Yardbarker

Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!

In sports, filling the shoes of a legend is never an easy task. Josh Getzoff has done just that, taking over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the legendary voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Lange. Getzoff joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss his time with the Penguins and some of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

New Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty slated for surgery and six-month recovery process

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Star acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery, the Carolina Hurricanes said Tuesday night. The Hurricanes, who lost in the Eastern Conference's second round and went into the offseason in the market for more veteran scoring, acquired the 33-year-old Pacioretty in July from Vegas for future considerations due to the Golden Knights' salary-cap crunch.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been lucky to have four of the greatest players in NHL history play for their team over the past 38 years. The four franchise cornerstones split into two separate eras of Penguins hockey but account for five Stanley Cup Championships. The Penguins drafted Mario Lemieux in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery. The team announced Necas' deal and Pacioretty's injury Tuesday. The contract...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense

It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
NHL
Ivan Provorov
Nicolas Deslauriers
Ryan Ellis
Tony Deangelo
Carter Hart
Yardbarker

Rickard Rakell is the Key to Unlocking Penguins Power Play

In the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been known for a lot of things: winning championships, scoring titles, MVP awards, and the list goes on. However, their power play has failed to be a strength. Despite having three Hall of Famers, their special teams have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Commanders Game Saturday: Commanders vs Panthers odds and prediction for Week 1 of preseason

The Washington Commanders are smack in the middle of training camp, and players will (finally) get to put their skills to the test in a game setting this season. While the preseason is nothing more than a glorified scrimmage — some fans wouldn’t even give it that much credit — it serves as a great opportunity for roster bubble players and rookies to continue to impress coaches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

3 Sabres prospects to participate in World Junior Championship this week

Tournament is restarting after being canceled in December. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship ended abruptly last December due multiple teams being affected by COVID-19. Following an eight-month hiatus, the tournament will restart on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Three Buffalo Sabres prospects are set to participate. For Team...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

