Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Company wants to bring zipline adventure park to Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new venture hopes to have people soaring high in downtown Memphis across the Wolf River Harbor at Mud Island. The Forge Memphis presented its plan Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to the city council for a $10 million privately-funded adventure course for Mud Island. They said they would not require incentives from the government for the project.
MEMPHIS, TN
franchising.com

2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis

Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Millions of dollars have been put into the Mud Island River Park, but what's next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of dollars have been allocated to Mud Island over the last 12 months and whether you notice it or not, millions have been used. Carol Coletta, the President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership, said there are renovations currently taking place and upcoming projects as Memphis attempts to revitalize Mud Island.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

How a Memphis store is supporting Mid-South teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With students across the Mid-South heading back to school, most teachers set up and decorated their classrooms to start the new school year. A lot of those supplies were most likely purchased at Knowledge Tree. Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard spoke to the small business owner about...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Tuesday morning. The MLGW outage map showed about 4,032 customers affected by the outage at its peak, around 6:20 a.m. That number has since dropped to 1,600 as of 9 a.m. Some areas have been...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

New Trophy Blue Catfish record set

Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW temporarily suspends all residential disconnects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is temporarily suspending disconnects for all residential customers. In a tweet, the company said it understands some customers are struggling to cover their utility bills, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home. Customers can always make payment arrangements for cutoff notices online through My Account...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis local news

