E-Man
2d ago
You people should look what happened In Connecticut with there electric transportation bus. It blew up into flames and you people are going to put your kids on these electric buses.
NJ DOT pushes mileage-based driver fee as alternative to gas tax
It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey issues statewide drought watch, urges residents to conserve water
New Jersey has issued a statewide drought watch and is urging residents and businesses to conserve water, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said on Tuesday. The declaration is the first in New Jersey's three-step approach to tracking and assessing water supply conditions and drought risk. The state has...
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Drought Watch issued for entire state of New Jersey, residents urged to reduce water use
The New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette issued the drought watch for the state on Thursday.
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
New Jersey enters drought watch. Here’s what residents and businesses are asked to do.
The Murphy administration is urging residents and businesses across the state to conserve water to avoid worsening water supply conditions.
Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial
Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year
Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
NBC New York
Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire
On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Thousands without power amid stifling heat
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey were without power Tuesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 90s during the latest heat wave to hit the state. The outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80, according to Jersey Central Power & Light...
News 12
Driving in style? New Jersey ranks first for state with most luxury cars in the US
New Jersey has ranked first on IseeCars.com’s list of the state with the most luxury cars. According to the list, luxury cars account for 17.7% of all vehicle sales in the United States. New Jersey has the most luxury car owners in the nation at 27.9%, next to California...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
wrnjradio.com
Company sentenced for price gouging a chain of NJ grocery stores in connection with the sale of KN95 masks during pandemic
NEW JERSEY – A New York company was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation and fined $314,165 for its role in price gouging a chain of New Jersey grocery stores in connection with the sale of KN95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
phillyvoice.com
Megabus crash on New Jersey Turnpike kills 2 passengers, injures 17 others
Two people died and 17 others were injured Tuesday night when a Megabus traveling from New York City to Philadelphia crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. as the bus was traveling through Woodbridge Township in Middlesex County, New Jersey State Police said. The...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 80,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit from the outages...
