ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Diogo Dalot believes results will not take long to come for Manchester United

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3xw5_0h9BOnOO00

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is confident positive results are just around the corner despite the defeat to Brighton.

All the optimism for the start of a new era under Erik ten Hag and a positive pre-season were wiped out in a desperate first 45 minutes at Old Trafford that very much belonged to last season.

Pascal Gross scored twice in nine minutes for the Seagulls, who outplayed United with brave, forward-thinking football.

An Alexis Mac Allister own goal after the break, which Dalot played a part in, got United back in it, but Ten Hag was unable to avoid defeat in his first competitive game in charge.

This is the start of a very big rebuilding job for the Dutchman, but Dalot believes results will not take long to come.

“Obviously, that is what we are here for,” he said. “This result is not going to take our heads off the path we need to do.

“It is a setback but in football you don’t have time to think a little bit, now we have to analyse and definitely do better.

“There were still some positives, the second half we had some good plays, we were a little bit more organised. We are going to have some time this week to organise and definitely do better for Brentford.”

Obviously, that is what we are here for. This result is not going to take our heads off the path we need to do

United fans suffered more misery and they booed their team off at the interval and full-time and Dalot knows the players have to start delivering.

“It is not an issue, they are with us 90 minutes, I am sure,” he said.

“But obviously we need to perform and we need to push them with us as well, we need to give them joy of watching us.

“That is what we need to do and that is the aim that we want to win games, control games and have the fans with us for 90 minutes.”

While the narrative will be about United’s struggles, Brighton were full value for their three points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSWO7_0h9BOnOO00
Brighton won at Old Trafford on Sunday (Ian Hodgson/PA) (PA Wire)

Despite losing star players Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella this summer, Graham Potter looks to have a team capable of pushing on from their ninth-placed finish of last term.

Defender Adam Webster added: “We finished last season so strongly, we lost a couple of players but the squad and the togetherness we have got here is brilliant and just shows the team spirit we have.

“Everyone is fighting for each other, everyone has come in and slotted straight away. It is a great group to be a part of.

“It is a great start, as cliched as it sounds we have just got to take each game as it comes. We want to try and improve every year and if we can do that it will be great.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

Chris Wilder keen to help new signing Matthew Hoppe turn his career around

Chris Wilder wants to help Matthew Hoppe turn his career around after the USA international became Middlesbrough’s latest summer signing. Hoppe has signed a four-year contract at the Riverside after leaving Spanish side Mallorca, and was presented to the home crowd ahead of Boro’s 1-0 defeat to Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Alexis Mac Allister
Person
Erik Ten Hag
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore ‘really pleased’ for Dennis Adeniran

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hailed Dennis Adeniran’s explosive return following a seven-month injury absence as he claimed a goal and an assist in a 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Sunderland. Adeniran opened the scoring with a spectacular 30-yard, first-half strike before teeing up Sylla Sow with an inch-perfect...
SOCCER
newschain

Bernardo Silva happy at Manchester City but could yet exit club

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insists he is happy at the club but has not ruled out leaving this summer. The 28-year-old has been linked with Barcelona all summer and last week manager Pep Guardiola said he did not know if the Portugal international playmaker would still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Blackburn hammer Hartlepool as Rovers continue impressive form

Dilan Markanday scored his first senior goal as Blackburn thumped Hartlepool 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Despite a starting XI with an average age of 21, the Championship leaders were far too good for their League Two opponents and never looked back after Scott Wharton headed Rovers into a 32nd-minute lead.
SOCCER
newschain

I am very happy – Jon Dahl Tomasson delighted with Blackburn

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased with the attitude of his squad after a much-changed side cruised to a 4-0 win over Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup. A youthful Rovers containing two teenagers making their senior bows swept aside their League Two opposition and deservedly went ahead through Scott Wharton’s header – whose brother Adam was one of the debutants.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy