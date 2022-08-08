Read full article on original website
Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says
When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
Medical News Today
What are the best activities for someone with dementia?
Dementia describes a group of symptoms related to a decline in brain function. Certain activities may enhance the quality of life of someone who has dementia. There are many activities a person can do with someone who has dementia. This article considers 30 of the best activities for people with dementia and provides tips on how to organize them.
Psych Centra
Why Am I Feeling Anxious for No Reason?
Feeling nervous but you don’t know why? We look at why anxiety might arise without a clear cause. The factors that spark anxiety are different for everyone and can be subtle. Many people are familiar with anxious feelings but don’t know their cause, so it feels like the anxiety is happening for “no reason.”
Avoiding Burnout for the Alzheimer’s Caregiver
psychologytoday.com
Should You Medicate Your Kids?
Deciding to medicate a child is a big decision that warrants careful consideration. Collaboration with a trusted professional who listens to you and your child can facilitate the process. Science-based behavioral tools can often be as effective as medication. Advocating for increased insurance coverage of non-pharmaceutical treatments will improve equitable...
psychologytoday.com
Fostering Resiliency Throughout Childhood
Resiliency helps promote children’s social and emotional wellbeing. Erikson’s stages of psychosocial development provides a helpful framework to support resiliency in age-appropriate ways. Parents and supporters can foster resiliency in many ways including modelling and communication. Raising resilient children is not a destination, it’s a journey. It is...
MedicalXpress
Research shows parents are 'winging it' on their kids' mobile use
As many parents will attest, children and teens' mobile use is a significant source of family arguments. But new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research is shedding light on the issue to help millennial parents who are literally making it up as they go when it comes to digital media use in the home.
MedicalXpress
Better communicating the health effects of climate change
Health professionals could better communicate the health effects of climate change by using information that promotes action rather than confusion, according to a recent article by a University of Oregon researcher. Professor Ellen Peters, Philip H. Knight Chair and director of the UO Center for Science Communication Research, was lead...
Healthline
Why the Human Mind Is 'Not Designed' to Stay Awake Past Midnight
A new review suggests the brain is not “designed” to be active after midnight. Physiological changes at night, such as neuronal activity, are linked with behavior disruption. Circadian rhythms also play a key role in nocturnal brain function. Still, many people may find they’re more productive or creative...
psychologytoday.com
Find Your People to Help With Emotional Medical Trauma
Millions of kids, siblings, and caregivers experience symptoms of emotional medical trauma each year. Reaching out for support can help with recovery from potentially traumatic medical events and experiences. Sources of support for emotional medical trauma fall into the categories of emotional support, practical support, and medical community support. “EB...
How Horses Can Help Travelers Heal
Horses often “read human emotion and mirror it back." “Equus coaching” is an interactive therapeutic experience now available at some properties that can help improve mindfulness and relieve stress. On a breezy, sunny morning at Carmel Valley Ranch—a 500-acre oasis tucked into the foothills of the Santa Lucia...
psychologytoday.com
6 Science-Based Self-Care Tips
People practice self-care in order to restore their energy and health. Not every self-care activity is going to work for every person, so it's important to listen to your mind and body. Getting outside, breathing practices, and focusing on positive emotions are just a few ways to engage in self-care.
verywellhealth.com
Common Cognitive Distortions & How to Combat Them
Cognitive distortions are irrational ways of thinking that aren’t helpful. Everyone has them from time to time, but when they become excessive, they can cause distress or negatively impact your quality of life. They can also lead to maladaptive behaviors and increase your risk for mental health disorders like depression.
Mindfulness May Not Benefit Mental Well-Being in Children and Adolescents
Mindfulness has benefits for children and adolescents, including improved focus, sleep, and conflict resolution skills. A new study found that mindfulness taught in schools does not improve kids' mental well-being. Anxiety and depression in youth are on the rise, and early preventative care is essential. Mindfulness can be a helpful...
Psychologist Dr. Melissa Goldberg Mintz: How Parents Can Help Their Children To Thrive When They Return To School
Take the time to talk with them about their day. Certain kids might be more willing to share than others, but some sort of structured check in — say, sharing the highs and lows of each of your days around the dinner table — could be a great way to make this space.
MedicalXpress
Can massage relieve symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress?
Stress is an inevitable part of life. It is nearly impossible to remove all stress from day-to-day life. Stress is physiological and psychological responses to situations the body and mind find to be overwhelming. Even situations perceived as good, like getting married, starting a new job or becoming a parent,...
Navigating End Of Life Care
While most people would agree that conversations about the end of life are essential, they are also inclined to approach the topic with dread. While our society celebrates all aspects of the beginning of life, we tend to shy away from details surrounding the end of it, and it’s uncommon to think of that time as a happy one. Ashleigh Skaggs is not only comfortable helping others navigate the end of their time on Earth, but also strives to make it a peaceful and meaningful experience. Ashleigh is an end-of-life navigator (aka a certified death doula) and owner of Morning Star End of Life Care. Why does she do the work? “The primary purpose of my job is to bring joy to the end of life,” Ashleigh says.
