Kingsport Times-News
Remarkable Kingsport turnaround highlights Appy League season
When those 216 little red stitches of a baseball hit leather for the 27th out of Monday’s Appalachian League championship game at Burlington Athletic Stadium, the jubilation on the faces of the victorious Kingsport Axmen was nothing less than genuine. It was the first title for a Kingsport-based squad...
Kingsport Times-News
Huzzie looking to lead ETSU’s ‘receiver show’
JOHNSON CITY — Will Huzzie is thinking big this season — for himself and the team. “My biggest goal this year is get 1,000 yards,” Huzzie, East Tennessee State’s star wide receiver, said. “And I think with this offense, he likes to air it out, which will give me more opportunity to get that. But that’s just a personal goal of mine. The biggest goal for me is I want to go back-to-back SoCon champs.”
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen chop Burlington 5-2 for Appy League title
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The last time a Kingsport-based team won the Appalachian League title, none of the active players on the Axmen roster had been born. That all changed on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school system ceases using dome, school board to discuss bidding on Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for afterschool sports until further notice. The system has stopped using the dome because of structural concerns following an architectural study.
Kingsport Times-News
Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District
Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome’s main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on...
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer student joins National Society of High School Scholars
CHURCH HILL — A sophomore at Volunteer High School was recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) for her academic achievements. The NSHSS issued a press release on July 27 announcing that Karina Osborne had been selected as a member of the organization.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Falcons looking for another strong season
ABINGDON — Abingdon is coming off one of its most successful years in the program’s history, and the team is looking for more success this season. The Falcons finished 12-2 last season and won its first regional championship in football in 42 years. Try the Kingsport Times News...
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT former outstanding student and returning students will speak at first graduation in three years.
ELIZABETHTON — Gabriel Douglas, a 2020 honors graduate of Tri-Cities Christian Academy, is the keynote speaker for TCAT Elizabethton’s commencement at 7 p.m. this evening at Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University. Within six days of high school graduation, Douglas enrolled at TCAT-Elizabethton and started in...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY — Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by Coach Mock, takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations from former players.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win victory at planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors of a 58-acre piece of farmland won a victory Tuesday when the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission recommended the most restrictive form of residential zoning (R-2A) among three options that were being considered. Residents of the Highland Parc subdivision adjacent to the Sugg property turned out in force for […]
Kingsport Times-News
Construction projects coming together for Johnson City Schools
As Johnson City Schools embarks on the 2022-2023 school year, there are still a few construction projects that are wrapping up. Each construction project is in a different stage, and while things are being finished up, various areas around the schools may look a little bit different than normal. However, the schools are working diligently with their contractors to provide the best learning conditions possible.
Kingsport Times-News
“Very smooth so far” – Wise County School Board assesses first few days of school
WISE — The Wise County School Board had its first back-to-school moment of the new school year on Tuesday. While not having firm enrollment numbers after four days in session, Superintendent Mike Goforth started his first regular board meeting by telling the members that enrollment seemed to be on an “uptick.”
Kingsport Times-News
BMS to host Cleetus & Cars, Bristol 1000 on Sept. 3-4
BRISTOL — Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, the Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 weekend is coming to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 3-4. The action-packed, two-day event features a pair of burnout competitions on Saturday, a fleet of nitrous-powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the iconic high-banked facility on Sunday and the high-flying Stadium Super Trucks both days.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Heights Middle air conditioning woes resolved
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Heights Middle School at the edge of Kingsport experienced an air conditioning failure on Monday that caused temperatures in the building to climb to 79 degrees. However, the issue was fixed and temperatures were dropping on Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
wcyb.com
South Greene looking to reload in 2022
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Greene football team has had an impressive run of late, with four straight winning seasons. But the Rebels lost most of that nucleolus to graduation last year. So South Greene will be looking for new leadership in 2022, particularly at quarterback. Head coach Shawn Jones says, once they figure that out, the Rebels should be poised for another big season.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Parks and Recreation completes successful 2022 summer program
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer program just completed another successful year for 2022. The summer program has been serving the community for more than 40 years.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
