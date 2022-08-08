Read full article on original website
Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!
In sports, filling the shoes of a legend is never an easy task. Josh Getzoff has done just that, taking over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the legendary voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Lange. Getzoff joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss his time with the Penguins and some of...
New Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty slated for surgery and six-month recovery process
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Star acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery, the Carolina Hurricanes said Tuesday night. The Hurricanes, who lost in the Eastern Conference's second round and went into the offseason in the market for more veteran scoring, acquired the 33-year-old Pacioretty in July from Vegas for future considerations due to the Golden Knights' salary-cap crunch.
Flyers extend ECHL affiliation in Reading for next two seasons
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced a multi-year extension to their affiliation agreement with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, keeping them together through the next two seasons. The deal also includes an option for the 2024-25 campaign. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher released the following statement:. We’ve had an excellent...
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been lucky to have four of the greatest players in NHL history play for their team over the past 38 years. The four franchise cornerstones split into two separate eras of Penguins hockey but account for five Stanley Cup Championships. The Penguins drafted Mario Lemieux in...
Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery. The team announced Necas' deal and Pacioretty's injury Tuesday. The contract...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Pair DeMarcus Cousins With Jimmy Butler
DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent on August 10. I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing the four-time NBA All-Star. Cousins has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks over his career.
Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense
It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
Nazem Kadri got seven-year offer from Islanders, but still talking to other teams?
One of the running jokes of free agency every year is that if a player hasn’t signed for a while, they probably have a deal with the New York Islanders and Lou Lamoriello just hasn’t announced it. That’s what has been fueling rumors for Nazem Kadri, one of this summer’s top options who remains unsigned partway through August.
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Knies Involved in Bizarre Goal Challenge at World Juniors
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies will probably remember his opening game at the 2022 World Juniors for being in the middle of the most bizarre review and re-review of a goal in his young hockey career. At 11:20 of the second period with USA up 4-0, The 19–year-old Knies...
Rickard Rakell is the Key to Unlocking Penguins Power Play
In the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been known for a lot of things: winning championships, scoring titles, MVP awards, and the list goes on. However, their power play has failed to be a strength. Despite having three Hall of Famers, their special teams have...
Commanders Game Saturday: Commanders vs Panthers odds and prediction for Week 1 of preseason
The Washington Commanders are smack in the middle of training camp, and players will (finally) get to put their skills to the test in a game setting this season. While the preseason is nothing more than a glorified scrimmage — some fans wouldn’t even give it that much credit — it serves as a great opportunity for roster bubble players and rookies to continue to impress coaches.
Set for world juniors, Foerster has 'all the intangibles and the skill set' Flyers need
The Flyers will be patient with Tyson Foerster. The 20-year-old winger was out for most of last season after suffering a shoulder injury and undergoing surgery in November. But make no mistake, the Flyers' brass is eager for his strengths. Foerster will look to put his strengths on display for...
3 Sabres prospects to participate in World Junior Championship this week
Tournament is restarting after being canceled in December. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship ended abruptly last December due multiple teams being affected by COVID-19. Following an eight-month hiatus, the tournament will restart on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Three Buffalo Sabres prospects are set to participate. For Team...
Report: Phillies Shut Down Harper's Throwing Program
Philadelphia Phillies' right fielder Bryce Harper will not continue throwing program in 2022.
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to undergo elbow surgery
Jason Kelce took a bit of time this offseason before deciding he wanted to continue his career. The Philadelphia Eagles have their All-Pro center back in place, but they will be without him for the time being. The veteran snapper will undergo elbow surgery, Tim McManus of ESPN.com tweets. While...
