Instagram, writing that she “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” No exact cause of death was given.  The statement continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Wants Out of Lawsuit Linked to Drakeo the Ruler’s Fatal Stabbing

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg is asking a Los Angeles judge to reject a lawsuit claiming his company bears liability in the fatal backstage stabbing of fellow rapper Drakeo the Ruler at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” music festival last December. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, a lawyer representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says that his clients – who helped promote the festival – should be cut loose from the negligence lawsuit filed by Drakeo’s brother Devante Caldwell last February or, at the very least, taken off the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Kardinal Offishall
Person
Aubrey Graham
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Nelly Furtado
Person
Fefe Dobson
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Birdman
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Mannie Fresh
Person
Drake
Rolling Stone

Iggy Azalea Ends Brief Retirement From Music: ‘If I Can’t Have Peace, Neither Can You’

Click here to read the full article. If Iggy Azalea is going down, she’s taking all of her haters with her. The Australian rapper took to Twitter on Monday to announce that, despite releasing what was meant to be her final album, End of an Era, last year, she’s coming out of her indefinite retirement from the music industry early. “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.,” she wrote. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Young Money Entertainment#Canadian
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Young Money Reunion Concert with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Postponed After Drake Tests Positive for Covid

Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert scheduled for Aug. 1 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend has been postponed after the rapper tested positive for Covid. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.” The weekend of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Fox News Is Having a Nuclear Meltdown Over the Feds Raiding Mar-a-Lago

Click here to read the full article. The FBI raided Donald Trump’s estate in Palm Beach on Monday, reportedly in search of any leftover classified documents he may have taken from the White House. The search began in the morning, but didn’t make the news until later, when the former president announced the “prosecutorial misconduct” just in time for Fox News’ primetime propaganda lineup to have a collective conniption over the Justice Department spending the day at Mar-a-Lago. Jesse Watters set the tone early, ranting about how the Justice Department is giving Democrats a pass while going after poor, innocent Trump....
PALM BEACH, FL
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
thebrag.com

Kevin Durant responds to Beyoncé lyric change on ‘Heated’

Beyoncé has recently come under fire for an ableist lyric on her song ‘Heated’ from Renaissance and Kevin Durant wants to give his thoughts. Facing fan backlash for using ableist lyrics in her song ‘Heated,’ Beyoncé and her team elected to change the lyric in question. The Renaissance song, which was co-written by Drake, included the lyrics, “Sp**zin’ on that ass, sp*z on that ass,” towards the end of the song.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert

UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy