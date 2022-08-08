Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
KTVL
UPDATED: ODF, Fire District 3 extinguish structure, spot fires in Eagle Point
Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED August 8 at 4:45 p.m. The small grassfire portion of this incident has been extinguished and structural resources are continuing to work the structure fire. ODF resources are remaining on scene to ensure against any additional spot fires. The cause of this fire will...
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
ijpr.org
California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Shasta Herald
Under hot and dry conditions, crews make progress on McKinney Fire
Under crackling dry conditions and temperatures still reaching near 100 degrees in northern Siskiyou County, containment around the largest fire in California this year reached 40% Sunday. At 60,271 acres, the McKinney Fire 15 miles west of Yreka grew only 127 acres from Saturday to Sunday, according to the California...
McKinney fire progress faces new threat: dangerous winds
Strong winds expected to sweep through the Shasta Valley could hinder the progress made in recent days by thousands of firefighters in containing the massive and deadly McKinney wildfire burning at the California-Oregon border. Since it began in the Klamath National Forest late last month, the blaze has killed four...
KDRV
Several Evacuation Orders reduced as containment on McKinney Fire increases for second straight day
YREKA, Calif.-- For the second day in a row, fire officials with the Klamath National Forest have announced that containment has increased on the McKinney Fire. On Friday night, officials reported that containment on the blaze had increase from 10 to 30%, and on Saturday, the percentage increased to 40%.
kymkemp.com
Deadly McKinney Fire Grows to Nearly 60,000 Acres
The McKinney Fire (now 59,636 acres, and 10% contained), the Yeti Fire Complex (now 6,436 acres and 0% contained) and number of smaller but still significant fires are burning in Siskiyou County. This has been brutal on the county. Four people died in the McKinney Fire–more than than all the deaths from California wildfires in 2021. Hundreds of main structures and outbuildings have been lost in the last week. Thousands are evacuated from their homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
kymkemp.com
EPD Walks Away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Trophy
Although the Eureka Police Department walked away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive trophy this year, everybody wins. Twenty-three agencies from Humboldt and Del Norte counties competed in the annual blood drive hosted by the Northern California Community Blood Bank for a total of 157 donors from the participating agencies.
KDRV
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
cutoday.info
Credit Union in Heart of Wildfires is Appealing for Help
YREKA, Calif.–Siskiyou Credit Union, which serves the area currently being hit by the McKinney Fire, is reaching out to other credit unions for assistance. The California/Nevada CU Leagues said the credit unions is working to help members and the community grapple with the continuing economic impact of this latest disaster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
activenorcal.com
Northern California Wolf Packs Welcome 11 New Pups in 2022
Despite massive wildfires destroying large patches of wolf territory in Northern California in 2021, the small number of wolf packs in the region continue to breed. In 2022, two of California’s three wolf packs welcomed a litter of pups, bringing 11 new wolves into the state. The Lassen Pack...
actionnewsnow.com
87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Periods of Critical Conditions Expected Across Portions of Southern Oregon and Northern California .The next couple of days will see periods of critical conditions consisting of strong gusty wind and low RH today for portions of Siskiyou County as well as thunderstorms capable of producing frequent lightning in scattered showers along and east of the Cascades. While activity could lessen, thunderstorms could continue overnight, then increase in coverage once again on Tuesday. Additional periods of gusty winds and low humidities will also be possible on Tuesday for portions of Siskiyou and Jackson Counties. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 The National Weather Service in Medford has upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and very dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. In western portions of zone 284, strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation could also greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires Tuesday afternoon and evening. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 284. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Near thunderstorms, quickly shifting winds to 50 mph are possible. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin mid to late this afternoon with the most active period this evening. Activity could linger tonight and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * Humidity: 10 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
theashlandchronicle.com
What Happens When a City Goes AWOL?
Twelve years ago, with great fanfare and predictions for job-creating new businesses, the city of Ashland adopted a master plan for a 70-acre site bordering MIstletoe Road and Siskiyou Boulevard, just off Tolman Creek Road. The former Croman lumber mill would become a mix of industrial, office and mixed uses with a neighborhood center and open space for creeks, ponds and wetlands.
actionnewsnow.com
New evacuation orders, warning issued in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - New evacuation orders have been issued in Siskiyou County, east of Happy Camp, due to the fires burning in the area. The new orders are for SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The sheriff’s office said SIS-1224 is now under an evacuation warning. The warnings are in an...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley, Siskiyou Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley; Siskiyou Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 621 AND 622 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 621 and southeastern Fire Weather Zone 622, including Ashland, Grizzly Peak, Siskiyou Summit, and Mt. Ashland. * Wind: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen
A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0