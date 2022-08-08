2 firearm incidents in 24 hours part of rising trend, Columbia Heights police say

Guns down, cameras up: Program aims to tackle teen gun problem via art 02:01

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Columbia Heights police say they responded to two firearm incidents in less than 24 hours last week, part of what they call an "increased number of incidents involving firearms."

The first occurred Thursday night, just before midnight. Someone reported gunfire on the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard Northeast. Responding officers found a suspect, but could not find evidence of gunfire. The next morning, police found a loaded pistol and shell casings. They arrested a 42-year-old man. He is awaiting charges at the Anoka County Jail.

Friday evening, police responded to an alley near Central and 44th avenues, where a man was reportedly waving a gun around. The man ran from arriving officers and was eventually arrested. He is also in jail awaiting charges. Police said they recovered a loaded pistol.

Both men were legally prohibited from possessing firearms, police said. Both incidents are being investigated.