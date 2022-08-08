ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning

Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Person
Carson Wentz
cityofbasketballlove.com

North Philly product Vinny Simpson ready for next phase of hoops career

Jared Leveson (@Jared_Leveson) — Vinny Simpsonwalked off the court Friday night, winded but smiling after F.O.E. defeated Arete Sports, surviving another day at the Rumph Classic, Philadelphia’s premier charity pro-am tournament. The 33-year-old North Philadelphia native, who grew up in the Raymond Rosen Projects at 23rd and Diamond, has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Union has 3 MLS All-stars for the first time!

The Philadelphia Union is continuing to set records in 2022! For the first time ever Philadelphia will have three Allstars in the 2022 MLS All-star game. Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, and Jakob Glesnes are the three that will represent Philadelphia Union for MLS as they take on the All-stars of Mexico’s Liga MX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#The Eagles#The Commanders#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Washington Commanders#Fedex Field#Garden State Brewery#White Horse Pike#Sand Shark Lager
NBC Sports

AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report

Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates

In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

