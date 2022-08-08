Rutgers baseball has landed a huge in-state prospect in Julius Rosado, the kind of recruit whose commitment to the Big Ten program will certainly make an impression on the area’s high school talent. Rosado is a class of 2025 prospect who was named the NJ.com Baseball Newcomer of the Year for the previous baseball season. He plays infielder as well as pitcher for South River High School (South River, N.J.). Last season in 28 games for South River he had 48 hits, 37 RBIs and 52 runs scored while batting .578. He was a MaxPreps UnderClass All-American. While he committed to Rutgers a few...

