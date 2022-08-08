Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Handbags for Hope fundraiser gala raises $257,470
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) Young Professionals Network (YPN) hosted their ninth annual Handbags for Hope event on Aug. 6, at Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The proceeds from the event go to CAR’s Spreading Our Support Foundation (S.O.S.) which, in years past, has benefited the...
whvoradio.com
Men2Be Celebrates Leaders At 2nd Annual Gala
A Night with the Stars Saturday will provide dozens of boys the chance to experience new and life-changing events. Men2Be hosted its Second Annual Gala at the Bruce with hundreds gathered to celebrate a successful second year. Organizer LaDessa Lewis tells the News Edge the Gala raised an estimated $50,000.
Edgefield neighbors fear plan to convert church into event venue will cause traffic, parking problems
A development group has big plans for the old Tulip Street United Methodist Church on Russell St., but some people who live nearby worry those plans will change their neighborhood.
clarksvillenow.com
When will that road be finished? Here’s an update on major road projects in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Business leaders got an update on major road improvements Wednesday morning, along with some perspective on what it takes to move a road project up the list of state and federal priorities. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board heard from Metropolitan Planning Organization Director...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
African American Employee Council enters third year at APSU with eye on expanding visibility, reach
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As the African American Employee Council (AAEC) at Austin Peay State University enters its third year after re-establishing in the summer of 2020, its leaders are striving to expand the organization’s vibrancy and reach. In the coming year, the organization will focus on recruiting and...
clarksvillenow.com
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fan favorite teaches kids power of cooking in Clarksville camp
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Julian Johnson spent this past week learning about cooking. The 8th grader at West Creek Middle School plans to be a businessman, but he loves to cook. “My mom approached me and asked me if I wanted to participate in this cooking class,” Julian said. “I sure do,” he said he told her.
smokeybarn.com
Festival To Reenact Bank Robbery Of Frank & Jesse James In Springfield August 27th
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Robertson County Museum & Historical Society will be hosting The Last Days of Frank & Jesse James Festival on Saturday, August 27, 2022 on the Courthouse Square in Springfield, Tennessee and will. include a reenactment of a bank robbery (AT NOON), food...
clarksvillenow.com
Catherine Davis
Catherine Davis, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, August 7 ,2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Betty Meriwether and Rev. Kathleen McLendon officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
Esther Coffin
Esther Coffin, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. No services are planned at this time. Esther entered this life on November 13, 1956, in Elgin, IL to the late Selso Alvarado and Alicia Hernandez Alvarado. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Esther was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed puzzles and gameshows. She was an animal lover and the type of woman who would go without, so her family didn’t have to.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
z975.com
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
clarksvillenow.com
High school football jamborees begin this weekend in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The regular season for the 2022 football season is set to begin next week. As each team in Montgomery County continues to prepare for their opening day matchup, they have the chance to showcase their skills for the Clarksville community on Friday, Aug. 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
F&M Arena construction should be finished by end of year | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to completion, and construction should be finished by the end of the year. Clarksville Now toured the site this week, accompanied by Jordan Wyman, project manager for Commonwealth Development Group Inc. Wyman said construction of the facility...
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
clarksvillenow.com
Replay Toys welcomes customers this weekend to meet voice of Jem, enjoy giveaways and specials
Replay Toys, which buys, sells and trades in all manner of toys and collectibles, is holding a grand re-opening of their Clarksville location this weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the shop will offer giveaways, discounts and food trucks, plus Samantha Newark, the voice of Jem in the “Jem and the Holograms” TV series. Newark will meet with fans and sign autographs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
clarksvillenow.com
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Schools Welcoming Staff Back
The Christian County School District is welcoming teachers and staff back with special activities at Christian County Middle School Monday. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says this is the first time in two years they will bring all staff together before the start of school. He says classes begin at the usual...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU recognizes outstanding professors with 2022 Faculty Awards
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Aug. 8, Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari honored several outstanding faculty members during an awards ceremony in the Mabry Concert Hall. The University’s top faculty honor, the APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award, was presented to Dr. Amy Hamlin, professor of nursing....
Donations needed after several animals rescued from Dickson County home
The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.
clarksvillenow.com
Enrollment edges closer to 40,000 students as school starts in Clarksville-Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While it’s too early to tell exactly where enrollment numbers will land, as of Aug. 8, the first half-day of school, there are around 39,400 students registered with Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, said district spokesman Anthony Johnson. “Last year, we ended the school year...
Comments / 0