ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 8

Janet Arredondo
9h ago

this man needs alot of mental help. I hope and pray she Never takes him back. he has never been a good fit for her anyway. she was just a free Model with millions more followers than he could of ever got without her.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Cudi
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Kanye West Comments#New Instagram Post#The New York Times#Snl
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years

This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New ‘Allure’ Interview. Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion

She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Broke Up Because the ‘Spark Faded’ Between Them

This week, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split up after nine months of dating. Davidson is currently in Australia filming a new comedy with Orlando Bloom. It was rumored that the distance between them was too much for Kardashian, who is busy with her four kids and multiple business. But a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said that the end came because “the spark between” them “faded.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy