WTOP
It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations
If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
ffxnow.com
Major mixed-used development approved near Herndon Metro Station
A major piece of the Town of Herndon’s vision for development around the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station has officially been approved. The Herndon Town Council unanimously voted to approve Lerner Enterprises’ proposal for the Parkview development, which would bring a little over one million square feet of development to the north entrance of the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station.
fox5dc.com
I-66 construction nearly complete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
ffxnow.com
Park Authority grapples with staffing challenges during busy summer
A shortage of seasonal workers has the Fairfax County Park Authority straining to stay afloat at the time of year when many of its facilities — from swimming pools to the Scotts Run Nature Preserve — tend to be busiest. The agency announced last week that the visitor...
WJLA
Fairfax County police union responds to Chairman Jeff McKay's letter on officer shortage
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) - — Two weeks after the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a staffing emergency, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay sent an email to members of the community. "Fairfax County is, and continues to be, the safest jurisdiction of its size nationwide," McKay said...
Augusta Free Press
Infrastructure act funding to provide $3 million of improvements in Spotsylvania County
Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is making its way to Spotsylvania County with $3 million for improvements to U.S. Route 1. U.S. Route 1, formerly known as Jefferson Davis Highway in the city of Fredericksburg and now called Patriot Highway, stretches north and south from Washington, D.C. to Raleigh, North Carolina.
ffxnow.com
Annandale rec center needs extended summer closure for maintenance
(Updated at 4:50 p.m.) The Audrey Moore Rec Center will be closed longer than usual for its annual summer maintenance to address mounting facility needs. The closure will begin on Aug. 27 and continue past Labor Day until Sept. 9, the Fairfax County Park Authority announced on Friday (Aug. 5).
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Gov’t Closes on Westpark Purchase, Plans Passive Park
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has closed on the purchase of 134 acres at the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The county plans a passive park. Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving bought the land to forestall development, and has since placed the land under...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County could raise building standards to address flood risk from severe storms
Fairfax County is considering making all existing and future development built to lessen flooding risks from huge, 100-year event storms, as opposed to a 10-year storm. The risk of flooding in the county is rising due to climate change, staff told the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors environmental committee late last month. While preventing flooding is impossible, its impact can be mitigated, they said.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
Multiple fires in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
ffxnow.com
Affordable housing contemplated at Chantilly Regional Library
Fairfax County officials are considering a plan to build up to 200 apartment units on county-owned land near Chantilly Regional Library. At a board meeting last Tuesday (Aug. 2), Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith proposed a plan to convey roughly 8 acres of board-owned land on the library’s site to the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority for an affordable housing project.
ffxnow.com
Funds for Tysons anchor organization, community center included in county budget plan
Fairfax County plans to direct $3.5 million in unspent funds to Tysons for two projects expected to play an integral role in the area’s future. The still-undefined and unnamed “Tysons Anchor Organization” could receive $2.5 million this fall if the fiscal year 2022 budget carryover package presented to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 2) is approved.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Man Dies After Fairfax City Crash — “A 32-year-old Maryland man died from injuries he received when the motorcycle he was riding Monday afternoon collided with an SUV on Chain Bridge Road in Fairfax City, according to a police release.” [Patch]. Suspect in Fatal Springfield Stabbing Extradited...
royalexaminer.com
After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager
Following an hour and 40 minutes behind closed doors to open a 6:30 p.m. work session Monday evening, August 8, an unknown portion of that time spent discussing the performance of both Town Manager Steven Hicks and Interim Town Attorney James Cornwell Jr., in a dramatic roll call vote the Front Royal Town Council, with Mayor Chris Holloway casting the tie-breaking vote, by a 4-3 margin terminated the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Following Holloway’s vote, Hicks rose quickly from his seat at the far end of the meeting room table facing the mayor and simultaneously, Councilman Joseph McFadden stood up and stated, “I resign.”
alxnow.com
Alexandria waste facility complete pollution reduction overhaul
The Covanta Waste-to-Energy facility at the west end of Eisenhower Avenue has recently completed an overhaul that should make it less of a polluter. The facility serves 400,000 residents and businesses in Alexandria and Arlington, the city said in a release. It incinerates household waste and generates steam for electricity production.
WJLA
Youngkin official and Fairfax Co. prosecutor tussle on Twitter over violent crime
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Murders are the highest they’ve been in Virginia since 1994, according to data from the Virginia State Police. The analysis done by the Richmond Times Dispatch sparked a back and forth between Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security and Democratic Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano.
vivatysons.com
DC Restaurant Week Summer 2022: Tysons & Reston Area Participating Restaurants
Summer Restaurant Week returns with options to “Dine In. Take Out. Eat Up.”. DC Restaurant Week returns for one week this summer from August 15 – 21, 2022. Support your local restaurants and savor specially priced three-course menus at the participating Tysons and Reston area restaurants listed below.
ffxnow.com
Rescued beagles arrive at Fairfax County shelter in anticipation of adoptions
The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is about to become a paw-pular place for beagle devotees, with 16 pooches saved from a Virginia research facility last month set to go up for adoption later this week. On Monday morning (Aug. 8), a number of the spirited, tail-wagging beagles made their first...
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
