Massachusetts, New Hampshire lead "child well-being" rankings

Massachusetts, NH at the top of 'child well-being' rankings 00:33

BOSTON - Massachusetts and New Hampshire are first and second in an annual ranking of how well kids are doing.

"This year, New England states hold the top two spots for overall child well-being," the Annie E. Casey Foundation says.

The foundation's "Kids Count" report finds that there is an "unfolding mental health crisis" affecting America's youth.

"From lost playtime for younger children to canceled proms, graduations and summer jobs for teens, the world simply stopped being what it had been for millions of young people," the report stated.

Children were more likely to be depressed or anxious in the first year of COVID than before, the data showed.

On the positive side, the report says federal investments at the start of the pandemic helped to improve economic well-being indicators for kids nationwide, and fewer children are living in poverty.

Massachusetts ranked first in the health category, second in education, 10th in family and community, and 15th for economic well-being. New Hampshire was second in both health and family/community, and fourth for economic well-being and education.

Minnesota, Utah and Vermont rounded out the Top 5 in the overall rankings. Connecticut was seventh, Maine 12th and Rhode Island 25th. New Mexico came in last.

Click here to learn more.