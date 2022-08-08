ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee

Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
SPRING HILL, TN
John M. Dabbs

Businesses and Some Families Are Not Benefiting from Tennessee's Food Tax Holiday

Coming out of a pandemic, local eateries -whether brick and mortar or food trucks- are still facing many challenges to stay in business. The passing of the "food tax holiday" for the month of August has been a winner for many traditional families in the volunteer state. The majority of people still eat at least one meal at home if not more. Sadly, restaurants and others in the food service industry aren't saving money as they already purchase items without food sales tax, and add sales tax when they sell the prepared food to their customers. The tax is still there for customers as prepared food during the month of August, while grocers aren't charging the tax.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKR

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
elizabethton.com

Deadline approaching to register for First District Senior Olympics

Attention all Northeast Tennessee senior athletes! It’s time to sign up for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics, to be held from September 7-October 8 in venues around Kingsport and Johnson City. For persons 50 years of age or older who have a competitive spirit, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase their athletic skills, try out a new sport, or just meet fun, like-minded people.
KINGSPORT, TN
WBKR

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 8-10-11,2022: Storms Return, Flooding Possible

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-110800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized flooding. In addition, a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
wtva.com

Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
elizabethton.com

Yes, They Still Teach Tennessee history in Public Schools

In 2004, I founded the non-profit organization Tennessee History for Kids. Our mission is to help teachers cover Tennessee history and basic social studies, and we do this through booklets, a website and teacher training. I also field questions about social studies standards and Tennessee history, and I get this...
TENNESSEE STATE
indherald.com

Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid

Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

5 Things to Know about the Tennessee State Fair

From August 18 through 27 listen to live music; take part in baking, tablescaping, arm wrestling, and other fun competitions; see livestock shows and tractor pulls; have fun on the midway rides; and more! We've rounded up five things you should know about the Tennessee State Fair before you go.

