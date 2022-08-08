ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
Jon Bon Jovi’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Rocker’s 3 Sons & 1 Daughter

Jon Bon Jovi, real name John Francis Bongiovi Jr., needs no introduction. But here’s a brief one anyway: the rocker, 60, is a singer-songwriter, philanthropist, and actor best known as the front man of the famed rock band Bon Jovi, which formed in 1983. While the musician is most revered for belting out “Livin’ On a Prayer” and making appearances in films like Young Guns II, Jon Bon Jovi also boasts two other notable gigs: husband and father.
Poison Not Touring Until 2025; Bret Michaels Planning for His Own 2023 Tour

Poison is currently traveling across the United States for their "The Stadium Tour" in collaboration with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Classless Act, but frontman Bret Michaels confirmed that this would be their last for now. In an interview with Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM's "Trunk...
Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show

Click here to read the full article. When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning...
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’

Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
'My Life as a Rolling Stone' shines a stadium-worthy spotlight on the Rolling Stones

"The Beatles: Get Back" set a very high bar for musical nostalgia, but "My Life As a Rolling Stone" is no slouch, breaking the four band members into their own dedicated hours, with extensive access to the three surviving members and a who's who of rock voices serving as the chorus. Yes, you can't always get what you want, but for Rolling Stones fans, this should come close.
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island

Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Foreigner New Music 2022: Jeff Pilson Teases Fans About Upcoming Project

Good news for Foreigner fans! Bassist Jeff Pilson confirmed that the band has recorded something and they will be releasing new music soon. Speaking to 101.5 WPDH, the 63-year-old musician revealed that they worked with their vocalist Kelly Hansen while they were on a break last time. He teased fans...
‘My Life As A Rolling Stone’ Episode 1 Recap: Have Some Sympathy For Mick Jagger

60 years into their apparently neverending career, the Rolling Stones have done it all. Getting their start as surly yet fresh faced doyens of the British Invasion, they would become rock n’ roll outlaws whispered about in hushed tones before maturing into a multi-million dollar global corporation. They’ve released hit singles, hit albums, hit double albums, gone on record-breaking concert tours, and, between concert films and documentaries, have a filmography equal to that of the storied directors that clamber to work with them. What’s left for the so-called “Greatest rock n’ roll band in the world”? A television series, that’s...
