Murfreesboro, TN

I-24 reopens after crash closes both directions in Murfreesboro

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.

The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning and closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 77.8.

A helicopter landed in the middle of the roadway shortly after the crash was reported. The extent of injuries of those involved in the crash was not made immediately available.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RC8ZK_0h9BLeLE00
    Source: TDOT
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxgDb_0h9BLeLE00
    Source: TDOT

The roadway was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

