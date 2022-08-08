Read full article on original website
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
deseret.com
What Eagles reporters and his coach are saying about undrafted rookie Britain Covey
Britain Covey may not have been drafted back in April, but the way he’s making an impression during Philadelphia Eagles training camp, he may stick around longer than most NFL undrafted rookies. The 5-foot-8, 173-pound former Utah standout wide receiver and return specialist has parts of the Philadelphia market...
CBS News
Eagles fans excited for season to start following open practice at Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans are ready to rock and roll for a new season. The team held its annual open practice Sunday night and CBS3 caught up with fans. It may have only been practice but Sunday had all the feels of game day. Fans excitedly geared up in...
Steve Courtin, a Delco Hall of Famer Who Made It to the 76ers
Steve Courtin, a Delaware County Hall of Famer who came from St. James High in Chester and made it to the 76ers, died Saturday. He was 79, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. “He was an exceptional all-around athlete,” said former Saint Joseph’s athletic director Don DiJulia, a teammate...
Summer basketball camp keeps Philly kids out of the heat and out of trouble
The Thomas and Woods Foundation basketball camp teaches kids basketball skills, but it also builds character and imparts life lessons. The message this year is “Peace, not guns.”
cityofbasketballlove.com
North Philly product Vinny Simpson ready for next phase of hoops career
Jared Leveson (@Jared_Leveson) — Vinny Simpsonwalked off the court Friday night, winded but smiling after F.O.E. defeated Arete Sports, surviving another day at the Rumph Classic, Philadelphia’s premier charity pro-am tournament. The 33-year-old North Philadelphia native, who grew up in the Raymond Rosen Projects at 23rd and Diamond, has...
Delco Native Justin Choate Heard the Call From Phillies Announcer
Justin Choate, left, with Dan Baker.Image via Justin Choate. When Justin Choate was growing up in Delaware County his parents had a Sunday ticket plan at Veterans Stadium for seats in right field.
Yardbarker
The Union has 3 MLS All-stars for the first time!
The Philadelphia Union is continuing to set records in 2022! For the first time ever Philadelphia will have three Allstars in the 2022 MLS All-star game. Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, and Jakob Glesnes are the three that will represent Philadelphia Union for MLS as they take on the All-stars of Mexico’s Liga MX.
CBS News
Study finds it will cost nearly $900 to take family of 4 to Eagles game in 3 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans have sky-high expectations for the Birds this season, but we have bad news for fans' wallets. A new study shows the cost to go to a game is expected to soar over the next few years. Betway researched which teams have increased prices the most...
NBC Sports
AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report
Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
NBC Sports
Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates
In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to undergo elbow surgery
Jason Kelce took a bit of time this offseason before deciding he wanted to continue his career. The Philadelphia Eagles have their All-Pro center back in place, but they will be without him for the time being. The veteran snapper will undergo elbow surgery, Tim McManus of ESPN.com tweets. While...
