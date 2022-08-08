Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Yardbarker
Reaction to Falcons first depth chart ahead of 2022 season
Here’s my reaction to the three phases of the Falcons depth chart, courtesy of the team’s website. Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve. RG Chris Lindstrom Colby Gossett Jonotthan Harrison. TE Parker Hesse MyCole Pruitt John FitzPatrick Tucker Fisk. QB Marcus Mariota Desmond Ridder Feleipe...
The Falcons Signed A Veteran Tight End On Monday
The Atlanta Falcons added to their tight end room on Monday, signing veteran MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, save for a brief stint on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015-16 as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Hawks sign former Florida State guard to two-way deal
The former Seminole will be moving a little closer to home.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
How Likely Are the Vikings' Top Three Draft Picks to Be Week 1 Starters?
Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., and Ed Ingram are battling for starting jobs as rookies.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from the Eagles’ first depth chart of 2022
It’s pretty clear that Quez Watkins will be starting in the slot after an impressive second season with the club in 2021. While Philadelphia does use several combinations and no receiver will play in only one spot, his backup is a bit of a surprise. Zach Pascal was brought...
Transfer portal breakdown: Projecting the 10 most impactful transfer classes
All but two of the 65 Power 5 teams brought in at least one transfer this offseason who can be expected to provide help this fall; Clemson (which signed one player out of the transfer portal) and Georgia (none) are the schools that won’t benefit this season. As for...
South Fort Myers hopes underclassmen can lead it to fourth straight playoff berth
Willis May has shown a knack for getting the most out of his players in order to defy expectations on the football field. May instantly rescued South Fort Myers, one of the premier programs in Lee County, upon his arrival in 2019. The Wolfpack went 7-4 in May's first season after going 1-9 the year ...
Yardbarker
Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, should Falcons be interested?
According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Muschamp goes in-depth on what Kirby Smart has brought to Georgia football
Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp goes way back with head coach Kirby Smart, as the two first got to know each other as teammates in Athens and eventually coached together at several different stops. Their working relationship not only resulted in the two being part of the Bulldogs’ first national championship team in 41 years, but it allowed Muschamp a chance to see up close how Smart elevated the Georgia program.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
Marcus Mariota on if Oregon can cover the spread against Georgia Week 1
Andy & Randy’s conversation with Marcus Mariota turned to whether or not the Oregon Ducks can cover the current 18-point spread against the Georgia Bulldogs Week 1 of the upcoming college football season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Notebook: Edwards close to naming starting QB; young TE injured
Through four practices so far this fall, Arizona State's quarterback competition has seen just one player take reps exclusively with the first team: Florida junior transfer Emory Jones. While Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson. Trenton Bourguet have each shared first-team duties in multiple practices, they've also extensively worked with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tovani Mizell, nation's No. 4 RB in 2024, commits to Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs are laying a solid foundation to their 2024 recruiting class, securing three top-100 pledges months before the calendar turns to 2023. On Monday, Kirby Smart added yet another massive piece to the puzzle, as DeMatha Catholic (Maryland) elite running back Tovani Mizell ...
REPORT: Over Half of the NFL Expected in Athens Today
The University of Georgia is no stranger to NFL interest and success since head coach Kirby Smart took over the coaching duties in December of 2016. Since then, he's only managed to break his own NFL Draft Record for most Bulldogs drafted in one draft on three separate occasions. Sources ...
Scouting report on five-star ATH Quinton Martin
The most sought-after player in Pennsylvania's class of 2024 offers position versatility for schools. Belle Vernon (Pa.) High's Quinton Martin, whose offer list is extensive, can play running back or on the defensive side (safety or linebacker) in college. He told 247Sports last month he spoke to Penn State, Pittsburgh,...
NFL・
Comments / 0