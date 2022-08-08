ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Bullet Train' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson says Brad Pitt has a list of actors he'll never work with again

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6NEm_0h9BJxnN00

While acting alongside Brad Pitt in the new action-comedy hit “Bullet Train,” actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to have gotten to know the iconic leading man pretty well.

While speaking to reporters after the film’s screening at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland over the weekend, the 32-year-old actor praised Pitt by calling him a “humble and gracious human being.”

Still, he is a human being, and it seems Pitt reportedly has a few people he’d rather not collaborate with in the future.

“You work with many actors,” Taylor-Johnson told Variety , “and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the sh*t list.”

While Pitt hasn't commented on Taylor-Johnson's claim, there's one star the Oscar winner clearly loves working with -- Sandra Bullock . The Hollywood vets have co-starred in two films this year, "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train."

Taylor-Johnson did not name names on Pitt’s list, instead noting that the “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” star is “in a new chapter of his life, I think. He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.”

It appears Taylor-Johnson – who began acting at age six – is entering a kind of new chapter in his life too, as Variety reported. After a few minor roles, he broke out in the 2009 John Lenno biopic, “Nowhere Boy” directed by his now-wife Sam Taylor-Johnson. The film was the first to delve into the pre-Beatles Lennon.

“It informed quite a lot of how I try to approach most of my characters now,” he admitted. “It was a huge feat, stepping into the shoes of John Lennon. That was the only part of his life that wasn’t documented, but there is impersonation and then there is embodying the spirit of the character.”

That well-received film was followed up by the 2010 box-office hit “Kick-Ass,” that Taylor-Johnson said really taught him the craft. He went on to score roles in blockbusters like "The Avengers," "The King's Man," and "Tenet." But it seems being a dad has become his main focus.

“Sometimes, people ask me what I do. I say: ‘I am a dad and I do acting on the side, part time,” he said to the crowd before the “Bullet Train” screening at the festival.

“Recently though,” he continued, “I have been feeling a subtle shift. I’ve tried to grow into those shoes where I am proud to celebrate the actor in me. I had to reflect on what brought me to this moment, and I would be kidding myself if I thought it was just my own genius. That would be nice, but it’s not the truth. It’s a team effort.”

Over the weekend, "Bullet Train" sped to the top of the box office with $30.1 million.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Brad Pitt Wore a Skirt to ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: PHOTO

Although 58 years old, actor Brad Pitt continues to prove himself a top star in Hollywood as his new action Bullet Train is set to premiere this Friday. As with any leading actor, Pitt has spent the last few months traveling around the world, promoting the film. Just last month, the star found himself in Berlin for yet another premiere. And with each show, there is always a selection of wardrobes. But instead of going casual or sporting a new tux, Pitt decided to change it up a little bit and sport a brown linen skirt.
MOVIES
E! News

See Jennifer Aniston Subtly Support Brad Pitt and His Bullet Train Co-Stars

Watch: Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show. Ahead of Bullet Train's big debut, Jennifer Aniston is already giving the flick two thumbs up. As for the proof? Well, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson—who stars in the movie alongside an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry (just to name a few)—recently shared a photo of the four cast members from their time on-set. Alongside the Instagram pic shared on July 17, Aaron simply wrote, "We on point." And as for who seemingly agrees? You guessed it: The Friends alum herself since she hit the "like" button on the snap.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
John Lennon
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Variety
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy