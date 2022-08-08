ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connectsavannah.com

INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Whitney Hall

Whitney Hall is a Savannah native and Air National Guard service member who is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her business, HallofSneakz. Voted Connect Savannah’s ‘Best Shoe Store’ in 2021 and 2022, HallofSneakz is a specialty sneaker boutique that vends exclusive and sought-after athletic shoes. Hall initially started HallofSneakz as an online retailer back in 2016 from her apartment in Atlanta. And last year, Hall opened her first brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Savannah at 30 W York St.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year. According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern University students returning to class Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another first day of school, this time for some college students on Georgia Southern’s campuses. Returning to normal, that is really the key this year, having normal activities and the true college experience this year for all of the students whether they are going back in Savannah or at the campuses in Hinesville and Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
City
Savannah, GA
CBS 46

GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

SAD BUT TRUE: Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp shutting down for good

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia Southern begins Fall 2022, university leaders say in some ways they’re preparing for an exciting new year. In some ways, they’re preparing for 2019. As students return to all three campuses, classes, dining areas, and everything else will be completely reopened from...
STATESBORO, GA
luxuryrealestate.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Ghost#The Enmarket Arena#Wtoc#B D Burgers
wtoc.com

Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wtoc.com

Morning coastal showers, warm afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures warm to the upper 80 by noon with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. The chance for afternoon showers and a storm or two increases during the late morning into the afternoon, but activity calms down by the evening. Monday Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 4:49AM I 0.3′...
SAVANNAH, GA
bourbonveach.com

Mike And Matt Taste Burnt Church Distillery Whiskeys

Burnt Church Distillery is located on Bluffton Road in Bluffton, South Carolina. South Carolina has always been a state that grew rice. Thus it is natural that Burnt Church Distillery would use South Carolina rice in somel of their whiskeys. They contacted me a few weeks ago and asked if I would like to taste some of their whiskeys. I agreed and they sent me four sample bottles. Matt and I tasted them and found them all to be good, solid whiskeys. They are:
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

2022 Chamber Business Expo & Business Connection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can experience the breadth of Savannah’s business community and celebrate the success it continues to enjoy later this week at the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo and Connection event. Conni Reynolds is the Chamber’s Small Business and Events Manager joined WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Olde Pink House is hosting a special event this week celebrating its exclusive Tequila brand. Guest can enjoy a night of tequila cocktails and delicious food to pair with it. Whether it’s in a glass or on a plate - Lime and Tequila are a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
wtoc.com

Career and college readiness program for SCCPSS students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As students get back in the swing of a new school year, many already have an eye on the future. Administrators are helping students find their path, and opening new doors along the way, whether it’s for college or a career. It starts with a...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy