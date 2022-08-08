ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrei Tapalaga

The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists

man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
architecturaldigest.com

7 Common Garden Pests and How to Get Rid of Them

Whether you’re an avid gardener or a world-class hammock lounger, there are tons of insects and larger animals that you don’t want hanging out with you in your backyard vegetable garden. From painful bites to ravaged produce, the havoc slugs, ants, and aphids can cause is often irreparable, so it’s important to identify the buggers and get rid of them.
Domaine

How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush

Want your garden to bring all the butterflies to the yard? Look no further than butterfly bush, a low-maintenance, easy-to-grow perennial that beneficial insects love. Here's everything you need to know about growing butterfly bush in your garden. Botanical Name: Buddleja davidii. Common Name: Butterfly bush, summer lilac, orange eye.
scitechdaily.com

American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species

A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
House Digest

15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard

There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
homedit.com

Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens

Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
Family Handyman

What to Know About the Strawberry Root Weevil

The strawberry root weevil tries one’s patience more than it causes serious agricultural damage. It’s a type of beetle that — surprise, surprise — feeds on strawberry plants and roots, and sometimes other small fruits and mint. What Are Strawberry Root Weevils?. A member of the...
The Associated Press

What’s a garden without birds? Create habitat so they thrive

As I write this, I can hear a cardinal trilling in the backyard. I don’t have to look out the open window to confirm the source of the sounds that come through it; I’ve come to recognize the songs and their singers. I know it’s the mourning dove whose cooing wakes me in the morning and the sparrow whose repetitive chirps complete the sunrise chorus.
Phys.org

Climate change leads to invasive insect expansion on US West Coast

Climate change has led to warming temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, leading some insect species to expand their range into more northerly oak savannas, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. Side by side, Dylan Jones displayed photos of two oak leaves. One was healthy...
House Digest

15 Trees That Bloom With Gorgeous Yellow Flowers

You don't need a good reason to plant a tree. Yet, you'll find so many benefits when you do. Trees, as you probably learned in school, fight climate change, absorb CO2, produce oxygen, attract birds, and even increase the value of your home, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Flowering trees, such as the ones we are about to describe, also attract pollinators like hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies, and they bring forth a cheery display of color during their bloom season.
psychologytoday.com

Rats Are Pollinators, Too

Scientists observed brown rats visiting feijoa plants in urban Colombia. Rats eat the petals and may pollinate the plants. In urban environments, rats may take over the job of pollinating feijoa from birds, which are scarcer and less active in cities. Brown rats and feijoa are non-native to Colombia. Their...
natureworldnews.com

Findings Show Continuous Decrease in Bee Population Will Severely Impact Wild Crops and Plants in Just Tens of Years

An experimental study discovered that without bumble bees, a flowering plant that can self-pollinate lost a significant amount of genetic diversity in just nine generations. When compared to another set of monkeyflower plants that were propagated by bumble bees, a group of plants that were "selfed" lost 13% to 24% of their genetic diversity.
natureworldnews.com

Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?

Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity. Killer plants.
