New York Little League Team On The Doorstep Of World Series
There are over 180,000 Little League teams around the world, featuring over 2.6 million young baseball players. This week, that tremendous field will be narrowed down to 20 teams for the 2022 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. One of those teams may be representing New York. 2022 will...
WDEL 1150AM
Naamans wins Little League regional opener, two wins from Williamsport
Naamans Little League won the crucial opening game of the Mid-Atlantic Regional with a 2-1 victory over the champions from Maryland. Zach Derbyshire scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 6th inning to give Delaware the win, a half-inning after Maryland tied the game in their final at-bat.
Rising Sun’s Rouselle named new Cecil College softball head coach
NORTH EAST — Aaron Rouselle, a long-standing figure in the Cecil County youth sports community, has been hired as Cecil College’s next softball head coach, announced in a Cecil College release on Tuesday. Rouselle is a graduate of Perryville High School and alumni of Harford Community College, where he was a member of the Owls men’s basketball program. He currently operates Pop’s Culture, a youth sports facility in Rising Sun, that serves kids and athletes from the surrounding community. ...
Rutgers baseball lands class of 2025 standout Julius Rosado
Rutgers baseball has landed a huge in-state prospect in Julius Rosado, the kind of recruit whose commitment to the Big Ten program will certainly make an impression on the area’s high school talent. Rosado is a class of 2025 prospect who was named the NJ.com Baseball Newcomer of the Year for the previous baseball season. He plays infielder as well as pitcher for South River High School (South River, N.J.). Last season in 28 games for South River he had 48 hits, 37 RBIs and 52 runs scored while batting .578. He was a MaxPreps UnderClass All-American. While he committed to Rutgers a few...
Steve Courtin, a Delco Hall of Famer Who Made It to the 76ers
Steve Courtin, a Delaware County Hall of Famer who came from St. James High in Chester and made it to the 76ers, died Saturday. He was 79, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. “He was an exceptional all-around athlete,” said former Saint Joseph’s athletic director Don DiJulia, a teammate...
LLSWS: Maryland, Texas secure opening wins
Maryland, Texas and The Philippines all started their Little League Softball World Series journeys with victories on the opening day Tuesday at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. All three teams will now be back in action Wednesday looking to start the tournament 2-0. Here is a closer look at each of the team’s wins: ...
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
Sports betting moves forward at 3 Maryland facilities
BALTIMORE – Sports wagering is moving forward at three Maryland facilities, gaming and lottery officials announced Wednesday.Maryland Stadium Sub, which has plans to operate a sportsbook at FedEx Field in Landover, and Chesapeake Gaming, which has an off-track betting venue in Boonsboro, have qualified for sports wagering facility licenses, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said in a news release. Additionally, the commission found that BetFred Sports, the operator of Long Shot's in Frederick, qualified for a sports wagering facility operator license.Maryland Stadium Sub and Chesapeake Gaming are among the 17 entities across the state that have been designated to...
FOX43.com
2022 Little League World Series scores, history and more
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 75th Little League World Series will return to full capacity for fans and participants in this year's events. Little League officials were forced to cancel plans for spectators in 2021 because of the pandemic. The series was canceled entirely in 2020. 2022 Little League World...
NHPR
VIDEO: For a Milford team, the next stop is the Little League Softball World Series
The Milford Little League 12U softball team is headed to Greenville, North Carolina, to compete in the Little League Softball World Series. A Connecticut team has never won, and it has been 15 years since the last team competed. Community members recently gathered at Brewster Field in Milford to celebrate...
