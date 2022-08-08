Read full article on original website
Tennessee residents paying less than neighboring states for electricity even with higher fuel costs
(The Center Square) — While energy and fuel prices have risen over the past year, the prices in Tennessee have been comparatively low. While Tennessee is 22nd in energy consumption per capita, based on the latest numbers from 2020, the state ranked 41st in electricity prices and 35th in the cost of natural gas.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
‘Shivery, wet, slushy’ winter predicted for Tennessee by Farmer’s Almanac
Farmer's Almanac has released its predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season.
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee
Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
Businesses and Some Families Are Not Benefiting from Tennessee's Food Tax Holiday
Coming out of a pandemic, local eateries -whether brick and mortar or food trucks- are still facing many challenges to stay in business. The passing of the "food tax holiday" for the month of August has been a winner for many traditional families in the volunteer state. The majority of people still eat at least one meal at home if not more. Sadly, restaurants and others in the food service industry aren't saving money as they already purchase items without food sales tax, and add sales tax when they sell the prepared food to their customers. The tax is still there for customers as prepared food during the month of August, while grocers aren't charging the tax.
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Deadline approaching to register for First District Senior Olympics
Attention all Northeast Tennessee senior athletes! It’s time to sign up for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics, to be held from September 7-October 8 in venues around Kingsport and Johnson City. For persons 50 years of age or older who have a competitive spirit, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase their athletic skills, try out a new sport, or just meet fun, like-minded people.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
WEATHER 8-10-11,2022: Storms Return, Flooding Possible
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-110800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized flooding. In addition, a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
Residents express concern over crack in Mt. Juliet bridge
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Mt. Juliet Public Works say it is safe to drive and walk on and that the crack is only cosmetic. However, residents told News 2 by the look of it, the deterioration is alarming.
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
Yes, They Still Teach Tennessee history in Public Schools
In 2004, I founded the non-profit organization Tennessee History for Kids. Our mission is to help teachers cover Tennessee history and basic social studies, and we do this through booklets, a website and teacher training. I also field questions about social studies standards and Tennessee history, and I get this...
Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid
Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
5 Things to Know about the Tennessee State Fair
From August 18 through 27 listen to live music; take part in baking, tablescaping, arm wrestling, and other fun competitions; see livestock shows and tractor pulls; have fun on the midway rides; and more! We've rounded up five things you should know about the Tennessee State Fair before you go.
Spring Hill-based company charged in Medicare fraud scheme
The owner and CEO of Crestar Labs, LLC was charged Friday with aiding and abetting a Medicare billing scheme centered around genetic testing in cancer patients.
