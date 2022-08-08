Read full article on original website
Related
Unique Barn Sale in Albany Offering Clothes, Photo Sessions and More
If you are looking for a place to do some shopping, and get family pictures taken at the same time, this unique barn sale event is just for you. I had a friend RSVP to the event on Facebook, prompting it to appear in my own newsfeed. Join us for...
kduz.com
Melvin E. Roepke
Melvin E. Roepke, age 93, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at a later date at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service.
ktoe.com
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kduz.com
Bruce Pease
Bruce Pease, age 71, of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away Thursday August 4, 2022, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Graveside memorial service will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lester Prairie, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
kduz.com
Evelyn Chacka
Evelyn Chacka, age 97, of rural Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Funeral service will be Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake, Minnesota with private interment at the Glencoe City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. Arrangements are with the Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake.
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
RELATED PEOPLE
willmarradio.com
Primary results are in for Willmar Mayor, Kandiyohi County Sheriff and more
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
knuj.net
NEW ULM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Are you ready for a rewarding and challenging opportunity of community service? The New Ulm Volunteer Fire Department is currently seeking Volunteer Firefighters.Entry level firefighters must complete state mandated training, be willing to respond to fire/rescue emergencies under adverse conditions, have the ability to operate department equipment, and participate in department drills and training. Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, must be at least 18 years old, maintain a primary residence within a 10-minute drive to the fire station, and possess a valid driver’s license. Volunteer firefighters receive a $5,750 pension per year of service (there are vesting requirements) and receive $10 per call.
Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed
An investigation into the Hopkins house explosion that killed an elderly couple in July has been completed. Hopkins Police, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, said an unattached gas line is to blame for the explosion. The incident killed Herb, 85, and Sharon Vassar, 83. According to police, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
kduz.com
Geraldine H. Hoernemann
Geraldine H. Hoernemann, age 95, of Glencoe, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
kduz.com
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Kandiyohi Co
(Learfield News Service/Kandiyohi County, MN) The mosquito species that carry West Nile virus are now in parts of Minnesota. The state’s first case was confirmed in a horse that died in Kandiyohi County. Minnesota Board of Animal Health veterinarian Doctor Brian Hoefs says, “we typically will work jointly with...
Mother sues Walmart after child's death in parking lot
FRIDLEY, Minn. — A Coon Rapids woman is suing Walmart over a 2019 fire in the parking lot of the company's Fridley store that took the life of her 6-year-old daughter. Essie McKenzie alleges that Walmart's policy to allow RVs and other vehicles camp in their store parking lots led a California couple to stay overnight in August of 2019, and eventually use a hotplate that started McKenzie's van on fire with her two children sleeping inside. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, and says by allowing people to camp with no supervision, permit requirements or sanitation, Walmart has maintained dangerous conditions on store grounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
kduz.com
Vera Meyer
Vera Meyer, age 89, of Hopkins, Minnesota and formerly of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away August 6, 2022. Service will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. Graveside Service will be held at Oakland Cemetery, Hutchinson. Reception to follow at Peace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis.
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
Comments / 0