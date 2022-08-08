ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Hutchinson Board of Education approves pay raise for bus drivers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The USD 308 Board of Education approved a pay increase for bus drivers contracted through Durham School Services at a meeting on Tuesday. In the addendum to their current contract for student bus transportation with Durham School Services, the Hutchinson Public Schools administration requested a 6.1% increase as opposed to the […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Great Bend, KS
Education
City
Tribune, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Great Bend, KS
Government
Great Bend Post

Hays commission undecided on '23 agency funding requests

After more than an hour-long discussion Thursday, Hays city commissioners are still debating some of the 2023 funding requests from outside agencies. Mayor Mason Ruder, who was in Colorado, joined the meeting via Zoom. The work session was conducted by Vice-Mayor Michael Berges. The draft 2023 budget leaves the outside...
HAYS, KS
Pratt Tribune

Pratt family donates cost of new pool construction

An anonymous Pratt family has stepped up, offering to pay the entire cost of construction for a new city pool in Pratt, negating much controversy that has surrounded the project that was listed on local August 2 primary ballots for city sales tax funding. “We are just amazed and filled...
PRATT, KS
KSN News

Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
BUHLER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Room#Board Of Education#Real Property#Financial Reports#Great Bend School Board#The District Community#The Center For Counseling#Consultatio
Hays Post

Longtime Hays chef to explore new career as child care provider

Manuel Hernandez, executive chef at Gella's Diner, is making a career leap from chef to child care provider. Hernandez, 38, has been a chef for 14 years for Gella's but he said workforce shortages have made the restaurant industry increasingly stressful. His last day at Gella's will be Aug. 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Great Bend Post

Everything and the kitchen sink: USD 428 approves $4.8 million plan

The 2022-23 school year has yet to begin but already, some blockbuster moves are being made. At Monday's USD 428 Great Bend Board of Education meeting, the board voted 7-0 to move forward with a $4.82 million renovation plan to the support services facility located on east 10th Street. Once complete, the building will house both the district's food services and maintenance departments.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Singers wanted for the Central Kansas Community Choir

The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) is recruiting singers for the fall 2022 season. Rehearsals will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings starting Sept. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend. The CKCC is sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide challenging performances of...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Fort Hays State puts up barricades over kite attacks

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Fort Hays State University has a warning for anyone walking across campus — be alert for attacks from above. A pair of Mississippi kites is nesting in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive. The birds are “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.” Mississippi […]
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy