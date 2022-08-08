Read full article on original website
Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
Buccaneers Had Interest in Signing Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver
According to Ian Rapoport, the Bucs showed interest in OBJ prior to signing Julio Jones.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
AthlonSports.com
Pro Bowl NFL Running Back Reportedly Requests Trade, Teams Says 'No'
Surprising news came out of Cleveland Browns' training camp over the weekend. Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly requested a trade. Hunt is in the final year of his current contract with the Browns. He was previously holding in at practice, hoping for an extension. However, it doesn't appear the Browns are willing to commit.
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
AthlonSports.com
Jets Starter Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The New York Jets received tough injury news this Tuesday morning. Starting right tackle Mekhi Becton is going to be out for the entire 2022 season. Becton exited practice on Monday following the second play of the session. He had a clear limp and immediately removed his pads. It was...
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Possible hamstring injury?
Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Slater notes that it was Toney's fourth limited practice (out of 11) during training camp, but with this one the reduced workload may not have been planned ahead. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and perhaps trending downward, as the 2021 first-round reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded
Williams is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins and has had limited opportunities during training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Williams has been outshone by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders throughout training camp, while the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson are entrenched atop the depth chart. Considering the fact that Williams hasn't proven an ability to contribute on special teams, he could be left on the outside looking in for a roster spot in Miami. Despite Williams being a capable depth piece, it's unclear whether another organization would be tempted to part with future draft capital in order to trade for him.
CBS Sports
Ravens' James Proche: Misses practice
Proche didn't practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The absence puts his status in doubt for Thursday's preseason game against Tennessee, though it's possible Proche had already earned the right to sit that one out along with a number of Baltimore starters. He and Devin Duvernay have been getting most of the first-team reps alongside Rashod Bateman in training camp, with reports from multiple Baltimore beat writers pinpointing Proche as one of the stars of camp. Duvernay is approximately the same size, significantly faster and was drafted three rounds earlier than Proche in 2020, but the latter seems to be making a much stronger impression at camp -- in part because Duvernay missed about a week with a thigh bruise. WR usage will be one of the key things to watch with Baltimore this preseason once the team gives its starters some run, likely in the second and/or third games.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Should resume team work soon
Higgins (shoulder) could return to team drills next week, with coach Zac Taylor saying the wideout is ready to go and looks good but won't be rushed by the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. Higgins remains on track for Week 1 after labrum surgery in March...
CBS Sports
Packers' Ty Summers: Back in action Tuesday
Summers (illness) returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. As expected, Summers' aliment wasn't anything serious, and he's back in action after just one missed practice. The 26-year-old is competing with Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie for a reserve role at inside linebacker, but the 2019 seventh-round pick has played mostly special teams during his first four seasons with Green Bay.
NFL owners’ reported stance on Deshaun Watson suspension revealed
The NFL is unhappy with the length of the suspension that was handed down to Deshaun Watson, and it sounds like that sentiment is shared among team owners. Disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson, who is the independent party mutually approved by both the league and NFLPA, ruled last week that Watson will be suspended for six games. Each side had 72 hours to file an appeal. Watson accepted the punishment, but the NFL has appealed. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, at least some team owners are hoping the league prevails.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Michael Deiter: Back on practice field
Deiter participated in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. He had missed the past week dealing with a foot issue that's plagued him since last season. Deiter likely lost his spot as a starter after Miami added Connor Williams this offseason, but he's still expected to make the 53-man roster and should at least be a solid depth piece for a revamped Dolphins offensive line.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffers injury Monday
Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, as last season he never played less than 87 percent of the defensive snaps in the 11 contests for which he suited up.
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Won't play Friday
A hamstring injury will prevent Shenault from playing in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Missed time this summer is the last thing the 2020 second-round pick needs now that he's primarily running with the second-string offense. Based on reports out of camp, Shenault's main role this season might be backup up Christian Kirk in the slot.
Report reveals early leader in Panthers’ QB competition
The Carolina Panthers are holding an open competition for their starting quarterback job between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. However, there is some reason to believe one of the two players has a leg up in the competition. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said Monday that the starting...
