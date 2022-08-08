Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
1 person dead in Laurel crash involving 3 cars, troopers say
LAUREL, Fla. — A 47-year-old man died in a crash involving three cars in Laurel on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 47-year-old and another person driving an SUV were heading northbound in the middle lane of U.S. 41 as they approached Inlets Boulevard, troopers say.
Man killed in chain-reaction crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. They...
Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning.
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
VIDEO: Vehicle ends up in Lakeland swimming pool
A vehicle ended up in a swimming pool in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
1 dead after tractor-trailers collide early Tuesday
A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Sumter County claimed the life of a man from Louisiana. The wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 59 near the 6-mile marker, about 4 miles north of York. Webster J. Joseph, 37, of Slidell, Louisiana, was fatally injured when the tractor-trailer he was...
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
Tampa police: 1 person dead following crash involving car, pedestrian
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police department said one person is dead following a crash involving a car and pedestrian. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Hillsborough and Armenia avenues. As of 8 a.m., police say the scene has cleared and the area has reopened to traffic.
1 person dead following Nokomis car crash on South Tamiami Trail, deputies say
NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies are helping Florida Highway Patrol with a car crash that led to a person dying in Nokomis. The accident happened around 9:23 p.m. Monday in the area of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive. As a result, the southbound...
Deadly hit-and-run crash remains unsolved 8 years later
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened eight years ago.
Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
Pickup truck driver dies after Hernando County crash
A pickup truck driver died after a crash in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
66-year-old man dies after colliding into concrete barrier in Nokomis crash, troopers say
NOKOMIS, Fla. — A man driving on a motorcycle died after he crashed into a concrete barrier in Nokomis on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was heading southbound on S.R. 681 when he was driving too fast as he approached an overpass to get on U.S. 41, troopers say.
‘Rest easy’: Bradenton police announce death of K9 Riggs
Members of the Bradenton Police Department are mourning the loss of a former police K9 who recently passed away, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.
Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road. Troopers say
Motorcyclist ‘violently’ struck in road rage incident, Citrus deputies say
A Citrus County man was accused of attempted vehicular homicide Monday after authorities said he intentionally crashed his SUV into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Crystal River.
Police seek missing Bradenton woman with dementia
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Bradenton woman with dementia.
St. Pete man left bloodied after couple attacks him in snorkeling dispute: deputies
A St. Petersburg man was hurt in a bloody attack Sunday while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, according to deputies.
