Tameshia Vinson
1d ago
very blessed to her and son so sweet of her 💕💕💕 my heart go out to the family keep pushing forward God got you honey 💞💞💞
WTVM
11-year-old boy collects nearly 6,000 stuffed toys for Ukrainian children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A Florida boy is on a mission to bring some comfort and joy to children in Ukraine. The 11-year-old is partnering with businesses and the YMCA to collect stuffed animals to send to kids from the war-torn country. By most accounts, Sage Goodall is a...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
uab.edu
Rana, Matthews receive R01 to help end the HIV epidemic in Alabama
Two University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases faculty have received an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health to help end HIV in five Alabama counties. Associate Professors Aadia Rana, M.D., and Lynn Matthews, M.D., MPH, will work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and...
wbrc.com
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
alreporter.com
Alabama remains in bottom 5 nationally for child well-being
The Anne E, Casey Foundation released its annual Kids Count data book Monday and Alabama remains in the bottom five states for child well-being. In the state rankings, Alabama moved up from 47th to 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Nevada. The ranking is based on 16 key indicators that span from education to healthcare.
Accused killer of Alabama grandmother, her 7-year-old grandson and neighbor denied parole
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday denied parole to an inmate accused of killing three people during his last release from prison. The board, as expected, denied parole to Jimmy O’Neil Spencer whose previous release from prison drew outrage and a move to restrict paroles in the state.
COVID ‘Surge’ Propels Alabama to 6th Place in New Cases Per Capita
Alabama is experiencing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. It’s not at this point as drastic as the January surge, but there’s one thing that makes the current crop of cases different. The COVID BA.5 variant is more contagious than the previous ones. People who have managed to get...
Alabama Department of Health orders 8,000 Novavax COVID-19 vaccines for adults
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Health announced another COVID-19 vaccine option is available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. According to a press release from the Alabama Department of Health, 8,000 doses were ordered, and 5,000 will be dispersed to county health departments throughout Alabama. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention […]
wvtm13.com
Community leaders express frustration about growing youth gun violence in Central Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Gun violence in central Alabama has picked up throughout the summer. Some days, police have many shootings to investigate. Watch the video above to learn about the struggles of preventing youth gun violence.
Health officials concerned new school year, highly contagious variant will mean rise in COVID-19 cases
Most Alabama students are now starting their first full week of school, and, in this era, that means renewed concern about COVID-19 exposure.
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites
The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
aldailynews.com
Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date
The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
Alabama board denies parole for accused killer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles today denied parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, whose parole five years ago sparked outrage because he stands accused of robbing and killing two women and a child eight months after his release. Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to the three-member board this...
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
Alabama overpaid COVID-era unemployment, asking some recipients to pay it back
The state of Alabama paid out a record amount of unemployment during the pandemic, but now the Alabama Department of Labor is asking Alabamians to repay some of the money they received.
WTVM
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died, and others were injured following a weather-related incident in North Georgia. According to the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office, the incident occurred at Yonah Mountain in Dahlonega, Ga., while participating in the second phase of a ranger training course.
WTVM
Ala. Cooperative Extension System hosts new farmers seminar in Russell Co.
E are going to wrap up the first weekend of August on a wetter note. If you missed out on the rain today, you have a better chance of seeing those showers today. However, we do have a sunny start to your Sunday before the 40% rain coverage moves in this afternoon with the clouds and showers developing this evening.
Andalusia Star News
Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships
A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
