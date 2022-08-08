ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Armed & dangerous suspect located

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: Adam Johnson has been located, authorities say. "Cancel BOL, he has been located. Thank you," CCE Central Dispatch 911 said. ----------------------------------------------------------- CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement agencies are continuing to look for Adam Johnson who is wanted for a PPO violation. Johnson...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Arrested After Threatening Another Person With Handgun in Public

A Gaylord man was arraigned for one count brandish firearm in public and one count firearm possess under the influence Monday, according to Michigan State Police. On August 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to Estelle Road in Hayes Township for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, MSP says. The victim and his passenger were driving to a residence on Estelle Road, and when they arrived Gavin VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim about speeding.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Arrested After Throwing Rock at Moving Car, Injuring Seven-Year-Old Girl

A Gaylord man was charged in Otsego County after he threw a rock out of the window of his jeep and injured a little girl in another car, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened on McCoy Road in Bagley Township Saturday night when a driver, his girlfriend and her two children saw the girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend Brandon Clifton, 31, of Gaylord, driving in the opposite direction on Plywood Road.
GAYLORD, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northern Michigan man brandishing handgun during argument arrested

A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody following an incident where he allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument about someone speeding down the road, Michigan State Police reported. Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a report of an...
GAYLORD, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northern Michigan man arrested for stealing car, threatening police

A 39-year-old Alanson man has been taken into custody for stealing a vehicle from a home and driving it through a garage door, Michigan State Police reported. The man was lodged in Otsego County Jail and is waiting for his arraignment. Around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers for...
ALANSON, MI
WILX-TV

Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost Town of Big Rock in Montmorency County, Michigan

This Michigan ghost town looks like any other countryside intersection, but at one time, there was a thriving community here. All that's left now is a church, a couple of foundations, an old original barn.....and a big rock. The former village of Big Rock in Briley Township, Montmorency County got...
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
IRONWOOD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City Public Schools emphasizes security before school year starts

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It is back to school time and we are checking in with northern Michigan schools to see how they are getting prepared to welcome back your child. This year, many superintendents are focusing on safety and security. Boyne City Public Schools superintendent Patrick Little says...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

School's pantry helps students in need

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City Public Schools is getting its school pantry ready for students who may need a little help when they go back to school. The pantry has clothes, shoes and personal hygiene products. Organizers say about 100 kids use the pantry every week. It is...
BOYNE CITY, MI

