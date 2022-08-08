With Nubia on the mend, she’ll need all the help she can get to battle the powerful villain behind it all: Zillah. Enter Hawkgirl and the new Wonder Girl…Yara Flor! But there is something more to this vendetta against Nubia and her efforts to bring peace to Man’s World. Could Zillah be connected to our queen’s life before she became an Amazon? Find out in the penultimate issue of this fan-favorite miniseries!

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO