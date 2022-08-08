Read full article on original website
Janet Arredondo
9h ago
this man needs alot of mental help. I hope and pray she Never takes him back. he has never been a good fit for her anyway. she was just a free Model with millions more followers than he could of ever got without her.
Reply
2
Related
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson holds hands with a woman amid news of his fourth child
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child is due any day now, and while Koko has asked for privacy so she could focus on her family, the serial cheater has been partying all around Europe and the UK. There have been photos and videos of Tristan enjoying...
AOL Corp
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Stomach Tightening: "Painful, But Worth It!"
Kim Kardashian is keeping it real. When it comes to sort of faking her way through life. On Wednesday, the Hulu personality shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing some type of tightening treatment, opening up via her Instagram Story about the unusual procedure. “This is a game...
Pete Davidson Tired Of Kim Kardashian's Obsession With Being A Size Zero: Report
He loves her no matter what! Pete Davidson has reportedly been fed up over Kim Kardashian's obsession with being skinny and watching everything she eats. According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source dished, "Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore."
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years
This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New ‘Allure’ Interview. Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
John Legend Says Friendship with Kanye West Ended When He Didn't Support Rapper's Presidential Run
John Legend is shedding light on his current relationship with Kanye West — or rather, lack thereof. The 43-year-old singer revealed that politics — namely, West's support for former president Donald Trump, and his own presidential run in 2020 — dramatically altered their friendship. "We aren't friends...
Pete Davidson Wore A Weird Shirt After His Kim Kardashian Split & Fans Think It's A Message
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially called it quits after nine months of dating, and his first post-breakup T-shirt is raising plenty of eyebrows about how it went down. Davidson and Kardashian split up "amicably" last week "due to distance and schedules," a source close to the couple told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
thesource.com
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
Following Reported Split From Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Appears to Be All-in on the Yeezy Brand Again
Kim Kardashian repped Kanye West's Yeezys for years. When she hooked up with Pete Davidson and experienced strife with her ex, she stopped. She's back to repping it now, though.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner gushes over 'super' boyfriend Corey Gamble who's her right-hand man
The Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has opened up about her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and how he is ‘such a great person.’. When promoting her new ‘MasterClass’ to People, the Kardashian Queen couldn’t help but open up her relationship with Corey Gamble. Kris and...
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion
She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
Elle
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Broke Up Because the ‘Spark Faded’ Between Them
This week, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split up after nine months of dating. Davidson is currently in Australia filming a new comedy with Orlando Bloom. It was rumored that the distance between them was too much for Kardashian, who is busy with her four kids and multiple business. But a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said that the end came because “the spark between” them “faded.”
Parade
47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 8