The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
15 Teams in 15 Days: Richmond Hill ready for move up to largest classification
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Welcome to 15 Teams in 15 Days! This is WSAV’s annual high school football preview series where we do a deep dive on a new team for each of the first 15 days of August. This year, we will ask and answer four standard questions of each team, which are all […]
connectsavannah.com
INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Whitney Hall
Whitney Hall is a Savannah native and Air National Guard service member who is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her business, HallofSneakz. Voted Connect Savannah’s ‘Best Shoe Store’ in 2021 and 2022, HallofSneakz is a specialty sneaker boutique that vends exclusive and sought-after athletic shoes. Hall initially started HallofSneakz as an online retailer back in 2016 from her apartment in Atlanta. And last year, Hall opened her first brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Savannah at 30 W York St.
What’s drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year. According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the […]
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University students returning to class Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another first day of school, this time for some college students on Georgia Southern’s campuses. Returning to normal, that is really the key this year, having normal activities and the true college experience this year for all of the students whether they are going back in Savannah or at the campuses in Hinesville and Statesboro.
CBS 46
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
connectsavannah.com
SAD BUT TRUE: Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp shutting down for good
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia Southern begins Fall 2022, university leaders say in some ways they’re preparing for an exciting new year. In some ways, they’re preparing for 2019. As students return to all three campuses, classes, dining areas, and everything else will be completely reopened from...
luxuryrealestate.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Ships wait offshore in bottleneck at Port of Savannah
Georgia Ports Authority officials say an offshore bottleneck at the Port of Savannah has peaked. Incoming holiday cargo and diversions from other ports have caused record volumes — and kept ships offshore. GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said more than 40 ships were waiting to come into the port...
wtoc.com
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
Soyumi Asian Kitchen celebrating five years of serving sushi – and the community
On August 8, 2017, local entrepreneur and restaurateur Adam Tsang opened Soyumi Asian Kitchen on Buckhead Drive in the Statesboro Crossing shopping center. The restaurant, a testament to Tsang’s commitment to quality food and service, is now celebrating five years of success in the Statesboro community. Tsang was raised...
Photo Gallery: Tanger Outlet Summer Concert Series with Liquid Ginger
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Check out this photo gallery of the Tanger Outlet Summer Concert Series with Liquid Ginger!
wtoc.com
Morning coastal showers, warm afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures warm to the upper 80 by noon with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. The chance for afternoon showers and a storm or two increases during the late morning into the afternoon, but activity calms down by the evening. Monday Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 4:49AM I 0.3′...
bourbonveach.com
Mike And Matt Taste Burnt Church Distillery Whiskeys
Burnt Church Distillery is located on Bluffton Road in Bluffton, South Carolina. South Carolina has always been a state that grew rice. Thus it is natural that Burnt Church Distillery would use South Carolina rice in somel of their whiskeys. They contacted me a few weeks ago and asked if I would like to taste some of their whiskeys. I agreed and they sent me four sample bottles. Matt and I tasted them and found them all to be good, solid whiskeys. They are:
WJCL
Magnet fishers face fines after pulling weapons from Fort Stewart river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Two magnet fishers at the center of a viral video are facing hundreds of dollars in fines after they pulled some wild stuff from the waters in Fort Stewart. Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel all across the country throwing their magnets in, pulling up...
wtoc.com
2022 Chamber Business Expo & Business Connection
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can experience the breadth of Savannah’s business community and celebrate the success it continues to enjoy later this week at the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo and Connection event. Conni Reynolds is the Chamber’s Small Business and Events Manager joined WTOC...
wtoc.com
Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Olde Pink House is hosting a special event this week celebrating its exclusive Tequila brand. Guest can enjoy a night of tequila cocktails and delicious food to pair with it. Whether it’s in a glass or on a plate - Lime and Tequila are a...
wtoc.com
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
wtoc.com
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking water
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There have been several industrial projects approved in Effingham County as of late but there’s one in particular that has locals from several different counties concerned. Around 130 acres of land off of old Augusta Road here in Effingham County has been rezoned to...
wtoc.com
Career and college readiness program for SCCPSS students
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As students get back in the swing of a new school year, many already have an eye on the future. Administrators are helping students find their path, and opening new doors along the way, whether it’s for college or a career. It starts with a...
