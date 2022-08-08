Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
APSU recognizes outstanding professors with 2022 Faculty Awards
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Aug. 8, Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari honored several outstanding faculty members during an awards ceremony in the Mabry Concert Hall. The University’s top faculty honor, the APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award, was presented to Dr. Amy Hamlin, professor of nursing....
clarksvillenow.com
High school football jamborees begin this weekend in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The regular season for the 2022 football season is set to begin next week. As each team in Montgomery County continues to prepare for their opening day matchup, they have the chance to showcase their skills for the Clarksville community on Friday, Aug. 12.
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
clarksvillenow.com
African American Employee Council enters third year at APSU with eye on expanding visibility, reach
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As the African American Employee Council (AAEC) at Austin Peay State University enters its third year after re-establishing in the summer of 2020, its leaders are striving to expand the organization’s vibrancy and reach. In the coming year, the organization will focus on recruiting and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Replay Toys welcomes customers this weekend to meet voice of Jem, enjoy giveaways and specials
Replay Toys, which buys, sells and trades in all manner of toys and collectibles, is holding a grand re-opening of their Clarksville location this weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the shop will offer giveaways, discounts and food trucks, plus Samantha Newark, the voice of Jem in the “Jem and the Holograms” TV series. Newark will meet with fans and sign autographs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
clarksvillenow.com
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fan favorite teaches kids power of cooking in Clarksville camp
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Julian Johnson spent this past week learning about cooking. The 8th grader at West Creek Middle School plans to be a businessman, but he loves to cook. “My mom approached me and asked me if I wanted to participate in this cooking class,” Julian said. “I sure do,” he said he told her.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Racers compete in AAU Junior Olympics
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games are known as the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States. The Junior Olympic Games popularity has exploded to all 50 states and several U. S. territories. More then 19,000 participants across 12 sports competed for a chance at gold in Greensboro, North Carolina, from July 26-Aug. 7 in the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games.
clarksvillenow.com
Paul Anthony Billiot
Paul Anthony Billiot, age 78, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 7, 1943, in Houma, LA to the late Israel Billiot and Liza Verret Billiot. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tina (James) Wall, Eliza Bane,...
RELATED PEOPLE
15 Nashville Slang Terms You Should Know
From hot chicken to honky-tonk and beyond, here are some terms that will give you a leg up when you visit Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
Esther Coffin
Esther Coffin, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. No services are planned at this time. Esther entered this life on November 13, 1956, in Elgin, IL to the late Selso Alvarado and Alicia Hernandez Alvarado. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Esther was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed puzzles and gameshows. She was an animal lover and the type of woman who would go without, so her family didn’t have to.
clarksvillenow.com
Chanta Keiwna Maddox
Born November 8, 1975 in Atlanta, Ga. to the parents, James and Elizabeth Shavers Maddox. She departed this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Skyline Medical Cener in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a 1994 graduate of Clarksville High School and continued her education at Austin Peay State Univesity. Chanta...
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?
Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
z975.com
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
smokeybarn.com
Festival To Reenact Bank Robbery Of Frank & Jesse James In Springfield August 27th
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Robertson County Museum & Historical Society will be hosting The Last Days of Frank & Jesse James Festival on Saturday, August 27, 2022 on the Courthouse Square in Springfield, Tennessee and will. include a reenactment of a bank robbery (AT NOON), food...
clarksvillenow.com
Cameron David Moser
A Celebration of Life service for Cameron David Moser, age 23, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN. The family will receive friends prior to the Celebration of Life, Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home.
clarksvillenow.com
Margaret Anne Susan Brown
Margaret Anne Susan Brown, age 66, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 8, 2022. She was born on July 8, 1956 in Detroit, MI to Clifford and Anne Menzies DeHart. Margaret enjoyed playing XBox and games on her phone, studying law and criminology, and gardening. She loved spending time with her son and cats, and researching genealogy.
Comments / 1