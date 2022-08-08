Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Related
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
architecturaldigest.com
7 Common Garden Pests and How to Get Rid of Them
Whether you’re an avid gardener or a world-class hammock lounger, there are tons of insects and larger animals that you don’t want hanging out with you in your backyard vegetable garden. From painful bites to ravaged produce, the havoc slugs, ants, and aphids can cause is often irreparable, so it’s important to identify the buggers and get rid of them.
Domaine
How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush
Want your garden to bring all the butterflies to the yard? Look no further than butterfly bush, a low-maintenance, easy-to-grow perennial that beneficial insects love. Here's everything you need to know about growing butterfly bush in your garden. Botanical Name: Buddleja davidii. Common Name: Butterfly bush, summer lilac, orange eye.
scitechdaily.com
American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species
A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marthastewart.com
Want to Attract Special Birds and Bees to Your Garden? Add Rare Plants to Your Backyard, a New Study Says
If you love the sight of birds and the thrum of bees in your garden, you're not alone. These pollinators are not only beautiful to behold, but they also boost the health of your plants and flowers during their daily visits. Luckily, there's a way to welcome particularly special species...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard
There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to repot an orchid without killing it in the process
Learn when and how to repot an orchid properly to keep yours alive and thriving
How to prune roses for a healthy plant, ripe for flowering
Learning how to prune roses properly will keep your English shrubs, Hybrid Teas and other flowering varieties looking gorgeous in growing season, adding a ton of quaint personality to your garden space. Prune hard once a year for best results
homedit.com
Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens
Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
What to Know About the Strawberry Root Weevil
The strawberry root weevil tries one’s patience more than it causes serious agricultural damage. It’s a type of beetle that — surprise, surprise — feeds on strawberry plants and roots, and sometimes other small fruits and mint. What Are Strawberry Root Weevils?. A member of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Pairs Of Companion Plants That You Should Grow Together
Companion planting promotes the efficient use of space, brings balance to a garden bed, and improves the overall aesthetic of your outdoor spaces.
What’s a garden without birds? Create habitat so they thrive
As I write this, I can hear a cardinal trilling in the backyard. I don’t have to look out the open window to confirm the source of the sounds that come through it; I’ve come to recognize the songs and their singers. I know it’s the mourning dove whose cooing wakes me in the morning and the sparrow whose repetitive chirps complete the sunrise chorus.
Phys.org
Climate change leads to invasive insect expansion on US West Coast
Climate change has led to warming temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, leading some insect species to expand their range into more northerly oak savannas, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. Side by side, Dylan Jones displayed photos of two oak leaves. One was healthy...
15 Trees That Bloom With Gorgeous Yellow Flowers
You don't need a good reason to plant a tree. Yet, you'll find so many benefits when you do. Trees, as you probably learned in school, fight climate change, absorb CO2, produce oxygen, attract birds, and even increase the value of your home, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Flowering trees, such as the ones we are about to describe, also attract pollinators like hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies, and they bring forth a cheery display of color during their bloom season.
psychologytoday.com
Rats Are Pollinators, Too
Scientists observed brown rats visiting feijoa plants in urban Colombia. Rats eat the petals and may pollinate the plants. In urban environments, rats may take over the job of pollinating feijoa from birds, which are scarcer and less active in cities. Brown rats and feijoa are non-native to Colombia. Their...
natureworldnews.com
Findings Show Continuous Decrease in Bee Population Will Severely Impact Wild Crops and Plants in Just Tens of Years
An experimental study discovered that without bumble bees, a flowering plant that can self-pollinate lost a significant amount of genetic diversity in just nine generations. When compared to another set of monkeyflower plants that were propagated by bumble bees, a group of plants that were "selfed" lost 13% to 24% of their genetic diversity.
Bald Eagle Steals Rabbit From Young Fox, Takes The Fox For A Ride
Nature is cruel beast where only the strong survive and even the hunters get hunted. It can be a humbling thing to see a predator have a rough go at the hands of another. Even though a fox is young, and quite small, they’re a mighty animal that hunts for a living.
natureworldnews.com
Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?
Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity. Killer plants.
Comments / 0