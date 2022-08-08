Read full article on original website
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
Our 16 favorite photos from a musical Monday at the Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI – The 2022 Jackson County Fair kicked off a week of celebration with live performances, carnival rides and 4-H livestock judging. Kids and adults alike found joy in the show ring, on the midway and in heaping buckets of Fiske Fries. Elvis impersonator Matt King wowed a...
The $200,000 guitar for sale at Elderly Instruments in Lansing
Repair shop manager Steve Olson was able to give a break down on a handful of the rarest and most desirable electric guitars in Elderly’s vault.
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
The Jackson County Fair is back for its 168th year
Food, rides, animals and entertainment. The Jackson County Fair is back at Keeley Park for its 168th year.
Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
From fried cheesecake to street corn: 10 foods not to miss at the Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI – There are more than 60 different food options at the Jackson County Fair this year, and it can be overwhelming to decide what to try. Fair food options are growing each year, with even more things on a stick being dipped in batter and fried. However, there are “healthier” options to be found at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson St., as well.
Love Sloths? Hang Out With One at a Michigan Zoo
There are all kinds of zoos and Airbnbs that offer experiences or encounters with animals. There are four Michigan Airbnb houses in Sawyer (near the Indiana border) that let you sleep among the llamas on a real working llama farm. You can feed the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo. But did you know that there's a Michigan zoo that has your chance to have an encounter with one of the world's cutest (and slowest) animals?
The Ultimate Fried Chicken & Fried Food Go To’s In Lansing
Fried food is a love for many people. I used to eat a lot of fried food, however as I get older I realize that my time on Earth is limited so I have dropped a ton of weight and I am making better food choices when I eat. That...
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
jtv.tv
Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant 8-6-22 | Photo Gallery
Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant, Western Performing Arts Center. 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant, Western Performing Arts Center. 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
jtv.tv
Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown
Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
Bright Walls is one step closer to its grand finale in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Bright Walls is fast approaching and organizers are gearing up for a grand finale. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an event application for Bright Walls finale in a Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting. Murals and entertainment will hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson Sept. 8-11, Bright Walls founder and co-director Clay McAndrews said.
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
themanchestermirror.com
Manchester Community Fair offers events for everyone
Daily admission to the fair is $7 per person, with children 5 and under free. A season pass is $30. Senior Citizens (62 and over) are admitted free on Thursday until 5pm, and admission is $5 from 9am-3pm on Saturday. A detailed listing of events and exhibits is available in...
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
Restaurant that will mix brewery, taqueria planned for Manchester
MANCHESTER, MI – Taco and beer lovers may have a go-to spot in Manchester by early 2023. Jason Cooper, owner of TBT Hospitality LLC, plans to bring a combination of a brewery and taqueria to the old Manchester Bakery at 118 E. Main Street. The location recently received its...
