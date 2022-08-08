ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

WDEL 1150AM

Naamans wins Little League regional opener, two wins from Williamsport

Naamans Little League won the crucial opening game of the Mid-Atlantic Regional with a 2-1 victory over the champions from Maryland. Zach Derbyshire scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 6th inning to give Delaware the win, a half-inning after Maryland tied the game in their final at-bat.
BASEBALL
Cecil Whig

Rising Sun’s Rouselle named new Cecil College softball head coach

NORTH EAST — Aaron Rouselle, a long-standing figure in the Cecil County youth sports community, has been hired as Cecil College’s next softball head coach, announced in a Cecil College release on Tuesday. Rouselle is a graduate of Perryville High School and alumni of Harford Community College, where he was a member of the Owls men’s basketball program. He currently operates Pop’s Culture, a youth sports facility in Rising Sun, that serves kids and athletes from the surrounding community. ...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers baseball lands class of 2025 standout Julius Rosado

Rutgers baseball has landed a huge in-state prospect in Julius Rosado, the kind of recruit whose commitment to the Big Ten program will certainly make an impression on the area’s high school talent. Rosado is a class of 2025 prospect who was named the NJ.com Baseball Newcomer of the Year for the previous baseball season. He plays infielder as well as pitcher for South River High School (South River, N.J.). Last season in 28 games for South River he had 48 hits, 37 RBIs and 52 runs scored while batting .578. He was a MaxPreps UnderClass All-American. While he committed to Rutgers a few...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Daily Reflector

LLSWS: Maryland, Texas secure opening wins

Maryland, Texas and The Philippines all started their Little League Softball World Series journeys with victories on the opening day Tuesday at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. All three teams will now be back in action Wednesday looking to start the tournament 2-0. Here is a closer look at each of the team’s wins: ...
MARYLAND STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license

The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Sports betting moves forward at 3 Maryland facilities

BALTIMORE – Sports wagering is moving forward at three Maryland facilities, gaming and lottery officials announced Wednesday.Maryland Stadium Sub, which has plans to operate a sportsbook at FedEx Field in Landover, and Chesapeake Gaming, which has an off-track betting venue in Boonsboro, have qualified for sports wagering facility licenses, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said in a news release. Additionally, the commission found that BetFred Sports, the operator of Long Shot's in Frederick, qualified for a sports wagering facility operator license.Maryland Stadium Sub and Chesapeake Gaming are among the 17 entities across the state that have been designated to...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX43.com

2022 Little League World Series scores, history and more

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 75th Little League World Series will return to full capacity for fans and participants in this year's events. Little League officials were forced to cancel plans for spectators in 2021 because of the pandemic. The series was canceled entirely in 2020. 2022 Little League World...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

