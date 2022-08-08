I-24 reopens after crash closes both directions in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.
The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning and closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 77.8.
A helicopter landed in the middle of the roadway shortly after the crash was reported. The extent of injuries of those involved in the crash was not made immediately available.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The roadway was closed in both directions but has since reopened.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 2