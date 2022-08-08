Read full article on original website
‘Thanos: Death Notes’ #1 to explore Mad Titan’s past
Marvel Comics has revealed a new one-shot set for release on November 30th called Thanos: Death Notes. The oversized anthology spins out of Donny Cares and Nic Klein’s Thor run bringing together creators including Ron Lim, J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, and Travel Foreman.
BOOM! Preview: Stuff of Nightmares #1
In the premiere of Stine’s reanimated reimagining, the monster you enounter isn’t the one you thought it’d be—you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in … STUFF OF NIGHTMARES!
Marvel Preview: Punisher #5
Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there’s one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it’s a prisoner. LEGACY #249. Written...
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #7
Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?! One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 10,...
Marvel Preview: Venom: Lethal Protector #5
Eddie Brock has been pushed to his limit. The love of his life has found happiness with another, and he’s fought super villain after super villain across New York City as every super-powered criminal in town attempts to take the sinister symbiote’s head. Now VENOM faces down a gauntlet of foes—including TASKMASTER—intent on putting down the wicked web-slinger for good. But Venom has ONE chance to win, but it will take everything he and the symbiote have just to survive!
Popculture
HBO Quietly Removes 5 Original Series From Its Platform
The six Warner Bros. movies that disappeared from HBO Max recently are only the tip of the iceberg of removed content from the streaming platform. At least five other shows were recently pulled from HBO Max, and – more troubling – none of them were HBO Max originals. HBO Max confirmed some titles have been removed as Warner Bros. Discovery before HBO Max and Discovery+ are merged into one streaming service.
Kevin Smith’s ‘Strange Adventures’ Series Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith’s strange adventure with HBO Max has come to an end. The filmmaker’s “Strange Adventures” DC comic book anthology series has been axed by Warner Bros. Discovery and will not be moving forward at HBO Max, whose representatives confirmed the news to IndieWire. Smith was set to co-write and direct an episode of “Strange Adventures” as part of the anthology series around lesser-known DC characters. Smith recently shared on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO Max scrapped the series, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti. The “Clerks” director explained that he was writing an episode of...
'Cobra Kai': Sean Kanan returns as Mike Barnes in Season 5 photos
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 5. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Tuesday featuring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, released in the 1980s. Macchio and Zabka reprise...
Marvel Preview: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #3
Steve Rogers tracks the mysterious organization known only as the Outer Circle to a lab in the heart of a volcano, where the original creator of the shield left behind a dire message. But the Outer Circle isn’t going to let the information go without a fight. Who—or what—is the Redacted? And will Steve survive long enough to find out? Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes finds himself in a high-stakes battle with none other than the Dryad herself…Peggy Carter!
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
EXCLUSIVE Skybound Preview: Scurry
Scurry depicts a world in which humanity has disappeared, but danger is still lurking around every corner for a colony of house mice struggling to survive a long and strange winter. When Wix, the colony’s best scout, embarks on a perilous journey to find food and shelter, he suddenly finds himself lost and alone in the forest. To find his way home, the little mouse must navigate dangerous new threats, strange new creatures, and a destiny he never expected.
DC Preview: Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #3
With Nubia on the mend, she’ll need all the help she can get to battle the powerful villain behind it all: Zillah. Enter Hawkgirl and the new Wonder Girl…Yara Flor! But there is something more to this vendetta against Nubia and her efforts to bring peace to Man’s World. Could Zillah be connected to our queen’s life before she became an Amazon? Find out in the penultimate issue of this fan-favorite miniseries!
DC Preview: Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…but the spirit of the Justice League can never truly die. John Stewart takes flight to defend his planet as the Emerald Knight of Justice alongside allies Red Hood and the blind prophet Kyle Rayner! Plus: Hawkgirl takes to the skies in her own unique world! Where there’s life there’s hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU’s biggest event of 2022!
‘Deadpool’ #1 ongoing series announced by Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo
Marvel Comics has revealed Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo are kicking off a new ongoing Deadpool series this November. Expect to find the first issue in comic shops on November 2nd! If you’ve been reading Wong’s run on Doctor Aphra you know we’re in good hands as she handles the manic comedic energy well.
Marvel launches ‘Marvel’s Voices: Amadeus Cho’ #11
Marvel Comics is launching a new chapter in the Marvel’s Voices line, featuring Amadeus Cho. Written by John Tsuei with art by Lynne Yoshii, the Infinity Comic is available on Marvel Unlimited right now. What’s Marvel’s Voices: Amadeus Cho #11 about?. Marvel’s Voices shines a spotlight on...
AfterShock First Look: Fear of a Red Planet #1
Mars. Fifty years from now, humanity’s first Martian colony is no longer self-sustaining. Under the thumb of its corporate mining overlords, the surviving colonists slave away just to pay for resupply rockets from Earth, will little or no hope of returning home. One woman has kept a fragile peace:...
DC Preview: Batgirls #9
After what happened with Seer, there’s no time to waste for the Batgirls as they go Batgirling back into detective mode! And this new murder hits even closer to home—literally! As Steph, Cass, and Babs are racing to put the clues together about who might be the Hill Ripper, they get an unexpected visit. Who doesn’t love a killer fight scene? Yet with all this murder going on, Steph still manages to get her flirt on!
‘The Last Annihilation’ TPB has high stakes and great character exploration
Trade waiting readers should delight in knowing last summer’s cosmic crossover event, The Last Annihilation, is getting collected this week. It’s an adventure that spanned Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more across seven issues and 200 pages of action, adventure, and teamwork. It’s also a curious event, as teamwork ends up being the focal point since Dormammu isn’t so much a threat to be punched but planned for.
Phillip Kennedy Johnson talks storytelling and stakes in ‘Superman: Warworld Apocalypse’
DC Comics is no stranger to giant-sized events. In the last year or so alone, we’ve had Future State and Dark Crisis alone. But there’s been another big event that pales even those (at least in terms of length): the Warworld Saga. The event, headed up primarily by...
Marvel Preview: The Avengers and Moon Girl #1
Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. and now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it—from Wakanda to the moon!
