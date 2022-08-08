ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

SF DA’s office announces felony charges in Chew assault

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges this morning against the man accused of assaulting former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew on August 2. Derrick Yearby, 34, was arrested by San Francisco police August 7. “Unprovoked, violent attacks against our AAPI [Asian American Pacific Islander] communities must stop,” Jenkins […]
CBS San Francisco

1 hurt in shooting at business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO – A man working at a business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood was shot shortly after opening the business Monday morning, police said.The shooting was reported around 9:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Precita Avenue, where the 61-year-old victim was shot by a male suspect minutes after opening the business, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspected shooter remains at large and San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of him.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports

SAN FRANCISCO - Interim San Francisco District Attorney was paid more than $100,000 as a consultant to help recall her predecessor Chesa Boudin, raising questions about whether she should have been more transparent, The San Francisco Standard reported, citing newly filed ethics records. This week, Jenkins officially declared she would...
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in 1982 cold case murder of Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt

SUNNYVALE -- Using the latest advances in DNA technology, Sunnyvale cold case investigators announced Tuesday they have arrested a suspect in the September 1982 murder of 15-year-old Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt."I believe we have a responsibility to these victims no matter how old the case is," says Det. Matt Hutchison with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.Detectives said 75-year-old Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested on Aug. 2 at his current place of residence in the town of Makawao on the island of Maui.For nearly forty years, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detectives  investigated all potential leads related to...
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest suspect accused of attacking veteran San Francisco commissioner

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for attacking 70-year-old Gregory Chew, San Francisco's long-time commissioner. Police say on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Chew was walking to his SOMA home when he was approached by a man, attacked and beaten. Chew had served on the city's arts, film and immigrant rights commissions.
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
