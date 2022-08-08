Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
mysoutex.com
TIOGA Lunch planned
The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) has announced the next in its Coastal Energy Series: South Texas Roundup luncheons will be held in George West, Thursday, Sept. 8. The luncheon, which provides an opportunity for networking and knowledge sharing, will be held at The Barn at Katzfey, 199 County Road 440, George West.
mysoutex.com
Michael Alan Riggins
Michael Alan Riggins passed away on August 1, 2022, at the age of 67 in Bayside, Texas. He was born on October 14, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Vera and Kenneth Riggins. Michael grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and was a 1974 graduate of Carroll High School.
mysoutex.com
Elodia Ybanez Leal
GEORGE WEST – Elodia Ybanez Leal, 76, passed away on August 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 29, 1946, in George West, Texas to Pablo and Ynez (Pena) Ybanez. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Chris Aniseto Leal; four brothers,...
mysoutex.com
Loretta Mae (Dillman) Spires
Loretta Mae (Dillman) Spires, 78, of Beeville, Texas passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville. Loretta was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Sept. 24, 1943 to Herbert and Edna Dillman. She graduated from W.B. Ray High School before meeting the love of her life, Thomas...
mysoutex.com
Martina Garcia Padilla
Martina Garcia Padilla, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Refugio, Texas on Wednesday August 3, 2022. She was born in Cuero, Texas on May 25, 1932 to the late Desivero Garcia and Marie Rivas. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Mario Martinez; her sister Connie...
mysoutex.com
Ignacia S. Lopez
Ignacia S. Lopez, age 88, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, August 9th surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Sabino and Martina Sanchez on February 1, 1934 in Welder, Tx. She was a devoted member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City and was a...
A new school year for CCISD
Tuesday marked the first day of school for CCISD students, teachers, and staff. Students and administrators expressed their excitement to be back in the classroom.
mysoutex.com
James “Jim” Henke
James “Jim” Henke passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was 84. Jim was born on February 14, 1938, in Fashing, Texas to the late Mary Schwab and Julius Theodore Henke. Jim was raised on a farm and learned the value of working hard at an early age. He graduated from Karnes City High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. He was a CPA and focused his career on oil and gas accounting.
mysoutex.com
S-TISD starts work on new high school
Skidmore-Tynan High School has broken ground on its new bond project. At the end of this project, Skidmore-Tynan ISD will have a brand new high school for its students and faculty. According to Steve Batchelor, the director of operations for Skidmore-Tynan ISD, the current construction that can be seen at...
mysoutex.com
David Ross Giesalhart
David Ross Giesalhart, age 62 of Floresville, passed away on August 3, 2022. David was born on October 29, 1959 in Wharton, Texas to Daniel and JoAnn Schunka Giesalhart. He was preceded in death by his parents; Daniel and JoAnn Giesalhart and brother; Allan Ray Giesalhart. David is survived by...
Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
CCISD elementary was without air conditioning for first day of school
Repairs at Dawson Elementary left six classrooms without AC on their first day of school. Measures were taken to keep students and teachers comfortable until air conditioning was restored to all areas
mysoutex.com
Codename: Project Cluck-Cluck
The Bee Area Partnership has been hard at work in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Randy Seitz, the CEO and president for the Bee Area Partnership, had many promising things to say during his quarterly update during the July 26 Beeville City Council meeting. The Bee Area Partnership is designed to promote the assets of Bee County to companies looking to expand into other markets.
Corpus Christi is the most affordable beach town for homebuyers, report says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homebuyers across the U.S. looking to live the beach life may want to check out what Corpus Christi has to offer. Property Shark has ranked Corpus Christi as the most affordable beach city with more than 100,000 residents to buy a house in for 2022.
Former Memorial Medical Center expected to be torn down in early 2023
The demolition of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial is on-schedule, beginning with asbestos removal.
KIII TV3
'We are thrilled to have Dr. Fagen': Nueces Co. leaders excitingly welcome new chief medical examiner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the past few months the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has seen it's chief medical examiner and chief deputy arrested. The Texas Rangers and District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into that office and it's practices. Dr. Timothy Fagen has been on the job...
Houston Chronicle
Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted
A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
mysoutex.com
San Patricio County seats two on new air quality board
Last week, board members were selected to have a seat on the board of the first formal air quality organization whose mission is to ensure the region has healthy air quality so area residents can enjoy the thriving economy for generations to come. The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP),...
mysoutex.com
Burn ban extended
He Bee County Commissioners Court once again renewed Bee County’s burn ban, prohibiting outdoor burning in the county. The county burn ban has been in place for several months as multiple counties throughout Texas face an unprecedented fire season this year. This renewed burn ban will last another 60...
