E-Man
2d ago

You people should look what happened In Connecticut with there electric transportation bus. It blew up into flames and you people are going to put your kids on these electric buses.

New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT pushes mileage-based driver fee as alternative to gas tax

It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey issues statewide drought watch, urges residents to conserve water

New Jersey has issued a statewide drought watch and is urging residents and businesses to conserve water, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said on Tuesday. The declaration is the first in New Jersey's three-step approach to tracking and assessing water supply conditions and drought risk. The state has...
POLITICS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Phil Murphy
NJ.com

Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial

Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
GAMBLING
NJ.com

These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year

Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
REAL ESTATE
#Greenhouse Gas#Carbon Emissions#Electric Battery#The Clean Energy Fund
NBC New York

Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers

More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
POLITICS
