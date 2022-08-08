Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man arrested for murder of Williamson County woman
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A Pflugerville man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death outside of Florence earlier this month. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath has been charged with murder and is currently in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond. Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County detectives on August 13 after US Marshals found him in a parking lot on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
5 indicted in friend’s 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
Five people were indicted in the death of their friend who was killed after falling off a boat in Lake Travis in October 2019, according to court documents obtained by KXAN.
APD investigates 3 separate shootings within 3 hours
The Austin Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that occurred within three hours on Thursday morning.
fox7austin.com
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
Man shot in southeast Austin
Austin Police said a man was shot near the intersection of E. William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road early Tuesday morning.
nypressnews.com
Texas college students charged after tragic boating accident leaves friend dead
Several Texas college students are being charged with evidence tampering and alcohol-related charges after one of their friends fell off of a boat in 2019 and died under mysterious circumstances. Jack Elliott, who was 19 years old at the time, fell off of a boat on Lake Travis, which is...
Police: 18-year-old beat man to death with baseball bat in north Austin
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
Man dies in custody at Travis County jail one day after being booked
A medical emergency alarm was called for Kyle George Wagner at approximately 10:30 a.m. after a corrections officer observed he was unresponsive in his cell.
APD: Suspect trying to steal vehicle shot by law enforcement
The Austin Police Department said an APD officer and a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety fired gunshots during an attempted carjacking on Cameron Road late Monday night, hitting the suspect.
Woman arrested on DWI charge after crash sends man to hospital
Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of the northbound Interstate 35 service road and West Parmer Lane around midnight.
KSAT 12
Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint
AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
19 puppies taken to shelter after mom dogs die in the heat
The puppies are about two months old and are being housed at the main location of APA! at 1156 West Cesar Chavez.
fox7austin.com
Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
Dog dies in parked, running car waiting for animal control after owner’s DWI arrest
An unusual situation in Round rock shows just how dangerous this can be - even if a car is running.
Body found during Mt. Bonnell rescue identified
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
mySanAntonio.com
