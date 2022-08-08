Read full article on original website
Texas School Board Member Says Black Principal Was Fired For Being ‘Total Activist’
A Texas school board member admitted a Black high school principal was placed on administrative leave after sharing his views on racism after the death of George Floyd, according to the Daily Beast. In a video posted to the Colleyville Citizens for Accountability Facebook group on July 8, Tammy Nakamura,...
Texas border wall, Operation Lone Star a ‘bottomless pit’ for funds, state senator says
Before Texas' state-funded border wall is completed, Texas lawmakers must consider paying for border security initiatives currently in place, specifically the $4 billion state-funded Operation Lone Star.
'Be the storm': FBISD alums working at Hightower High School have a message for students
ABC13 Reporter Brianna Conner returned to her high school in FBISD to discuss the new school year with administrators and staff.
