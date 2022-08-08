Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Company wants to bring zipline adventure park to Mud Island
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new venture hopes to have people soaring high in downtown Memphis across the Wolf River Harbor at Mud Island. The Forge Memphis presented its plan Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to the city council for a $10 million privately-funded adventure course for Mud Island. They said they would not require incentives from the government for the project.
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
Millions of dollars have been put into the Mud Island River Park, but what's next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of dollars have been allocated to Mud Island over the last 12 months and whether you notice it or not, millions have been used. Carol Coletta, the President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership, said there are renovations currently taking place and upcoming projects as Memphis attempts to revitalize Mud Island.
How a Memphis store is supporting Mid-South teachers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With students across the Mid-South heading back to school, most teachers set up and decorated their classrooms to start the new school year. A lot of those supplies were most likely purchased at Knowledge Tree. Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard spoke to the small business owner about...
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Soul-in-One Celebration postponed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Weather is hampering the kickoff of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Officials announced Wednesday the Soul-in-One Celebration at TPC Southwind Tournament Drive between No. 13 green and No. 14 tee has been postponed 'to a later date.'. The FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony honoring St....
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Tuesday morning. The MLGW outage map showed about 4,032 customers affected by the outage at its peak, around 6:20 a.m. That number has since dropped to 1,600 as of 9 a.m. Some areas have been...
Memphis Police Department recruiting new officers at hiring expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want to keep the community safe, the Memphis Police Department is hosting a hiring fair on August 27. It's happening at 170 N. Main St. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be free parking at the Mud Island River Park parking garage.
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two shows to look forward to in September, including Denim and Praise ‘22 on September 30 and Bush Mania 2022 on September 18.
5-year-old St. Jude cancer patient to be honored at FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many gear up for the first day of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Wednesday, there's one additional event hosted by FedEx and St. Jude that is expected to win hearts. The 10th annual FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony will be held Wednesday, August 10 at...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
Free back-to-school haircuts given by Southeast Memphis barber shop
"I really do believe that when you look your best, you feel your best," owner Christian Wooten said. "[If] you feel your best, you do your best."
3 Tennessee Cities Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and three in Tennessee made the cut.
Farm-to-table education is leaving the ground and popping up in indoor facilities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The thought of where fruits and vegetables come from usually brings ideas of soil and the ground outside, but that’s not always the case. New Way Aquaponic Farm here in Memphis grows vegetables in an above-ground facility. Daryl Leven, the owner of the farm, teachers...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at TPC Southwind, home of the The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Member of Memphis State Eight dies, university announces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, has died, according to the University of Memphis. Prater was among the first group of African-American students to enroll at the university in 1959. In a tweet, the UofM made the following statement on Prater’s passing:
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship kicks off by honoring St. Jude patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament begins this week, along with planned events that celebrate a few of St. Jude’s patient. The FedEx St. Jude Championship will showcase the top 125 golfers in the FedExCup standings from the close of the regular season. The tournament will be held on August 10 -14 at TPC Southwind.
MLGW temporarily suspends all residential disconnects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is temporarily suspending disconnects for all residential customers. In a tweet, the company said it understands some customers are struggling to cover their utility bills, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home. Customers can always make payment arrangements for cutoff notices online through My Account...
