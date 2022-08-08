Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Police arrest man after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Police have arrested a man after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Authorities were called to Chauncey Drive and Bedford Avenue at around 3:05 p.m. Pittsburgh Police said a man barricaded himself inside a home as they were serving a warrant. Officers took the man...
Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder
Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina. Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina. The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who paralyzed Latrobe woman in Parkway East crash sentenced to 2 to 4 years
A Wilkinsburg man who was in the throes of mental illness last year when he went on a 75-minute crime spree, including stealing two cars, striking pedestrians and causing a crash that led to a Latrobe woman’s paralysis, will serve two to four years incarceration. Derek Deleon Brown, 30,...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car. Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities. State police are investigating and are worried there could be more...
wtae.com
Mechanics charged, accused of damaging brake pads during inspection
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police said two mechanics admitted to state police that they damaged brake pads during an inspection in Monroeville. Watch the report in the video player above. State police said Aaron Eager and Jacob Ciarkowski admitted to using a screwdriver to damage brake pads and are now...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Sewickley piercing shop owner accused of propositioning, then threatening teen employee
The owner of a Sewickley piercing shop is accused of propositioning a 17-year-old employee for sexual favors and threatening her if she ever told anyone about it. Zachary Watson, 33, owns Genisys Body Arts on Broad Street. According to a criminal complaint, after he hired the teen, he offered her...
FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence
A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
wtae.com
2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
SWAT situation ends in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — SWAT teams and emergency crews responded to Pittsburgh’s Hill District Wednesday afternoon. Emergency officials were called to the city's Middle Hill neighborhood in the area of Chauncey Drive and Bedford Avenue. Crews responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m. on the report of a male barricaded...
Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear
A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman's underwear.
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
explore venango
First-Degree Murder Added to Charges Against Oil City Man Accused of Murdering Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – First-degree murder has been added to the charges against an Oil City man accused of killing a woman and then putting her body inside a 55-gallon drum at his Mineral Street residence in March. (Photo by Jacob Deemer.) During a pre-trial conference at 10:00...
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found dead inside his Autumn Brook apartment late Monday night after an apparent fire. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as David Bramini, 40. ”It came in as a call to 911 that a lady was reporting some unknown type...
wtae.com
SWAT team called to home in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — The SWAT team was called to a home in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood on Wednesday morning. They were called to the 600 block of Mount Pleasant Road a little before 5 a.m. after a report of a man in crisis and threatening to harm himself. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 dead after Route 51 car crash in North Union Township
One person is dead after a Tuesday morning car accident on Route 51 in North Union Township. At around 5:50 a.m., a box truck and Saturn SUV were involved in the crash, which happened near the Jim Shorkey Kia of Uniontown dealership, according to state police public information officer Kalee Barnhart.
SUV driver killed in crash with box truck along Route 51 in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person has died following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Route 51 in Fayette County, a state police spokesperson from the Uniontown barracks said.A box truck and Saturn SUV collided just before 6 a.m. near the Jim Shorkey dealership in North Union Township.Part of the road was shut down as crews cleared the scene and state police investigated the cause.The Fayette County coroner was called to the scene and pronounced the driver of the SUV dead, state police said.Accident reconstructionists and state police are investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Comments / 0