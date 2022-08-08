Read full article on original website
Antrim County Fair Begins This Week
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond Proposal
Food Truck Business Coming to Mancelona, MI
MSP: Gaylord man targeted ex-girlfriend's vehicle with large rock, injured 7-year-old girl instead
A 31-year-old man was arrested by state police on Saturday after he allegedly hurled a sizeable rock out of his Jeep and ended up injuring a child in a nearby car.
UpNorthLive.com
Armed & dangerous suspect located
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: Adam Johnson has been located, authorities say. "Cancel BOL, he has been located. Thank you," CCE Central Dispatch 911 said. ----------------------------------------------------------- CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement agencies are continuing to look for Adam Johnson who is wanted for a PPO violation. Johnson...
9&10 News
Gaylord Man Arrested After Threatening Another Person With Handgun in Public
A Gaylord man was arraigned for one count brandish firearm in public and one count firearm possess under the influence Monday, according to Michigan State Police. On August 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to Estelle Road in Hayes Township for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, MSP says. The victim and his passenger were driving to a residence on Estelle Road, and when they arrived Gavin VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim about speeding.
Gaylord Man Arrested After Throwing Rock at Moving Car, Injuring Seven-Year-Old Girl
A Gaylord man was charged in Otsego County after he threw a rock out of the window of his jeep and injured a little girl in another car, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened on McCoy Road in Bagley Township Saturday night when a driver, his girlfriend and her two children saw the girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend Brandon Clifton, 31, of Gaylord, driving in the opposite direction on Plywood Road.
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man brandishing handgun during argument arrested
A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody following an incident where he allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument about someone speeding down the road, Michigan State Police reported. Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a report of an...
Man arrested after rock smashes car window, injuring 7-year-old in Northern Michigan
GAYLORD, MI -- A 31-year-old Gaylord man is accused of throwing a rock that smashed a car window, injuring a 7-year-old girl with flying glass. State police said a woman and her boyfriend were in a truck on McCoy Road when they noticed that her ex-boyfriend passed them in a Jeep going in the opposite direction. The Jeep turned around and began following them.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police: Man threw rock from moving vehicle, injured 7-year-old girl
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing several charges after allegedly throwing a rock from a moving vehicle and hitting a minivan, injuring a 7-year-old girl inside. Michigan State Police say 31-year-old Brandon Allen Clifton of Gaylord was driving a Jeep on Plywood Road in Otsego...
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man arrested for stealing car, threatening police
A 39-year-old Alanson man has been taken into custody for stealing a vehicle from a home and driving it through a garage door, Michigan State Police reported. The man was lodged in Otsego County Jail and is waiting for his arraignment. Around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers for...
WILX-TV
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying their own plane from an airport in Macomb County to meet up with one of their sons in Northern Michigan on the Fourth of July. John and Jean Block left the Macomb County airport on July 4,...
Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
Two Hunters Murdered Near Mio, Michigan Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Two hunters who were heading to White Cloud, Michigan never made it. Why? Because they were murdered and fed to pigs in Mio. Two men from St. Clare Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
The Ghost Town of Big Rock in Montmorency County, Michigan
This Michigan ghost town looks like any other countryside intersection, but at one time, there was a thriving community here. All that's left now is a church, a couple of foundations, an old original barn.....and a big rock. The former village of Big Rock in Briley Township, Montmorency County got...
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne City Public Schools emphasizes security before school year starts
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It is back to school time and we are checking in with northern Michigan schools to see how they are getting prepared to welcome back your child. This year, many superintendents are focusing on safety and security. Boyne City Public Schools superintendent Patrick Little says...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers
There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
UpNorthLive.com
School's pantry helps students in need
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City Public Schools is getting its school pantry ready for students who may need a little help when they go back to school. The pantry has clothes, shoes and personal hygiene products. Organizers say about 100 kids use the pantry every week. It is...
