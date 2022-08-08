Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Former SF commissioner relieved for 'swift arrest' of attacker; suspect's images obtained
As the new D.A. vows to factor in prior records when charging, Chew hope hopes other victims will become vocal like he did and prompt more action from the criminal justice system.
SF DA’s office announces felony charges in Chew assault
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges this morning against the man accused of assaulting former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew on August 2. Derrick Yearby, 34, was arrested by San Francisco police August 7. “Unprovoked, violent attacks against our AAPI [Asian American Pacific Islander] communities must stop,” Jenkins […]
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up with repeated break-ins and crime, Bay Area laundromat owners move out of CA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fed up, and moving out. After dealing with repeated break-ins, theft, vandalism, and more, one family of longtime Bay Area business owners have had enough. They've decided to move their entire family picked up, and moved to Alabama. What plays out at Derek Drake's Lake Merritt...
1 hurt in shooting at business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights
SAN FRANCISCO – A man working at a business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood was shot shortly after opening the business Monday morning, police said.The shooting was reported around 9:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Precita Avenue, where the 61-year-old victim was shot by a male suspect minutes after opening the business, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspected shooter remains at large and San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of him.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports
SAN FRANCISCO - Interim San Francisco District Attorney was paid more than $100,000 as a consultant to help recall her predecessor Chesa Boudin, raising questions about whether she should have been more transparent, The San Francisco Standard reported, citing newly filed ethics records. This week, Jenkins officially declared she would...
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Holds Town Hall on Gun Violence
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf held an outdoor town-hall meeting on Tuesday night in East Oakland to address the recent spate of shootings. "I know that these have been some really hard years for Oakland," she said. "We've got to retrain people how to resolve conflict without violence." [KTVU]. A press...
Suspect arrested in 1982 cold case murder of Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt
SUNNYVALE -- Using the latest advances in DNA technology, Sunnyvale cold case investigators announced Tuesday they have arrested a suspect in the September 1982 murder of 15-year-old Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt."I believe we have a responsibility to these victims no matter how old the case is," says Det. Matt Hutchison with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.Detectives said 75-year-old Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested on Aug. 2 at his current place of residence in the town of Makawao on the island of Maui.For nearly forty years, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detectives investigated all potential leads related to...
Business employee shot while at work in SF
An employee of a local business was shot, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
Is it safe to wear a Rolex? Another Bay Area watch theft reported
(KRON) — In the latest in a series of recent thefts of high-end watches, a Redwood City man was robbed of his Rolex outside of his home on Saturday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Al Shawa was outside of his home when the armed theft took place. In a statement to KRON4, he […]
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
davisvanguard.org
Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Pulls Papers to Run for Office
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed as San Francisco District Attorney after the recall of former DA Chesa Boudin, made it official Monday, announcing she’s running for the office, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Chronicle reporter Rachel Swan wrote a “giddy crowd greeted San...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Maui for 40-year-old stabbing death of Palo Alto teen
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - A 75-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a Palo Alto teen, who had been snatched from a road in Sunnyvale in 1982, and whose naked body was found dumped by a bus stop near the now-gone Honey Bee Restaurant. The Sunnyvale Department of...
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest suspect accused of attacking veteran San Francisco commissioner
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for attacking 70-year-old Gregory Chew, San Francisco's long-time commissioner. Police say on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Chew was walking to his SOMA home when he was approached by a man, attacked and beaten. Chew had served on the city's arts, film and immigrant rights commissions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Francisco teens arrested with cache of guns
Seven guns were seized from three San Francisco teenagers who are members of a criminal street gang, police said Monday.
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Cannabis owner robbed, threatened with gun
A brazen robbery at an Oakland cannabis delivery service has the owner asking for the public’s help in catching the thieves. Lamonica Peters reports.
Comments / 0