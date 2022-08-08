ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts, New Hampshire lead "child well-being" rankings

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

Massachusetts, NH at the top of 'child well-being' rankings 00:33

BOSTON - Massachusetts and New Hampshire are first and second in an annual ranking of how well kids are doing.

"This year, New England states hold the top two spots for overall child well-being," the Annie E. Casey Foundation says.

The foundation's "Kids Count" report finds that there is an "unfolding mental health crisis" affecting America's youth.

"From lost playtime for younger children to canceled proms, graduations and summer jobs for teens, the world simply stopped being what it had been for millions of young people," the report stated.

Children were more likely to be depressed or anxious in the first year of COVID than before, the data showed.

On the positive side, the report says federal investments at the start of the pandemic helped to improve economic well-being indicators for kids nationwide, and fewer children are living in poverty.

Massachusetts ranked first in the health category, second in education, 10th in family and community, and 15th for economic well-being. New Hampshire was second in both health and family/community, and fourth for economic well-being and education.

Minnesota, Utah and Vermont rounded out the Top 5 in the overall rankings. Connecticut was seventh, Maine 12th and Rhode Island 25th. New Mexico came in last.

Click here to learn more.

Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MassLive.com

As Massachusetts drought continues into August, officials recommend upgrading severity to ‘critical’ in over half the state

Officials involved in drought management are recommending a critical drought declaration in four out of the seven drought regions in Massachusetts as high temperatures and low rainfall totals continue to keep the state dry. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card still needs to officially approve the suggestions from Drought...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
