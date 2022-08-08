Read full article on original website
Related
Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?
No doubt, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is big, can sling it, and can run it.
NFL・
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
numberfire.com
Carson Wentz struggling with accuracy at Commanders camp
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled with his accuracy at training camp, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. "Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," Standig said. "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions. Overthrowing or firing too far out front has been the most common issue." Wentz had the sixth-worst completion rate over expected in the league last season, so misfires are nothing new for the former No. 2 overall pick, but there is still hope that he will be an upgrade under center for Terry McLaurin and the entire Commanders offense.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, Jameis Winston highlight NFC QBs under pressure list | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Emmanuel Acho shares his four NFC Quarterbacks under the most pressure heading into the 2022 NFL season. Acho nominates the New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston out of the NFC South, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins out of the NFC North, San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance out of the NFC West and finally Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders.
NFL・
Report: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky will 'almost certainly' be Week 1 starting QB
On the same day it was reported that "the distance between" free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky and career backup Mason Rudolph in the Pittsburgh Steelers' ongoing quarterback competition "isn't that great," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Trubisky would be his starter if the regular season began today. That, of...
Christian Kirk: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Christian Kirk has the chance of having a breakout year in 2022. After four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, the wide receiver signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to possibly be their WR1. At the age of 26, the Jaguars appear to see the potential in Kirk’s game. Now with a […] The post Christian Kirk: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mitchell Trubisky well ahead in Steelers’ QB derby
No official declaration has been made, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans at quarterback are becoming clearer by the day. Head
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0