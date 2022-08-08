ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

VOTE: Best food truck in the Tri-Cities

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZdBa_0h9BL5jA00

(WJHL) – With over 1,000 nominations, the Tri-Cities have narrowed down their choice for the region’s favorite food truck.

Voting will remain open until midnight on August 21, and you can vote for your favorite once every day. The winner will receive a News Channel 11 story with behind-the-scenes secrets that show exactly why the business is so beloved.

Secret & unchanged recipes: Ridgewood Barbecue wins Best Local BBQ

Alley Kat

Based out of Johnson City, Alley Kat recently reentered service after a change in ownership. The trailer’s flagship dish is their Philly Sandwich, with wings and smothered french fry bowls to round out the selection.

Bristol Berry Bowls

From superfoods to super photos, Bristol Berry Bowls offers dishes that are as Instagram-able as they are edible. With a focus on Acai and fresh fruits, this trailer keeps a regular rotation of flavors alongside a weekly special.

JP’s Kitchen on Wheels

JP’s Kitchen on Wheels brings a taste of the sea to the mountains, with a wide array of fresh catches from some of America’s best-known fishing spots. The trailer sports a core menu of Alaskan Whitefish, Gulf Coast Shrimp and Chicken Tenders with handmade hush puppies and slaw.

Noli

Next to Scott’s Farm Market, NOLI offers farm-fresh dishes with a southern flair. The truck offers a rotating cast of fan favorites like BBQ, Tacos and loaded fries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough hosts Downtown at Dusk: Lu’au Edition

(WJHL) Gabe Eveland with Jonesborough Area Merchant & Service Association (JAMSA) and Jennifer Walters tell us about Downtown at Dusk: Lu’au Edition. It is a tropical themed event coming up on Saturday, August 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will enjoy 10+ tropical themed beverage and small bite tasting stops throughout the downtown area.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Johnson City, TN
Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Government
Johnson City, TN
Lifestyle
Johnson City, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Johnson City, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
John M. Dabbs

Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food City

Mike Farm & Garden in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. You may have seen changes at the trusty Mize Farm & Garden if you've been on Old Gray Station Road recently. Since Food City acquired the store this spring, plans have been underway to transition Mize to a "Curt's Ace Hardware." Now the signs are changing, and the "help wanted" signs are out. K-VA-T Food Stores purchased the business along with other locations and has partnered with Ace Hardware to bring a new line of hardware stores to the Tri-Cities.
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Eastman hiking club repairs section of Appalachian Trail

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cherokee National Forest officials and members of the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club teamed up to improve a section of the Appalachian Trail. Last summer, the club approached the Forest Service about mitigating an area in the Bradley Gap section of the trail, which is located in the Roan […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Tri Cities#Food Drink#The Tri Cities#Ridgewood Barbecue#French#Bristol Berry Bowls#Alaskan#Chicken Tenders#Bbq#Nexstar Media Inc
Johnson City Press

YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon-cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was held...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJHL

Crown Labs to build 60K SF warehouse as production growth continues at quick pace

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With production having more than tripled in the past three years, Johnson City-based Crown Laboratories has bumped up against space constraints, despite its 190,000-square foot facility. Those constraints will be alleviated by early 2023 after the construction of a $7.5 million, 60,000-square-foot building. The company will break ground on the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

VFW food distribution set for Friday

VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. This will be held at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave, Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New economic development director named in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has named Alicia Summers as the city’s economic development director. Summers’ first day on the job was Aug. 1. According to the city, she has worked in economic development in East Tennessee for nearly two decades, most recently as vice president of business development for Northeast TN Regional […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Virginia Energy: Emergencies declared after rain opens ‘void’ close to Pound homes

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Two emergencies have been declared in Pound after the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) discovered recent rains had opened up a “void” and washed out a road. A release from Virginia Energy states that “recent heavy rainfall caused issues with subsidence and drainage” from old coal mining operations, leading to […]
WJHL

Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct genus is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Petcare Cremations

(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Humane Society to limit visitors due to COVID-19

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A positive novel coronavirus case involving a Hawkins County Humane Society volunteer resulted in the facility’s taking extra precautions against the virus. Humane Society leaders said that the shelter will allow two visitors in the facility at a time, and they are asked to wear a mask. Staff members continue to […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy