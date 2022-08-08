VOTE: Best food truck in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – With over 1,000 nominations, the Tri-Cities have narrowed down their choice for the region’s favorite food truck.

Voting will remain open until midnight on August 21, and you can vote for your favorite once every day. The winner will receive a News Channel 11 story with behind-the-scenes secrets that show exactly why the business is so beloved.

Alley Kat

Based out of Johnson City, Alley Kat recently reentered service after a change in ownership. The trailer’s flagship dish is their Philly Sandwich, with wings and smothered french fry bowls to round out the selection.

Bristol Berry Bowls

From superfoods to super photos, Bristol Berry Bowls offers dishes that are as Instagram-able as they are edible. With a focus on Acai and fresh fruits, this trailer keeps a regular rotation of flavors alongside a weekly special.

JP’s Kitchen on Wheels

JP’s Kitchen on Wheels brings a taste of the sea to the mountains, with a wide array of fresh catches from some of America’s best-known fishing spots. The trailer sports a core menu of Alaskan Whitefish, Gulf Coast Shrimp and Chicken Tenders with handmade hush puppies and slaw.

Noli

Next to Scott’s Farm Market, NOLI offers farm-fresh dishes with a southern flair. The truck offers a rotating cast of fan favorites like BBQ, Tacos and loaded fries.

