Towering tree-sized houseplants are a great talking point (just take a look at Chrissy Teigan's giant Black Olive Tree,) bringing life and color into the home. If you like the look of them but don't want to wait years and years for them to reach their highest potential, Bloomscape has released a range of tree plants that arrive standing over six feet tall.

GARDENING ・ 3 DAYS AGO