'Bullet Train' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson says Brad Pitt has a list of actors he'll never work with again

While acting alongside Brad Pitt in the new action-comedy hit “Bullet Train,” actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to have gotten to know the iconic leading man pretty well.

While speaking to reporters after the film’s screening at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland over the weekend, the 32-year-old actor praised Pitt by calling him a “humble and gracious human being.”

Still, he is a human being, and it seems Pitt reportedly has a few people he’d rather not collaborate with in the future.

“You work with many actors,” Taylor-Johnson told Variety , “and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the sh*t list.”

While Pitt hasn't commented on Taylor-Johnson's claim, there's one star the Oscar winner clearly loves working with -- Sandra Bullock . The Hollywood vets have co-starred in two films this year, "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train."

Taylor-Johnson did not name names on Pitt’s list, instead noting that the “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” star is “in a new chapter of his life, I think. He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.”

It appears Taylor-Johnson – who began acting at age six – is entering a kind of new chapter in his life too, as Variety reported. After a few minor roles, he broke out in the 2009 John Lenno biopic, “Nowhere Boy” directed by his now-wife Sam Taylor-Johnson. The film was the first to delve into the pre-Beatles Lennon.

“It informed quite a lot of how I try to approach most of my characters now,” he admitted. “It was a huge feat, stepping into the shoes of John Lennon. That was the only part of his life that wasn’t documented, but there is impersonation and then there is embodying the spirit of the character.”

That well-received film was followed up by the 2010 box-office hit “Kick-Ass,” that Taylor-Johnson said really taught him the craft. He went on to score roles in blockbusters like "The Avengers," "The King's Man," and "Tenet." But it seems being a dad has become his main focus.

“Sometimes, people ask me what I do. I say: ‘I am a dad and I do acting on the side, part time,” he said to the crowd before the “Bullet Train” screening at the festival.

“Recently though,” he continued, “I have been feeling a subtle shift. I’ve tried to grow into those shoes where I am proud to celebrate the actor in me. I had to reflect on what brought me to this moment, and I would be kidding myself if I thought it was just my own genius. That would be nice, but it’s not the truth. It’s a team effort.”

Over the weekend, "Bullet Train" sped to the top of the box office with $30.1 million.

