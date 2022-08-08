Read full article on original website
Hutchinson Board of Education approves pay raise for bus drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The USD 308 Board of Education approved a pay increase for bus drivers contracted through Durham School Services at a meeting on Tuesday. In the addendum to their current contract for student bus transportation with Durham School Services, the Hutchinson Public Schools administration requested a 6.1% increase as opposed to the […]
Former Barton Commissioner returns to discuss new budget complexities
The Barton County Commission wants voters to know it does not plan on raising property taxes - not by a single dollar. But of course, it's not that simple. Former Barton County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub spoke at Wednesday's weekly meeting to discuss the state's revenue neutral rate (RNR) law and how it impacts counties.
On to November for Barton County Election Office staff
Locally, the primary election last week was highlighted by the results of the Barton County Commission races. Each of the three districts up for election this year were contested. Now the focus for Barton County Election Officer Bev Schmeidler and her staff is getting prepared for the General Election in...
McPherson City Commissioners Set Show Cause Hearing, Approve Low Water Crossing in Countryside Park
MCPHERSON – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday set a September 20th show cause hearing on 918 South Elm, which has been in a deteriorating condition for at least 16 years. The home currently has a severely cracked foundation, is missing windows that city staff boarded up recently, and has a partially collapsed roof and a wall bowing.
Hays commission undecided on '23 agency funding requests
After more than an hour-long discussion Thursday, Hays city commissioners are still debating some of the 2023 funding requests from outside agencies. Mayor Mason Ruder, who was in Colorado, joined the meeting via Zoom. The work session was conducted by Vice-Mayor Michael Berges. The draft 2023 budget leaves the outside...
Pratt family donates cost of new pool construction
An anonymous Pratt family has stepped up, offering to pay the entire cost of construction for a new city pool in Pratt, negating much controversy that has surrounded the project that was listed on local August 2 primary ballots for city sales tax funding. “We are just amazed and filled...
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
Organization provides 100+ free haircuts to Barton Co. youth
As a service to the community, a local organization provided free haircuts to children 17 years old and younger last Friday at three locations in Barton County. Communities Organizing to Promote Equity, known as COPE, provided 108 free haircuts. COPE was formed in Barton County to identify and reduce barriers...
Longtime Hays chef to explore new career as child care provider
Manuel Hernandez, executive chef at Gella's Diner, is making a career leap from chef to child care provider. Hernandez, 38, has been a chef for 14 years for Gella's but he said workforce shortages have made the restaurant industry increasingly stressful. His last day at Gella's will be Aug. 14.
Zimmerman excited for Barton Co. responsibilities again
Donna Zimmerman’s background with county operations will come into use this upcoming January when she takes a seat on the Barton County Commission. Zimmerman won the two-person race for the District 5 office on the commission after last week’s primary election. Zimmerman worked for the county for 40...
Russell Co. Area Community Foundation gives grant to Smoky Hills PBS
BUNKER HILL – The Russell County Area Community Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS a grant for $1,000. The grant awarded will support the Smoky Hills PBS’ literacy leadership initiative in Russell County and will support the following:. · Book distribution program that will provide books to children...
Great Bend woman rewarded for recruiting family to work in Barton Co.
Know of somebody currently not living in Barton County but would be great for a job in the county? Great Bend Economic Development is still rewarding citizens able to successfully recruit friends and family members outside of Barton County to fill advertised positions. Economic Development Director Sara Hayden said the...
Be a Scout: Free registration event Aug. 30 in Great Bend
Be Prepared. For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America has helped young men prepare for a responsible and productive adulthood. Great Bend scout organizations are hosting a free registration event on Tuesday, Aug. 30 with a free mini-golf game at the Walnut Bowl. "They should definitely come...
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Everything and the kitchen sink: USD 428 approves $4.8 million plan
The 2022-23 school year has yet to begin but already, some blockbuster moves are being made. At Monday's USD 428 Great Bend Board of Education meeting, the board voted 7-0 to move forward with a $4.82 million renovation plan to the support services facility located on east 10th Street. Once complete, the building will house both the district's food services and maintenance departments.
Wheatland Electric hosting one-year celebration open house
Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc. invites the community to an open house celebrating one year at their new location, 200 10th Street, Great Bend on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The open house is a come and go event with refreshments and door prizes. Facility and green...
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
Physicians bring family medicine and specialty expertise to Great Bend
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend welcomes Anna Dagg, MD, and Thomas Dagg, MD, who will begin seeing patients Sept. 12. Both board-certified family medicine physicians will practice at St. Rose Medical Pavilion. Dr. Anna Dagg brings her experience to our growing obstetrics and gynecology team, providing...
Singers wanted for the Central Kansas Community Choir
The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) is recruiting singers for the fall 2022 season. Rehearsals will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings starting Sept. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend. The CKCC is sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide challenging performances of...
Fort Hays State puts up barricades over kite attacks
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Fort Hays State University has a warning for anyone walking across campus — be alert for attacks from above. A pair of Mississippi kites is nesting in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive. The birds are “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.” Mississippi […]
